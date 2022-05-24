Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

Michelle Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUBEA_0fp27U3M00
Firefighters Michael and Levi Sierra(Photo/Levi Sierra)

(Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.

“Being in school for 36 weeks and kind of getting a little hint of everything we do makes you want to get into it more and more,” Sierra said. “Running calls and getting out there and experiencing what the job has to offer, meeting all the different firefighters, going to all the different stations, just going to work. To put it simply, I'm just looking forward to going to work.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eWEIq_0fp27U3M00
Firefighter recruits entering the auditorium at East Forsyth High School for graduation on May 21, 2022(Photo/Forsyth County)

At 24-years-old, Levi was sworn in on May 21 at East Forsyth High School, along with 12 other Forsyth County firefighter recruits. The graduation ceremony came after completing 18 weeks of emergency medical technician (EMT) training, followed by 18 weeks of firefighter training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vx79_0fp27U3M00
Firefighter recruits during training(Photo/Levi Sierra)

Sierra is not the first firefighter in his family. His father, Michael Sierra, has spent the last 12 years serving Forsyth County. Levi is even working at the same station where his dad got his start.

“It makes me remember when I first started and my first day so I know what he’s going through and I’m really excited for him,” Michael said. “He’s going to be with some great guys. I’ve worked with them before, I’m not worried about him, they’re going to teach him really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3udT_0fp27U3M00
Helmets line the stage for the new firefighters(Photo/Forsyth County)

Levi did not always dream of being a firefighter. He said throughout high school and college he could not decide what he wanted to major in. Then one day his father invited him to the station to train with him and that is when Levi said he finally knew.

“I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of,” Levi said. “I didn’t do this for anybody else, I did this for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JL0fn_0fp27U3M00
Michael Sierra pins the badge on his son, Levi(Photo/Forsyth County)

At the graduation ceremony, Michael had the honor of pinning the badge on Levi.

“It’s a great job to get to serve people and it’s just really exciting,” Michael said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWUyR_0fp27U3M00
Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head addressing the graduates(Photo/Forsyth County)

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said he was pleased to welcome the recruits.

“Each graduation ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brave men and women who are entering the profession of serving our communities,” Head said.

The graduates were:

Roy Baliem

Zachery Baloga

Carl Cronbaugh

Jasper Freeman

Brandon Jones

Jeremy Mathers

Carter Mixon

Taffar Mizell

Michael Palmour

Joshua Parker

Levi Sierra

Russell Transue

Isaac V. Ivanco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiHQZ_0fp27U3M00
Forsyth County Fire Department recruits graduated on May 21, 2022(Photo/Forsyth County)

You can see the photos from the graduation in this photo gallery provided by Forsyth County.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County firefighters# Firefighter graduation day# Forsyth County fire recruits

Comments / 0

Published by

Journalist, storyteller, and editor. I love sharing stories and finding the right words to help others write their own.

Cumming, GA
81 followers

More from Michelle Hall

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County water quality meets all health standards for 2021

Forsyth County drinking water meets 2021 health standards(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County's 2021 water supply met all the drinking water health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Georgia, according to the County's 2022 Water Quality Report.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Why seniors say Forsyth County is a great place to retire

Seniors taking part in an exercise class at the Hearthstone Room at Central Park(Photo/Forsyth County Senior Services) (Forsyth County, GA) In the last several years, it may seem like more and more senior living neighborhoods are popping up around Forsyth County. From active adult communities to assisted living centers, it appears Forsyth County is becoming known for being a great place to retire.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County photographer shares spectacular shots of lunar eclipse

(Michael Morton/M Photo + Video) (Forsyth County, GA) The lunar eclipse late Sunday night, May 15, was a sight to behold. A Forsyth County photographer shared the images he took for anyone who missed it, or who wanted to see it again.

