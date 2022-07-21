Heat, water and shade: the perfect breeding ground for all those mosquitoes in Forsyth County

Pesky mosquito feeding off the blood of this arm(Photo/Getty Images)

(Forsyth County) Summer is prime mosquito season, especially in Forsyth County and throughout Georgia where conditions make for the perfect breeding ground: heat, humidity and rain. The flying pests often strike without warning, but a mosquito bite can do more than just make you itch; it can infect a person with a variety of illnesses, some deadly.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH), the most common mosquito-borne viruses in Georgia are West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine encephalitis virus, and LaCrosse virus. The GDPH reports mosquito-borne viruses usually spread in Georgia from late spring through early fall.

On July 12, the Fulton County Board of Health announced a mosquito caught in one of its traps in metro-Atlanta tested positive for West Nile Virus.

“As far as mosquito surveillance and testing, no mosquitoes have tested positive in Forsyth County,” stated Rosemarie Kelly, a public health entomologist with the GDPH. “However, because we are beginning to see positive mosquitoes in the metro Atlanta area, everyone should be reminded to tip out containers holding water and to dispose of them properly.”

Mosquitoes can carry a variety of diseases that can be transmitted through its bite(Photo/Getty Images)

Preventing mosquitoes

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged the public again this year to follow these tips to stop mosquitoes from laying eggs in their yards:

  • Each week, empty, turn over or throw out items that hold water (tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpots or trash cans, etc.)
  • Tightly cover water storage containers (buckets, cisterns, rain barrels) so mosquitoes cannot get inside to lay eggs
  • Use wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito to cover containers without lids
  • Tree holes should be filled to prevent them from filling with water
  • Repair cracks and gaps in septic tanks
  • Cover open vents or plumbing pipes

“If they have areas that hold water all the time that cannot be emptied, those areas can be treated with larvicides that can be bought at any of the stores that sell pond equipment or home and garden stores,” Kelly advised. As with everything, label instructions should be followed carefully when applying repellent or when using larvicide."

Mosquito Joe of North Georgia is one company that practices mosquito control at homes throughout Forsyth County(Photo/Mosquito Joe of North Georgia)

There are professional companies who offer services to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your backyard. Matthew Efird owns Mosquito Joe of North Georgia. His company uses a variety of methods for mosquito control and is the only mosquito control company in the nation approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP).

“All of our treatment programs fall under this affiliation,” Efird explains. “In completing tens of thousands of treatments throughout North Georgia, we are experts in finding breeding sites. Once the breeding sites are located, we treat the water with a naturally occurring bacterium that interrupts a mosquito's life cycle.”

Protection against bites

From the clothes you wear to the repellent you use, the CDC offers several ways to protect against mosquito bites while spending time outdoors.

The CDC recommends using mosquito repellent with ingredients approved by the EPA(Photo/Getty Images)

The CDC says to use EPA-registered insect repellent proven to be safe and effective, even for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. They advise consumers to look for the following ingredients in mosquito repellent:

  • DEET
  • Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)
  • IR3535
  • Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)
  • Para-menthane-diol (PMD)
  • 2-undecanone

The CDC advises to always follow label instructions when applying any repellent. Because natural repellents are not certified by the EPA, the CDC will not recommend them.

Clothing is also key in preventing mosquitoes from biting. Wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts in the summer heat might be uncomfortable, but they offer protection especially when they are tight fitting.

Clothing, shoes and gear can also be treated with repellent. The CDC advises using 0.5 percent permethrin on your own clothes, or buy clothing pre-treated with the repellent. Make sure to follow package instructions when treating clothes at home. Permethrin should not be used directly on the skin.

Not all repellents are safe for babies and young children, so check the labels before applying to anyone three years of age or younger.

Mosquito Season 2022

Mosquito season does not abide by the calendar. Mosquitoes actively breed when the temperature reaches above 50 degrees. That means in Forsyth County mosquitoes can appear as early as late February and stay active until as late as the end of November. Efird says the “peak of pressure” is highest from the first of May until late September.

“This year is one of the highest mosquito pressures that we have experienced,” Efird declared. “As our area's temperatures continue to rise year over year, new records are set.”

Mosquito season in Forsyth County can last from February through November depending on the temperatures and rainfall(Photo/Mosquito Joe of North Georgia)

The pressure of the summer mosquito population is determined as early as winter, as Efird explained.

“A very mild winter, a very wet spring, and a very hot summer are the perfect combination for high mosquito pressure.”

