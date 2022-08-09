Cumming, GA

FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announced

Michelle Hall

(Forsyth County, GA) A new parking construction project is forcing a lane in the busy Cumming Square to close indefinitely.

A parking lot for the disabled is being built next to the Forsyth County Courthouse(Photo/Forsyth County)

Beginning Wednesday, August 10, the left turn lane on East Main Street will close to allow for a new ADA-accessible parking area to be built beside the Forsyth County Courthouse. Five spaces are being added on the north side on East Main Street alongside the Courthouse.

The left turn lane is expected to be blocked throughout the construction process. The County expects to reopen it later this year, weather permitting.

(Image/Forsyth County Facebook)

Officials encourage pedestrians in downtown Cumming to avoid walking in the road on the construction side of the street. Instead, use the sidewalk on the opposite side of Main Street and cross the road at the traffic signals in the crosswalks.

SR 369/400 interchange update

Forsyth County transportation officials also have a new update on the ongoing major construction project at the SR 369 and 400 interchange.

(Photo/Forsyth County)

Officials have just announced that the east and west lanes of SR 369 are expected to move onto the new bridge by the end of this year.

Paving for the approach ramps to the bridge is expected to begin in early fall, and the interchange is scheduled to be completed in early 2024, weather permitting.

This massive road construction project will widen SR 369 for a two-to-three mile stretch from just west of SR 9 to slightly east of SR 306. When completed, the existing two lane road will have two lanes in each direction with a 20-foot raised median. A 10-foot multi-use trail will be added along the south side of the road while five-foot sidewalks will be installed on the north side of SR 369.

The project is also creating a new partial cloverleaf interchange at the existing intersection of SR 369 and US 19/State Road 400.

(Photo/Forsyth County)

Forsyth County has posted a new "On the Move” video explaining the latest progress in the project. It will post more videos as it has updates on road construction projects.

