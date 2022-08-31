Where ReedPop Unveils NYCC 2022

The leading producer of pop culture events put out yesterday about this roster for this October.
This upcoming convention includes the biggest celebrities, studios, publishers, cosplayers, and much more will take the stage through the weekend, covering a range of topics for every fan to enjoy.
- Cast and creatives of the fan-favorite series The Walking Dead take the main panel on Saturday, talk about the last episodes of the decade-long series and celebrate the influence.
- October 7, directors and producers of the found footage franchise The Shudder Original Film V/H/S/99 for a depth discussion related to V/H/S, and the fifth installment debuts Thursday, October 20, introducing a hellish new millennium.
- Sunday, October 9, Empire Stage, cast and director of Roku Original film WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story streaming free this November 4. MTV & Comedy Central Josh Horowitz will join Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, director Eric Appel, and the legendary “Weird” Al Yankovic to take us behind the scenes in an exclusive panel about the filming of this outrageously visual biography.
- October 9, the newest heroes of Gotham City are rolling into New York Comic Con for a panel and screening featuring the premiere of two never-before-seen episodes of Batwheels. Series producers and voice cast for a look under the hood of DC’s first Batman preschool animated series coming soon to Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.
- Lastly, are there any Outlander fans? October 9, the series stars Sam Heughan(Jamie Fraser), Duncan LaCroix(Murtaugh Fraser), and David Berry(Lord John Grey) with series author Diana Gabaldon as they discuss the time working on such a beloved show and all things Outlander.
Comments / 0