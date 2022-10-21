When Ghost Brothers Arrive NYCC 2022

New York Comic Con day two was a platter of enthusiasm with the arrival of the Ghost Brothers.
Friday, October 7, 2022, Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey put out what is their investigation process.
Dalen Spratt:
I'm Dalen Spratt, a.k.a. the Bad Boy of the paranormal. Man, there are no ho bars. Ouija board, spirit boards, visual promulgate. Whatever it is, I'm going to take it. There's not much that I won't do.
Juwan Mass:
I'm affectionately known as the paranormal poppy, and I am the one.
Dalen Spratt:
That was not affectionately. You call yourself the paranormal poppy.
Juwan Mass:
No, I just picked up with the fans lay down.
Marcus Harvey:
What did they lay down?
Juwan Mass:
I think both of you guys give yourself your own name. I didn't, I guess. You know, it was a good name, though. It works. But honestly, I think I bring balance to the investigation. I think I am the one that sometimes has the reel, Dalen, in it because he's definitely going to push it to the limit. I think sometimes Marcus can be like really wise and be like, "Yo! I'm not doing it. I'm not going in." And I'm like, Nah, bro, we're going to do it for the team. And so I think that like I'm also the one that's going to be able to try anything. I'm usually the one going to do the isolation moments. I'm usually the one that's going to say, like, my chest out. Yeah, oh yeah, I had that too. But I think they're like, I think the investigation is, is, is important because we offer distinct personalities to it. And I think that's how we get our evidence. We're kind of like.
Marcus Harvey:
You know, when you go get some hot wings and they have this little like.
Dalen Spratt:
Tom mix.
Marcus Harvey:
Yeah. He's like the tom mix when it comes to stupid stuff in the paranormal.
Dalen Spratt:
Awe.
Marcus Harvey:
I'm like the mouth limits him the stuff.
A three-episode of Ghost Brothers: Lights Out Season two launched on October 7, but the linear premiere Saturday, November 19, 2022, on discovery+.