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

First class graduates from Forsyth County’s Student Government Academy

The first graduating class of the Forsyth County Student Government Academy(Photo/Forsyth County) (Forsyth County, GA) Twenty-one high school juniors are the first students to graduate from Forsyth County’s new Student Government Academy.A graduation ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 11 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. The Student Government Academy was created as a civics program to give eleventh graders the opportunity to understand how local governments operate. By engaging with leaders from Forsyth County and the state of Georgia, as well as the media, students learned firsthand how departments work together to make decisions and set policy for the community.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Prices continue to soar in Forsyth County as number of homes for sale dwindles

Still a seller's market for real estate in Forsyth County(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret the Forsyth County housing market has skyrocketed in the past couple years. List prices are often just a suggestion and bidding wars start as soon as a “for sale” sign appears in the front yard. Historically, late spring and early summer are hot times to buy a house and so far, 2022 is proving to be on track. The difference this year is there's not a lot to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo high school senior who started a free tutoring company named U.S. Presidential Scholar

Ayush Gundawar at South Forsyth High School for Honors Night(Photo/Ayush Gundawar) (Forsyth County, GA) Ayush Gundawar, a South Forsyth High School honors student who founded and operates a non-profit tutoring company, has a new title to add to his name: U.S. Presidential Scholar.

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo voters can check wait times before heading to the polls

New digital map available for Advance Voting(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County voters have a new tool when heading to the polls for the upcoming election. They can now view a digital map to check the current estimated wait times at polling locations open for Advance Voting for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s where you can cast your ballot early in Forsyth County

Advance voting now underway for May 24 election(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) Advance voting is now underway in Forsyth County for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s your chance to meet some of the candidates running to represent Forsyth County

A number of races are on the ballot in the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election next month(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections) (Forsyth County, GA) With the General Primary and Nonpartisan Election less than a month away and early voting set to begin next week, the Forsyth County Republican Party is working to get its candidates in front of the public.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Not your ordinary backyard garden. How one FoCo woman is turning her home into a sustainable homestead

Joseline Capre started her homestead in November 2021(Photo/Michelle Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) Joseline Capre saw the vision in her dreams, night after night, month after month, year after year. A house on an acreage of land, rows of fruit trees, berry bushes and raised garden beds. The food on the table is the literal fruits of her labor. Today, Capre’s dream has become reality and she has just begun to bring to life the homestead she envisioned.

Read full story
7 comments
Forsyth County, GA

What will $13.5M buy you? A look at FoCo's priciest properties

Aerial of Browns Bridge Road where the most expensive property in Forsth County is listed(Photo/Bryan Schacht) (Forsyth County, GA) Are you curious about which Forsyth County homes have the highest price tag? Here’s a hint - it’s all about location, location, location!

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Here’s why you shouldn’t let the calendar dictate when to plant your spring garden in Forsyth County

Garden display at Atlanta Botanical Garden(Michelle Hall/NewsBreak) (Forsyth County, GA) Did you or your neighbors head outside during the beautiful weekend to work on your spring garden? You might have started too soon. Despite what the calendar says, the change of season from winter to spring does not signal it’s time to start planting. There’s even an old wives’ tale that says never plant before Easter, because there’s bound to be another frost.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Local college students are working to uncover the life stories of historical Forsyth County women

Dr. Melissa Schindler and UNG literature students presenting research projects at the Post Road library on March 29, 2022(Michelle Hall/NewsBreak) (Forsyth County, GA) Literature and history students at the University of North Georgia are working closely with their professors using modern methods to recount the lives of Forsyth County residents during the Industrial Revolution. The project, called “Narrative North Georgia”, is a collaborative research effort between the students, professors and the Forsyth County Historical Society. Several students presented their findings during a Women’s History Month program at the Post Road Library on Tuesday, March29.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

'We are born to have joy. We are born to love. We learn to hate.' Holocaust survivor shares powerful story of survival

Dr. Edith Eva Eger spoke virtually from her home in California.Photo by Michelle Hall. (Forsyth County, GA) Dr. Edith Eva Eger, a 94-year-old survivor of the Holocaust, spoke with a group of Forsyth County educators and students, business leaders, and members of Congregation Beth Israel about the atrocities she faced as a teenager in a concentration camp and the inspiring life she has led since the end of World War Two. Several hundred filled the Forsyth Center of Arts and Learning (FoCAL), with thousands watching online, for a virtual talk with Dr. Eger from her home in California. Another Holocaust survivor, Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, was supposed to participate but is hospitalized and had to cancel.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County residents: The choice is yours on how to serve others in need

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents will have a chance to learn how they can give back to the community either through volunteering or working to help others in need. Forsyth County Community Connect is holding its first Volunteer & Job Fair this Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy