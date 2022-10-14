[Editorial] Where The Winchesters Arrival NYCC 2022 Day 4

This year New York Comic Con was sipping a water bottle of adrenaline as it was last year's, and The Winchesters panel very explains.

New York Comic Con 2022, Day 4 - The Winchesters panel Michele Schultz/News Break

So, I was too young to be aware of Supernatural existence until later seasons, and what I reviewed from the screening provided by New York Comic Con The Winchesters panel on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

New York Comic Con 2022, Day 4 - The Winchesters panel Michele Schultz/News Break

If you're a Supernatural fan? Love the brother bonding between Dean and Sam? You'll love Mary(Meg Donnelly) and John(Drake Rodger). Donnelly and Rodger nail down the portrayal of the characters as when Mary and John appear in the precursor series.

New York Comic Con 2022 press roundtable Michele Schultz/News Break

The pilot introduces Jensen Ackles's distinguished voice narration like a How I Met Your Mother that Ackles mentioned at the press roundtable.

New York Comic Con Day 4 Interview Roundtable Michele Schultz/News Break

Right before the panel, executive producer Robbie Thompson told what is he excited for fans to see.

I'm really excited for fans to meet... we call them the core four. The kids. The Scooby gang, I guess. There's just a fun dynamic. Meg, Drake, Jojo, Nida just bonding really quickly on the pilot. I was joking the other day ''kind like being in a college dorm room.'' I can hear them, they were in a pod because of Covid. They've done such a wonderful job creating these characters, and a live in history to them. We have tons of great Zooms, and conversations abut where we can take these characters. I really love the collaborative aspect of TV storyline. I really excited for the audience to the characters and the cast. They're really terrific. I'm really lucky.