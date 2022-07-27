School supplies delivered for more than 1,000 Forsyth County students in need

Backpacks and school supplies donated to The Place for children in need at Forsyth County Schools (Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

(Forsyth County, GA) Nearly 1,200 students in Forsyth County will be carrying new backpacks and school supplies on the first day of school, thanks to generous donations from local residents, churches, businesses and other organizations.

The donations were dropped off at schools throughout Forsyth County this week. They were collected as part of an annual back-to-school drive for The Place of Forsyth County .

Kim Mitchum, the youth coordinator for The Place, is in charge of the donation drive. She said requests for donations were made through The Place’s website and Facebook page as well as reaching out to existing volunteers and donors. Mitchum also tried another approach by getting local churches, businesses and other organizations to act as sponsors.

Staff at Cumming Elementary School receive donated backpacks and supplies for students in need (Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

“Some of our sponsors adopted a school,” Michum explained. “They assembled the backpacks with all the supplies and delivered them directly to their school.”

Mitchum said those sponsors contributed 800 of the nearly 1,200 requested for Forsyth County students. Volunteers at The Place assembled the remaining 400 backpacks.

Each backpack was filled with nearly 30 items that were on lists from the various schools. All but four elementary schools and one middle school in Forsyth County requested donations - that’s about 90 percent of the 42 schools in the district. The backpacks will be distributed to students in need who were identified by school social workers.

Staff at Sawnee Elementary receive donated backpacks and supplies for students in need (Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our residents,” stated Jennifer Caracciolo, chief communications officer for Forsyth County Schools. “Our fantastic team of social workers will ensure that students throughout the school year receive these backpacks and school supplies.”

Backpacks and school supplies donated to Forsyth County schools for students in need (Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

The Place has a youth outreach program responsible for holding other school-related drives throughout the year. To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, visit its website .

The first day of school in Forsyth County is Thursday, August 4.