Cumming, GA

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g89gz_0fzxJWU100
The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the City Council commemorated Friday, June 3 as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, along with hundreds of other cities across the country. City employees were encouraged to wear orange to bring awareness to gun violence. The ‘Cumming Home’ water tower will be lit the entire weekend of Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.

The notice released by Cumming officials states, “The proclamation supports the wearing of orange on this day as a way to raise awareness of gun violence and to honor the memory of gun-violence victims who have lost their lives, while also supporting Second Amendment rights, local law enforcement officers and responsible gun ownership as ways to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals and keep communities safe.”

National Gun Violence Awareness Day began in 2015 and is marked the first Friday of June each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndaHi_0fzxJWU100
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton holds a photo of her daughter on December 14, 2013(Photo/Getty Images)

Citizens are encouraged to wear orange in honor of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013, one week after performing in the inauguration parade for former President Obama. Orange was her favorite color.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# National Gun Violence Awarenes# Cumming Home Water Tower

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
113 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Forsyth County, GA

Headed outdoors in Georgia this summer? Watch out for another tick disease

(Forsyth County, GA) The summer is off to a humid and rainy start - perfect conditions for ticks to come out and hang onto the fast-growing blades of grass. For years those who enjoy spending time outdoors have had to worry about getting infectious diseases from ticks like Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. And now residents in Georgia have another potentially-deadly tick-borne illness to watch out for: the Heartland Virus.Dangers of tick seasonAccording to the Georgia Department of Public Health, ticks are most active from April through September and live in grassy, brushy or wooded areas.“Lonestar tick is our most common tick,” said University of Georgia entomologist Elmer Gray. “They are everywhere that there’s deer. Any place deer are around your yard, edges, there's going to be ticks.”

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County water quality meets all health standards for 2021

Forsyth County drinking water meets 2021 health standards(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County's 2021 water supply met all the drinking water health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Georgia, according to the County's 2022 Water Quality Report.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

Firefighters Michael and Levi Sierra(Photo/Levi Sierra) (Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Why seniors say Forsyth County is a great place to retire

Seniors taking part in an exercise class at the Hearthstone Room at Central Park(Photo/Forsyth County Senior Services) (Forsyth County, GA) In the last several years, it may seem like more and more senior living neighborhoods are popping up around Forsyth County. From active adult communities to assisted living centers, it appears Forsyth County is becoming known for being a great place to retire.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County photographer shares spectacular shots of lunar eclipse

(Michael Morton/M Photo + Video) (Forsyth County, GA) The lunar eclipse late Sunday night, May 15, was a sight to behold. A Forsyth County photographer shared the images he took for anyone who missed it, or who wanted to see it again.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

First class graduates from Forsyth County’s Student Government Academy

The first graduating class of the Forsyth County Student Government Academy(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Twenty-one high school juniors are the first students to graduate from Forsyth County’s new Student Government Academy.A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 11 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. The Student Government Academy was created as a civics program to give eleventh graders the opportunity to understand how local governments operate. By engaging with leaders from Forsyth County and the state of Georgia, as well as the media, students learned firsthand how departments work together to make decisions and set policy for the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Prices continue to soar in Forsyth County as number of homes for sale dwindles

Still a seller's market for real estate in Forsyth County(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret the Forsyth County housing market has skyrocketed in the past couple years. List prices are often just a suggestion and bidding wars start as soon as a “for sale” sign appears in the front yard. Historically, late spring and early summer are hot times to buy a house and so far, 2022 is proving to be on track. The difference this year is there's not a lot to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo high school senior who started a free tutoring company named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Ayush Gundawar at South Forsyth High School for Honors Night(Photo/Ayush Gundawar) (Forsyth County, GA) Ayush Gundawar, a South Forsyth High School honors student who founded and operates a non-profit tutoring company, has a new title to add to his name: U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo voters can check wait times before heading to the polls

New digital map available for Advance Voting(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County voters have a new tool when heading to the polls for the upcoming election. They can now view a digital map to check the current estimated wait times at polling locations open for Advance Voting for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s where you can cast your ballot early in Forsyth County

Advance voting now underway for May 24 election(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Advance voting is now underway in Forsyth County for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s your chance to meet some of the candidates running to represent Forsyth County

A number of races are on the ballot in the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election next month(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) With the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election less than a month away and early voting set to begin next week, the Forsyth County Republican Party is working to get its candidates in front of the public.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Not your ordinary backyard garden. How one FoCo woman is turning her home into a sustainable homestead

Joseline Capre started her homestead in November 2021(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Joseline Capre saw the vision in her dreams, night after night, month after month, year after year. A house on an acreage of land, rows of fruit trees, berry bushes and raised garden beds. The food on the table is the literal fruits of her labor. Today, Capre’s dream has become reality and she has just begun to bring to life the homestead she envisioned.

Read full story
7 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What will $13.5M buy you? A look at FoCo's priciest properties

Aerial of Browns Bridge Road where the most expensive property in Forsth County is listed(Photo/Bryan Schacht) (Forsyth County, GA) Are you curious about which Forsyth County homes have the highest price tag? Here’s a hint - it’s all about location, location, location!

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s why you shouldn’t let the calendar dictate when to plant your spring garden in Forsyth County

Garden display at Atlanta Botanical Garden(Michelle Hall/NewsBreak) (Forsyth County, GA) Did you or your neighbors head outside during the beautiful weekend to work on your spring garden? You might have started too soon. Despite what the calendar says, the change of season from winter to spring does not signal it’s time to start planting. There’s even an old wives’ tale that says never plant before Easter, because there’s bound to be another frost.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Local college students are working to uncover the life stories of historical Forsyth County women

Dr. Melissa Schindler and UNG literature students presenting research projects at the Post Road library on March 29, 2022(Michelle Hall/NewsBreak) (Forsyth County, GA) Literature and history students at the University of North Georgia are working closely with their professors using modern methods to recount the lives of Forsyth County residents during the Industrial Revolution. The project, called “Narrative North Georgia”, is a collaborative research effort between the students, professors and the Forsyth County Historical Society. Several students presented their findings during a Women’s History Month program at the Post Road Library on Tuesday, March29.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

'We are born to have joy. We are born to love. We learn to hate.' Holocaust survivor shares powerful story of survival

Dr. Edith Eva Eger spoke virtually from her home in California.Photo by Michelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a 94-year-old survivor of the Holocaust, spoke with a group of Forsyth County educators and students, business leaders, and members of Congregation Beth Israel about the atrocities she faced as a teenager in a concentration camp and the inspiring life she has led since the end of World War Two. Several hundred filled the Forsyth Center of Arts and Learning (FoCAL), with thousands watching online, for a virtual talk with Dr. Eger from her home in California. Another Holocaust survivor, Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, was supposed to participate but is hospitalized and had to cancel.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents: The choice is yours on how to serve others in need

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents will have a chance to learn how they can give back to the community either through volunteering or working to help others in need. Forsyth County Community Connect is holding its first Volunteer & Job Fair this Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy