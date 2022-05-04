FoCo voters can check wait times before heading to the polls

New digital map available for Advance Voting (Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County voters have a new tool when heading to the polls for the upcoming election. They can now view a digital map to check the current estimated wait times at polling locations open for Advance Voting for the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

The digital map is being updated by the County’s Voter Registrations & Elections Department and Geographic Information Services. Using a color key, it shows the wait time in 30 minute increments.

Voters can select a location to see the wait time, which is posted in 30 minute increments (Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Where to vote early

Advance Voting began Monday, May 2 at the Elections Office at 1201 Sawnee Drive in Cumming. It runs through Friday, May 20. Beginning May 9, voters can head to three more locations:

Hampton Park Library 5345 Settingdown Road 30041

Community building at Sharon Springs Park 1950 Sharon Road 30041

Community building at Midway Park 5100 Post Road 30040

Check the Advance Voting section on the Forsyth County government website for more information. All Forsyth County registered voters may vote early at any of the locations regardless of their assigned polling place for Election Day.

(Image/Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections)

Election day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

