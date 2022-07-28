Holocaust survivors and liberators with ties to Georgia honored at FoCo library

"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators" is on display at the Post Road Library at 5010 Post Road (Photo/Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Post Road branch of the Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) is currently the home to an exhibit honoring some of the survivors and rescuers of the Holocaust.

"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators" is a touring exhibit from the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust in partnership with the Georgia Public Library Service . The exhibit is a display of banners that feature stories of couragious Holocaust survivors and liberators who were from Georgia or later became residents.

“The Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and Georgia’s public libraries offer a wealth of local and regional history for Georgia residents,” stated Sally Levine, executive director of the Georgia Commission on the Holocause, in a news release. “Partnering to ensure the Holocaust and World War II are not forgotten is a natural decision so we can share this important history widely across our communities.”

The exhibit features stories of survivors and liberators who later lived in Georgia (Photo/Michelle Hall)

The exhibit is one of three Holocaust memorials traveling throughout Georgia to 88 public libraries over the course of three years.

“Opportunities like this are available on a first come, first served basis and get filled up quickly so we jumped at the chance to sign up to host this one,” said Leslie Marinelli, FCPL communications manager. “As a library system, we love hosting exhibits from other organizations because they attract people to our libraries who might not otherwise visit.”

So well done and very sad. This was an amazing exhibit. It was very informational. I will suggest to my husband, son, and daughter to come see it." - FCPL patron

Throughout World War II, especially from 1941 through 1945, more than six million Jews were killed as the German Nazis attempted to cleanse Europe of the Jewish people. The Holocaust, as it became known, ended when the prisoners in concentration camps were liberated. Many of those liberators were American soldiers.

“One of the enduring lessons of the Holocaust is that we should never forget it,” said Kim Ottesen, FCPL programming manager. “We think our community will be interested to learn about Georgians who helped liberate Holocaust survivors, as well as the survivors who settled in Georgia.”

The exhibit is located at the front of the library's main room and will be on display until August 22, 2022 (Photo/Michelle Hall)

Marinelli believes this local perspective will make the “horrors of the Holocaust” more tangible for all in Forsyth County who go see the exhibit.

“I hope people will take the time to read these stories and make their own connections to the brave Georgia neighbors who survived or helped to end this catastrophic period of history,” Marinelli said.

“Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators” will be on display at the Post Road Library until August 22, 2022.

We are Jewish and can't tell you enough how amazing it is that this exhibit is at our local library! There is not a big Jewish community here so it is surprising and touching that Post Road Library was chosen as a destination!" - FCPL patron

Another Holocaust event is also planned at the Post Road Library. “ It Started with Words ” - a presentation by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education - will be held on Thursday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m.

