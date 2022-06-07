Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day (Photo/Sam Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the City Council commemorated Friday, June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day , along with hundreds of other cities across the country. City employees were encouraged to wear orange to bring awareness to gun violence. The ‘Cumming Home’ water tower will be lit the entire weekend of Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.

The notice released by Cumming officials states, “The proclamation supports the wearing of orange on this day as a way to raise awareness of gun violence and to honor the memory of gun-violence victims who have lost their lives, while also supporting Second Amendment rights, local law enforcement officers and responsible gun ownership as ways to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals and keep communities safe.”

National Gun Violence Awareness Day began in 2015 and is marked the first Friday of June each year.

The mother of Hadiya Pendleton holds a photo of her daughter on December 14, 2013 (Photo/Getty Images)

Citizens are encouraged to wear orange in honor of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013, one week after performing in the inauguration parade for former President Obama. Orange was her favorite color.

