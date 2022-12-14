Brooklyn, NY

When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens

Michele Schultz

Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cedZ0_0jdMswZR00
Photo byMichele Schultz

On the 28th day of June 2021, at past 2:15 p.m., the neighborhood in Mill Basin Brooklyn, walk up to the doorbell entry to a spacious and eye extravagance interior.

Opening the first store in 2014 to share a love for clothing and accessories with women create a space to make women feel beautiful inside and out with 19.4k Instagram followers, a Facebook page, and nearby locals. The clothing boutique operates four locations, including Queens, Staten Island, and Massapequa Park, New York.

Inside the Mill Basin store, sit on a lavender sofa six-inch face-to-face with Lu Bella Boutique owner Kim Capone Gallagher.

I understand you have another Brooklyn location. And as the owner feels about reopening?

KCG:

Very happy. Mask-free zone. Everyone had to come in with a mask. Very happy to be open. Very happy to be in business. Very grateful for the loyal customers who kept me in business through the pandemic. And hoping and praying this is behind us.

What looks different when first reopening?

KCG:

Honest with you, people are fearful of coming into stores of contract Covid, but people are reluctant, and when I open my dressing rooms as well.

What is something you notice when customers enter the store again?

KCG:

I know people in this particular store because this is where I'm from, so I didn't notice anything different. Everyone still greets me with affection, hugs, and kisses as if there wasn't a pandemic.

Finally, is anything else related to being a local business or reopening?

KCB:

We appreciate all the local businesses. All the local businesses value the patrician of our clientele that kept us alive during the pandemic.

I contribute local news from 2020 to straight ease into covering interviews.

New York, NY
