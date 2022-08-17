Why Forsyth County is encouraging residents to become poll workers this election season

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is hoping its citizens will heed the call for poll workers being made around the country.

The November General Election and Special Election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8 (Photo/Getty Images)

The Voter Registrations and Elections office is currently seeking residents to work at the polling locations throughout Forsyth County for the November General Election and Special Election on November 8. Poll workers are also needed to staff advance voting locations from October 17 through November 4.

Director of Voter Registrations and Elections Mandi Smith tells NewsBreak the department has hosted several hundred members of the community at various poll worker orientation sessions this year. However, not all of those in attendance have the availability to work at the polls.

Orientation sessions for poll workers have been held throughout the year, with more sessions scheduled for August. (Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

“Serving as a poll worker is a commitment,” said Smith. “We understand and recognize that.”

Still, Smith says if residents can make the commitment they will not only be performing a civic duty, they will also learn a valuable lesson in civics.

“Serving as a poll worker enables citizens to get a behind-the-scenes look at the elections process. We know people have questions about the process as a whole and while serving as a poll worker, you are trained on the election code that governs the process,” Smith said.

Each polling place must be staffed with at least one poll manager and two assistant managers, as stated in the Georgia Election Code . The locations may have an unlimited number of clerks assigned to various roles including greeters and monitors for the stations. Most poll workers are volunteers, however, some positions might be paid.

Anyone interested in registering as a poll worker must first attend one of the following orientation workshops:

Thursday, August 18

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, August 22

1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive in Cumming (Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

All training sessions will be held at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive in Cumming. Click here to register.

Poll workers must be at least 16 years old, a United States citizen and a resident or employee of Forsyth County.

In addition to performing a civic duty, Smith said the experience can also be very fulfilling.

“As a poll worker you will have the opportunity to meet and get to know others in our community – both other poll workers and the voters you assist,” Smith said. “To know that you made a difference in the community and helped Forsyth County vote can make for a very rewarding experience.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com