Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

Firefighters Michael and Levi Sierra (Photo/Levi Sierra)

(Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.

“Being in school for 36 weeks and kind of getting a little hint of everything we do makes you want to get into it more and more,” Sierra said. “Running calls and getting out there and experiencing what the job has to offer, meeting all the different firefighters, going to all the different stations, just going to work. To put it simply, I'm just looking forward to going to work.”

Firefighter recruits entering the auditorium at East Forsyth High School for graduation on May 21, 2022 (Photo/Forsyth County)

At 24-years-old, Levi was sworn in on May 21 at East Forsyth High School, along with 12 other Forsyth County firefighter recruits. The graduation ceremony came after completing 18 weeks of emergency medical technician (EMT) training, followed by 18 weeks of firefighter training.

Firefighter recruits during training (Photo/Levi Sierra)

Sierra is not the first firefighter in his family. His father, Michael Sierra, has spent the last 12 years serving Forsyth County. Levi is even working at the same station where his dad got his start.

“It makes me remember when I first started and my first day so I know what he’s going through and I’m really excited for him,” Michael said. “He’s going to be with some great guys. I’ve worked with them before, I’m not worried about him, they’re going to teach him really well.”

Helmets line the stage for the new firefighters (Photo/Forsyth County)

Levi did not always dream of being a firefighter. He said throughout high school and college he could not decide what he wanted to major in. Then one day his father invited him to the station to train with him and that is when Levi said he finally knew.

“I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of,” Levi said. “I didn’t do this for anybody else, I did this for me.”

Michael Sierra pins the badge on his son, Levi (Photo/Forsyth County)

At the graduation ceremony, Michael had the honor of pinning the badge on Levi.

“It’s a great job to get to serve people and it’s just really exciting,” Michael said.

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head addressing the graduates (Photo/Forsyth County)

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said he was pleased to welcome the recruits.

“Each graduation ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brave men and women who are entering the profession of serving our communities,” Head said.

The graduates were:

Roy Baliem

Zachery Baloga

Carl Cronbaugh

Jasper Freeman

Brandon Jones

Jeremy Mathers

Carter Mixon

Taffar Mizell

Michael Palmour

Joshua Parker

Levi Sierra

Russell Transue

Isaac V. Ivanco

Forsyth County Fire Department recruits graduated on May 21, 2022 (Photo/Forsyth County)

You can see the photos from the graduation in this photo gallery provided by Forsyth County.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, email michelle.hall@newsbreak.com