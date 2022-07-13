Forsyth County COVID-19 numbers remain low amid latest outbreak

(Forsyth County, GA) While the newest variant of COVID-19 is said to be the most contagious yet, the transmission level in Forsyth County remains low.

The latest numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) show as of Wednesday, July 13, there have been 843 new cases reported in Forsyth County in the past two weeks. Forsyth County has reported nearly 48,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 389 deaths to date.

The GDPH reported 34,466 new confirmed cases statewide in the last two weeks.

Updated COVID-19 numbers can be found on the GDPH’s website weekly.

The World Health Organization reported the newest sub variants of Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5 - are fueling a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world.

The White House COVID-19 Team reported BA.4 and BA.5 make up 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases currently reported in the United States. Researchers say BA.5 in particular is troublesome because it has an increased ability to escape immunity, meaning even if a person has been infected and vaccinated, they can still catch the strain.

However, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House COVID-19 Team press conference that the vaccines are offering protection against severe illness and death.

(Photo/Getty Images)

“So staying up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines provides the best protection against severe outcomes,” Walenksy said. “Currently, many Americans are under-vaccinated, meaning they are not up to date on their vaccines.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, the head of the White House COVID-19 Team, said all Americans ages five and older should not delay getting their vaccines and boosters.

(Photo/Getty Images)

“Getting vaccinated now will not preclude you from getting a variant specific vaccine later this fall or winter,” Jha said. “For people 50 years and older my message is clear: if you have not gotten a vaccination this year, if you have not gotten a shot in 2022, please go get another vaccine shot, you are eligible. It could save your life.”

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com.