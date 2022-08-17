Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser.

Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24 (Photo/Justine Lookenott)

The event is being held on Monday, September 19 at the Reid Barn on Majors Road in west Forsyth County. It is sponsored by the group Forsyth County Families for Kemp.

There are four levels of sponsorship for the fundraiser:

Chair $7,600

Host $5,000

Sponsor $2,500

Supporter $1,000

The maximum donation is $7,600 for an individual person, company or political action committee. A couple can donate up to $15,200. The invitation for the event advises ‘Attendee contributions are welcomed and appreciated.’

Governor and First Lady Kemp participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony at Cumming City Center on June 24 (Photo/City of Cumming)

"Governor Kemp and his family are looking forward to being with hardworking Georgians in Forsyth County,” stated Tate Mitchell, the press secretary for Kemp’s reelection campaign. “Our campaign is laser-focused on building the resources and support necessary to win in November and stop the disastrous Biden-Abrams agenda from taking hold in Georgia."

Melissa Clink, the chairperson of the Forsyth County Democrats and 6th Congressional District Chair, told NewsBreak her group is working on bringing Kemp’s opponent, Stacey Abrams , to Forsyth County for a campaign event.

The Forsyth County Democrats group is planning an event that could bring Stacey Abrams here on a campaign stop (Photo/Stacey Abrams Facebook page)

“The 6th Congressional District Democrats will be rallying in Forsyth County to get out the vote this fall,” Clink said. “We expect all six counties in the district to come together to hear from our next Governor Stacey Abrams and our next congressman Bob Christian .”

Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Advance voting runs October 17 through November 4 in Forsyth County.