Forsyth County photographer shares spectacular shots of lunar eclipse

(Michael Morton/M Photo + Video)

(Forsyth County, GA) The lunar eclipse late Sunday night, May 15, was a sight to behold. A Forsyth County photographer shared the images he took for anyone who missed it, or who wanted to see it again.

Michael Morton had a clear view of the lunar eclipse from a farm in Flowery Branch. Because he is a professional photographer, he had the right tools on hand to perfectly capture the event. Morton described his process for taking the magnificent photos of the blood moon rising.

Time lapse of lunar eclipse that began on May 15 (Michael Morton/M Photo + Video)

The process

“For the eclipse shot, I used a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and layered multiple photos in Adobe Photoshop with different camera settings. For the moon in its many phases, I used Samsung's SuperZoom telephoto lens at 45x Zoom with the phone mounted to a phone holder on a tripod. For the sky with the stars and foreground I used a "light painting" technique where I use a flashlight to light the ground and trees while the camera is set to a 20 to 30 second long exposure with an ISO setting of 50. This allows the lens to capture as much light as possible and make things glow at night. In Photoshop I created multiple layers of just the moon and overlaid them on top of the background photo to show the phases,” explained Morton.

Tips for taking photos at night

Lunar eclipse on May 15 taken by an iPhone 12 (Photo/Michelle Hall)

Plenty of sky gazers only have blurry photos of the moon to show for their efforts. The next time an event occurs in the sky, follow Morton’s tips to capture it clearly.

“My biggest tip for night photography is to use pro or manual modes to get long exposures (slow shutter speeds) with low ISO settings,” Morton said. “The lower the ISO the more clear the photo will come out. It may take a few shots, and a tripod is required, but the effort is totally worth it! If the camera moves at ALL during the shutter capture, the subject will be blurry. Having experience in editing software like Adobe Photoshop also helps make this possible.”

Morton has shared his lunar eclipse images on his Instagram and is building a website to feature his work.