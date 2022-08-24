Forsyth County going purple to raise drug overdose awareness

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcDlb_0hTLGthb00
Drug overdose deaths, especially prescription opiods, continue to rise in Georgia(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) On August 31, Forsyth County government buildings will be lit up in purple as a display of unity for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The Board of Commissioners proclaimed August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day during its meeting on August 18. Residents in Forsyth County are being urged to learn more about how to prevent prescription drug overdose and support those who are victims of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6cYF_0hTLGthb00
Forsyth County Board of Commissioners proclaimed August 31 as Drug Awareness Day during the meeting on August 18(Photo/Forsyth County)

Each year the number of people in Georgia who die from a drug overdose continues to rise. The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that from 2019 to 2021 all drug overdose deaths increased by 55.9 percent. Between May 1, 2002 and April 30, 2021, Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Georgia rose by 106.2 percent.

The GDPH website shows the following statistics on drug overdose deaths in the state:

  • In 2020, 67 percent of drug overdose deaths were related to opiods (1,309 total deaths)
  • From 2010-2020, the number of stimulant-related overdose deaths rose 546 percent
  • In 2020, 51 percent of all overdose deaths were stimulant-related (996 total deaths)
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msDy9_0hTLGthb00
    (Image/Georgia Department of Public Health)

The Drug Surveillance Unit was created by the GDPH to monitor overdose trends in Georgia. The unit reports its findings to the public and works with partners throughout the state to end the opioid epidemic.

More information about drug overdose prevention can be found on the website for the Georgia Department of Public Health.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Drug Overdose Awareness Day# Forsyth County purple lights

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
458 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Forsyth County, GA

Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Read full story
46 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around guns

(Forsyth County, GA) A gun safety advocacy group wants Forsyth County residents to ‘be smart’ when it comes to firearms and children. That’s why it is holding a gun safety presentation on Tuesday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the City of Cumming Police Department.

Read full story
1 comments

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.

Read full story
73 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Why Forsyth County is encouraging residents to become poll workers this election season

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is hoping its citizens will heed the call for poll workers being made around the country. The November General Election and Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8(Photo/Getty Images)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)

Read full story
23 comments
Forsyth County, GA

National TV show shines spotlight on Forsyth County, local real estate agent chosen to host

Christy Scally Carter and Margaret Buell team up to highlight Forsyth County in 'The American Dream'(Photo/Ainsley May and Margaret Buell D'ambrosi) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will be coming soon to a screen near you. That’s because a local real estate agent has been chosen to host a nationally syndicated television show.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announced

(Forsyth County, GA) A new parking construction project is forcing a lane in the busy Cumming Square to close indefinitely. A parking lot for the disabled is being built next to the Forsyth County Courthouse(Photo/Forsyth County)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

New car shopping? Why the sticker price in Forsyth County might not be close to what you’ll ultimately pay

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret car dealers are looking to make a profit, oftentimes selling cars for way above the recommended sticker price. But as the demand for new cars still outweighs the supply due to the microchip shortage that started during the pandemic, dealerships are blaming the market for their markups.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New school year won’t offer free lunches for all Forsyth County students

The USDA free lunch program, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, has expired.(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) When the 2022-23 school year starts this Thursday, August 4, in Forsyth County, parents will need to plan on whether their children will be brown bagging or buying their lunch.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Holocaust survivors and liberators with ties to Georgia honored at FoCo library

"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators" is on display at the Post Road Library at 5010 Post Road(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Post Road branch of the Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) is currently the home to an exhibit honoring some of the survivors and rescuers of the Holocaust.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

School supplies delivered for more than 1,000 Forsyth County students in need

Backpacks and school supplies donated to The Place for children in need at Forsyth County Schools(Photo/The Place of Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Nearly 1,200 students in Forsyth County will be carrying new backpacks and school supplies on the first day of school, thanks to generous donations from local residents, churches, businesses and other organizations.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners honored for protecting animals

(Forsyth County, GA) The Humane Society of the United States has honored the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) with the Humane Law Maker Award. The award was presented during the BOC meeting on Thursday, July 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Heat, water and shade: the perfect breeding ground for all those mosquitoes in Forsyth County

Pesky mosquito feeding off the blood of this arm(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County) Summer is prime mosquito season, especially in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia where conditions make for the perfect breeding ground: heat, humidity and rain. The flying pests often strike without warning, but a mosquito bite can do more than just make you itch; it can infect a person with a variety of illnesses, some deadly.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County COVID-19 numbers remain low amid latest outbreak

(Forsyth County, GA) While the newest variant of COVID-19 is said to be the most contagious yet, the transmission level in Forsyth County remains low. (Image/Georgia Department of Public Health)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Chlorine leak at Forsyth County pool sickens nearly 20 children, sends 4 to hospital

Swim Atlanta Midway (5059 Post Road) was the site of a chlorine leak on June 15 that made nearly 20 children sick(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A hazardous materials emergency sickened 20 young children and adults at the Swim Atlanta pool in the Midway Family Festival on June 15, just as the evening commute was picking up on Post Road.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Headed outdoors in Georgia this summer? Watch out for another tick disease

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County water quality meets all health standards for 2021

Forsyth County drinking water meets 2021 health standards(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County's 2021 water supply met all the drinking water health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Georgia, according to the County's 2022 Water Quality Report.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

Firefighters Michael and Levi Sierra(Photo/Levi Sierra) (Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy