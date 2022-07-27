School supplies delivered for more than 1,000 Forsyth County students in need

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwfZ3_0gv1xmD900
Backpacks and school supplies donated to The Place for children in need at Forsyth County Schools(Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

(Forsyth County, GA) Nearly 1,200 students in Forsyth County will be carrying new backpacks and school supplies on the first day of school, thanks to generous donations from local residents, churches, businesses and other organizations.

The donations were dropped off at schools throughout Forsyth County this week. They were collected as part of an annual back-to-school drive for The Place of Forsyth County.

Kim Mitchum, the youth coordinator for The Place, is in charge of the donation drive. She said requests for donations were made through The Place’s website and Facebook page as well as reaching out to existing volunteers and donors. Mitchum also tried another approach by getting local churches, businesses and other organizations to act as sponsors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVxPb_0gv1xmD900
Staff at Cumming Elementary School receive donated backpacks and supplies for students in need(Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

“Some of our sponsors adopted a school,” Michum explained. “They assembled the backpacks with all the supplies and delivered them directly to their school.”

Mitchum said those sponsors contributed 800 of the nearly 1,200 requested for Forsyth County students. Volunteers at The Place assembled the remaining 400 backpacks.

Each backpack was filled with nearly 30 items that were on lists from the various schools. All but four elementary schools and one middle school in Forsyth County requested donations - that’s about 90 percent of the 42 schools in the district. The backpacks will be distributed to students in need who were identified by school social workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSFPP_0gv1xmD900
Staff at Sawnee Elementary receive donated backpacks and supplies for students in need(Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our residents,” stated Jennifer Caracciolo, chief communications officer for Forsyth County Schools. “Our fantastic team of social workers will ensure that students throughout the school year receive these backpacks and school supplies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGY2_0gv1xmD900
Backpacks and school supplies donated to Forsyth County schools for students in need(Photo/The Place of Forsyth County)

The Place has a youth outreach program responsible for holding other school-related drives throughout the year. To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, visit its website.

The first day of school in Forsyth County is Thursday, August 4.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, please email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# school supplies drive# donated backpacks# Forsyth County schools# The Place of Forsyth County

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
163 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Holocaust survivors and liberators with ties to Georgia honored at FoCo library

"Georgia's Response to the Holocaust: Survivors and Liberators" is on display at the Post Road Library at 5010 Post Road(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) The Post Road branch of the Forsyth County Public Library (FCPL) is currently the home to an exhibit honoring some of the survivors and rescuers of the Holocaust.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners honored for protecting animals

(Forsyth County, GA) The Humane Society of the United States has honored the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) with the Humane Law Maker Award. The award was presented during the BOC meeting on Thursday, July 21.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County COVID-19 numbers remain low amid latest outbreak

(Forsyth County, GA) While the newest variant of COVID-19 is said to be the most contagious yet, the transmission level in Forsyth County remains low. (Image/Georgia Department of Public Health)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Chlorine leak at Forsyth County pool sickens nearly 20 children, sends 4 to hospital

Swim Atlanta Midway (5059 Post Road) was the site of a chlorine leak on June 15 that made nearly 20 children sick(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) A hazardous materials emergency sickened 20 young children and adults at the Swim Atlanta pool in the Midway Family Festival on June 15, just as the evening commute was picking up on Post Road.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Headed outdoors in Georgia this summer? Watch out for another tick disease

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County water quality meets all health standards for 2021

Forsyth County drinking water meets 2021 health standards(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County's 2021 water supply met all the drinking water health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Georgia, according to the County's 2022 Water Quality Report.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

Firefighters Michael and Levi Sierra(Photo/Levi Sierra) (Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Why seniors say Forsyth County is a great place to retire

Seniors taking part in an exercise class at the Hearthstone Room at Central Park(Photo/Forsyth County Senior Services) (Forsyth County, GA) In the last several years, it may seem like more and more senior living neighborhoods are popping up around Forsyth County. From active adult communities to assisted living centers, it appears Forsyth County is becoming known for being a great place to retire.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County photographer shares spectacular shots of lunar eclipse

(Michael Morton/M Photo + Video) (Forsyth County, GA) The lunar eclipse late Sunday night, May 15, was a sight to behold. A Forsyth County photographer shared the images he took for anyone who missed it, or who wanted to see it again.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

First class graduates from Forsyth County’s Student Government Academy

The first graduating class of the Forsyth County Student Government Academy(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Twenty-one high school juniors are the first students to graduate from Forsyth County’s new Student Government Academy.A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 11 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. The Student Government Academy was created as a civics program to give eleventh graders the opportunity to understand how local governments operate. By engaging with leaders from Forsyth County and the state of Georgia, as well as the media, students learned firsthand how departments work together to make decisions and set policy for the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Prices continue to soar in Forsyth County as number of homes for sale dwindles

Still a seller's market for real estate in Forsyth County(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret the Forsyth County housing market has skyrocketed in the past couple years. List prices are often just a suggestion and bidding wars start as soon as a “for sale” sign appears in the front yard. Historically, late spring and early summer are hot times to buy a house and so far, 2022 is proving to be on track. The difference this year is there's not a lot to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo high school senior who started a free tutoring company named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Ayush Gundawar at South Forsyth High School for Honors Night(Photo/Ayush Gundawar) (Forsyth County, GA) Ayush Gundawar, a South Forsyth High School honors student who founded and operates a non-profit tutoring company, has a new title to add to his name: U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo voters can check wait times before heading to the polls

New digital map available for Advance Voting(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County voters have a new tool when heading to the polls for the upcoming election. They can now view a digital map to check the current estimated wait times at polling locations open for Advance Voting for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s where you can cast your ballot early in Forsyth County

Advance voting now underway for May 24 election(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Advance voting is now underway in Forsyth County for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s your chance to meet some of the candidates running to represent Forsyth County

A number of races are on the ballot in the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election next month(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) With the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election less than a month away and early voting set to begin next week, the Forsyth County Republican Party is working to get its candidates in front of the public.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Not your ordinary backyard garden. How one FoCo woman is turning her home into a sustainable homestead

Joseline Capre started her homestead in November 2021(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Joseline Capre saw the vision in her dreams, night after night, month after month, year after year. A house on an acreage of land, rows of fruit trees, berry bushes and raised garden beds. The food on the table is the literal fruits of her labor. Today, Capre’s dream has become reality and she has just begun to bring to life the homestead she envisioned.

Read full story
7 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What will $13.5M buy you? A look at FoCo's priciest properties

Aerial of Browns Bridge Road where the most expensive property in Forsth County is listed(Photo/Bryan Schacht) (Forsyth County, GA) Are you curious about which Forsyth County homes have the highest price tag? Here’s a hint - it’s all about location, location, location!

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s why you shouldn’t let the calendar dictate when to plant your spring garden in Forsyth County

Garden display at Atlanta Botanical Garden(Michelle Hall/NewsBreak) (Forsyth County, GA) Did you or your neighbors head outside during the beautiful weekend to work on your spring garden? You might have started too soon. Despite what the calendar says, the change of season from winter to spring does not signal it’s time to start planting. There’s even an old wives’ tale that says never plant before Easter, because there’s bound to be another frost.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy