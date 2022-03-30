Local college students are working to uncover the life stories of historical Forsyth County women

Dr. Melissa Schindler and UNG literature students presenting research projects at the Post Road library on March 29, 2022 (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

(Forsyth County, GA) Literature and history students at the University of North Georgia are working closely with their professors using modern methods to recount the lives of Forsyth County residents during the Industrial Revolution. The project, called “Narrative North Georgia”, is a collaborative research effort between the students, professors and the Forsyth County Historical Society. Several students presented their findings during a Women’s History Month program at the Post Road Library on Tuesday, March29.

The "Narrative North Georgia" exhibit will go live this summer (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

The first phase of the project begins with Dr. Melissa Schindler, an assistant professor in the UNG English Department, taking her students to explore the Cumming City Cemetery to look at gravestones in search of subjects to research. Resources found online, the college library and the Historical Society can fill in some of the blanks, but Schindler says much of the narrative histories are usually hard to come by.

Dr. Melissa Schindler addressing the audience at the Post Road Library on March 29, 2022 (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

“A lot of times it’s hard to find information about local people and history and so thankfully we have resources at our own UNG libraries and the historical society that supports this work,” Schindler said at the event. “We also have some other support. Dr.[Erin] Bush and I just got news that we won an award to continue this work.”

Themes that were applied to the research project (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

After the research by the literature students is finished, the second phase of the project begins. Students in Dr. Erin Bush’s upper-level history class take what was learned in the case studies and look for themes to explore - like industrialization and the shift from rural to urban societies. Then, they research the historical context of the subjects’ lives, filling in the blanks with evidence of what was happening during the time they lived. All of that information will be used to create a digital exhibit online that will go live this summer.

Fannie Harrison hat business advertisement in local newspaper (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

At the library event, students highlighted some women living in Forsyth County and North Georgia from 1865-1940. The students reported that many of the subjects lived typical lives for that time, usually taking care of the home and the family in a rural setting. Some students discovered their subjects lived atypical lives, like Fannie Harrison, a career woman who owned a hat business and never married or had a family of her own.

Information about the life of Mrs. Fanny Harrell was presented (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

Like Harrison, Fanny Harrell was also a stable businesswoman who ran her late father’s farm, successfully invested in stocks and bonds and was known for reading “The Wall Street Journal” and “Forsyth County News” regularly. Victoria Ordonez, who researched Harrell’s life, told the story of hiking through the woods of the Harrell property with her professor and members of the Historical Society in search of the gravesite.

Victoria Ordonez presents her research on Mrs. Fanny Harrell (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

“That was the most exciting part for me so far,” Ordonez said. “It was very fascinating to research someone who has lived in your state and in your county and it was an honor to write about MIss Fanny Harrell and to read about her story. And overall, I think this project was amazing.”

Bush shares the sentiment with the students about how important it is to discover the past and put them in a modern context.

Dr. Erin Bush addressing the audience about how the research project will be digitized and put online as an exhibit (Michelle Hall/NewsBreak)

“We had an opportunity to build on these histories, these wonderful stories that the students have uncovered,” Bush said. “We’re just getting started and I’m really excited to see where it goes.”

