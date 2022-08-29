Taking a Dog Break in Alachua County

Michele Sharpe

Take us out somewhere!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMJyy_0hYqwyY800
Keeper and Pilot hoping for some fun, or at least some treats.Michele Sharpe

Just thinking of my two dogs Pilot and Keeper makes me happy, and that happiness is multiplied when I see their dog-joy in frolicking outdoors. Wanting more dog-joy in my life (without a lifetime commitment) was one reason I applied to foster dogs through the Humane Society of North Central Florida last year. Fostering has expanded our frolicking to new areas, like dog parks.

There are several dog parks in Alachua County for off-leash frolicking, even one named after Tom Petty! My favorite is at Possum Creek Park, where you can also find a playground, restrooms, covered picnic areas, and wooded trails alongside the creek. The dog park has separate fenced areas for small dogs and large dogs, with plenty of room to run. Pilot and I and our foster dog Iris visited there recently with our neighbor Dottie's pup Nova, who loves water. This photo was taken right before the Humane Society found the perfect fit for Iris -- a permanent home with two young children and an active lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sAPX_0hYqwyY800
Our friend Nova in a kiddie pool at Possum Creek Dog Park -- foster dog Iris and Pilot are headed her way!Michele Sharpe

Outdoor dog fun here in Alachua County can happen in your backyard, a dog park, a park with paved paths, or in a wooded city, county, or state park. You make the rules in your backyard, of course, but it's a good idea to check the dog-rules when bringing your pup to a new area for an outdoor adventure.

Depot Park, built and managed by the City of Gainesville, has many advantages for dog owners. Dogs are welcomed, and all must be leashed. Trails are paved, winding around grassy areas, a native plant garden, and a central pond. Water for drinking (for humans and dogs) is readily available, as is a human restroom and plenty of poop bag stations, plus ample parking for those who arrive by car or truck. The entire facility is accessible, entry is free, and cultural events like movies, concerts, and art shows are part of the fun.

Visitors to Depot Park can extend their walk by linking up with the 16 mile Hawthorne Trail, a paved trail that's popular with bicyclists, pedestrians, and puppies. The Hawthorne trail is also free, and it connects with other local parks, all of which can be reached by vehicle, too. Boulware Springs Nature Park is a lovely city park along the Hawthorne Trail that offers free entry and does allow dogs.

Some parks require an entrance fee, and some parks do not allow dogs for safety reasons -- usually your dog's safety! The nearby La Chua trail, for example, is a state park that requires a fee and it is closed to pets. That must have something to do with the huge alligators you can see from the La Chua boardwalk.

Because we live in Florida, being alert for alligators is always a good idea, but especially around water. Many of the trails in the Paynes Prairie State Park are closed to pets for that reason. One trail in the Prairie that is open to our canine buddies is the Chacala Trail. Don't hesitate to call the ranger station at 352-466-3397 if you have questions!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpRKH_0hYqwyY800
Payne's Prairie Main Entrance Trail MapMichele Sharpe

Many parks in Alachua County will have trail maps like the one above that can guide you, as well as QR Codes at trail head kiosks that can be opened by your phone so you can carry a map electronically. Sometimes I will take a photograph of a map on a park kiosk for easy reference.

How you take a #DogBreak with your dog is up to you -- a comfortable stroll, an active hike, or an all-day exploration. For those who want a quick, intense workout, the Devil's Millhopper State Park with its long staircase down to the bottom of a massive sinkhole might be a good choice. The staircase is newly renovated after damage that occurred with Hurricane Irma. Here's my very first foster dog, Lena, at the Devil's Millhopper. She's now a happy camper with her new forever family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KB2kW_0hYqwyY800
Gray and white dog peering down stairsMichele Sharpe

My neighborhood park is San Felasco City Park located off NW 43rd Street in Gainesville. It's easy to confuse this with San Felasco State Park on Millhopper Road. Both are open to dogs, and both have adequate parking. The city park is free and has a playground, restrooms, a petanque court, and wooded trails that can be walked in an hour or so. The state park requires an entry fee, has porta-potties and a picnic area, and a much more substantial network of trails. In the photo below, left to right, are my dogs Pilot and Keeper (in the stroller), and a terrific little foster dog named Spot at the city San Felasco Park. Keeper is 13 going on 14 and has heart disease, so he uses a stroller to help him rack up his hiking miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijRwF_0hYqwyY800
Three dogs ready for a hike.Michele Sharpe

Isn't Spot cute? We all loved him, but we were happy that the Humane Society found him a loving, permanent home.

Whatever your dog's outdoor style, there's a park in Alachua County that will fit your needs. And if you'd like to add a little more dog love to your life, consider fostering. It helps save the lives of homeless dogs, and it's a blast! There are many animal rescue organizations in Alachua County. I've had an amazing experience with the friendly, professional, and caring staff at the Humane Society of North Central Florida, like Valentina and Mary, pictured below in the foster office. They match shelter dogs with the right fosters, and they provide food, treats, toys, supplies, and all vet care. Fosters provide the love and the fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJjI4_0hYqwyY800
Staff members in the foster office at the Humane Society of North Central FloridaMichele Sharpe

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DogBreak# Hiking# Dog Park# Rescue Dog# Accessibility

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing and learning about adoption, education, history, law, and the arts, with a frequent focus on issues of race, class, and gender. I'm an adoptee, high school dropout, hep C survivor, former trial attorney, and auntie to 24 nieces and nephews (and counting!).

Gainesville, FL
20 followers

More from Michele Sharpe

Alachua County, FL

Job search help expands at Santa Fe College, goes beyond Alachua County

One thing that's changed for the better during the pandemic is that resources once available only in person have become available anywhere through the internet. For decades, Santa Fe College in Alachua County has offered a number of programs to help residents find jobs. One of the longest running programs is the Displaced Homemaker Program (DHP), also known as Focus on the Future. This program, which was begun at the college in 1984, assists women and men who are new to job searching or who are returning to work.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Live Theater Returns

Gainesville, Florida is home to both community and professional theaters, all of which have been on hiatus during the Covid pandemic. The very thing that makes live theater compelling -- the immediacy and intimacy of being in the presence of fine actors -- made live theater risky for spreading infection to actors, staff, and audience. With more and more people getting vaccinated, though, local playhouses are opening up and setting event schedules for the upcoming year.

Read full story
Alachua County, FL

Alachua County Remembers and Takes Action

BLM demonstration organized by Dream Defenders on UF campus, June 13, 2020Michele Sharpe. Progressive action depends upon an understanding of history and upon the legacy of those who've gone before us.

Read full story
Florida State

Paddling the Wild Waterways of North Central Florida

A year-round paradise for people-powered watercraft, North Central Florida offers lakes, prairies, rivers, and springs with a stunning diversity of wildlife. Payne's Prairie, Gainesville, FloridaMichele Sharpe.

Read full story
Gainesville, FL

Hiring Older Workers in Gainesville for Generational Diversity

Generational diversity, reliability, interpersonal skills, and loyalty for the post-pandemic win. Five people standing in a circle.Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash. Generational diversity, like all types of diversity, strengthens organizations. The benefits of generational diversity in the workplace include:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy