Forsyth County going purple to raise drug overdose awareness

(Forsyth County, GA) On August 31, Forsyth County government buildings will be lit up in purple as a display of unity for International Overdose Awareness Day .

The Board of Commissioners proclaimed August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day during its meeting on August 18. Residents in Forsyth County are being urged to learn more about how to prevent prescription drug overdose and support those who are victims of it.

Each year the number of people in Georgia who die from a drug overdose continues to rise. The Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) reports that from 2019 to 2021 all drug overdose deaths increased by 55.9 percent. Between May 1, 2002 and April 30, 2021, Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Georgia rose by 106.2 percent.

The GDPH website shows the following statistics on drug overdose deaths in the state:

In 2020, 67 percent of drug overdose deaths were related to opiods (1,309 total deaths)

From 2010-2020, the number of stimulant-related overdose deaths rose 546 percent

In 2020, 51 percent of all overdose deaths were stimulant-related (996 total deaths) (Image/Georgia Department of Public Health)

The Drug Surveillance Unit was created by the GDPH to monitor overdose trends in Georgia. The unit reports its findings to the public and works with partners throughout the state to end the opioid epidemic.

More information about drug overdose prevention can be found on the website for the Georgia Department of Public Health .

