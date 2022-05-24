Like father, like son: new FoCo firefighter follows father's footsteps

(Forsyth County, GA) For new firefighter Levi Sierra, May 23 was a day he’s been waiting for - his first day on the job.
“Being in school for 36 weeks and kind of getting a little hint of everything we do makes you want to get into it more and more,” Sierra said. “Running calls and getting out there and experiencing what the job has to offer, meeting all the different firefighters, going to all the different stations, just going to work. To put it simply, I'm just looking forward to going to work.”
At 24-years-old, Levi was sworn in on May 21 at East Forsyth High School, along with 12 other Forsyth County firefighter recruits. The graduation ceremony came after completing 18 weeks of emergency medical technician (EMT) training, followed by 18 weeks of firefighter training.
Sierra is not the first firefighter in his family. His father, Michael Sierra, has spent the last 12 years serving Forsyth County. Levi is even working at the same station where his dad got his start.
“It makes me remember when I first started and my first day so I know what he’s going through and I’m really excited for him,” Michael said. “He’s going to be with some great guys. I’ve worked with them before, I’m not worried about him, they’re going to teach him really well.”
Levi did not always dream of being a firefighter. He said throughout high school and college he could not decide what he wanted to major in. Then one day his father invited him to the station to train with him and that is when Levi said he finally knew.
“I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of,” Levi said. “I didn’t do this for anybody else, I did this for me.”
At the graduation ceremony, Michael had the honor of pinning the badge on Levi.
“It’s a great job to get to serve people and it’s just really exciting,” Michael said.
Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said he was pleased to welcome the recruits.
“Each graduation ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brave men and women who are entering the profession of serving our communities,” Head said.
The graduates were:
Roy Baliem
Zachery Baloga
Carl Cronbaugh
Jasper Freeman
Brandon Jones
Jeremy Mathers
Carter Mixon
Taffar Mizell
Michael Palmour
Joshua Parker
Levi Sierra
Russell Transue
Isaac V. Ivanco
You can see the photos from the graduation in this photo gallery provided by Forsyth County.
