Literary Text Adapted Jazz-Style Band Center Stage

The concert promotional banner. Photo by Daniel DeMello, DD|PR

Years after reading The Great Gatsby in high school and following other novels like The Beautiful and Damned—the exact one, Brooke Di Spirito—of the choreographer-composer-lyricist of the adapted jazz style band, expressed her connection to everything she read by Fitzgerald and this particular story.

Besides, The Beautiful and Damned, I was affected by the letters he and Zelda wrote to each other.

Brooke Di Spirito Photo by Daniel DeMello, DD|PR

Di Spirito voiced how excellent compilation of these letters in the book Dear Scott, Dearest Zelda, where little phrases are recognizable in Fitzgerald's novels, including The Beautiful and Damned.

It’s hard to put into words how much it means to me that we were able to put the show on. I had fully cast, staged, and produced many other versions of this show, but not a single one made it to the stage.

Di Spirito began lobbying for this musical to be on stage, where the show was supposed to debut at Northeastern University with the entire cast and musicians. Within, pulling together a virtual workshop meant to culminate in a live performance but also canceled due to covid. Set on to debut in Long Island for one week but was too canceled for reasons of the omicron.

Di Spirito expressed appreciation to every person who put their energy into this project and feels only gratitude for every person who made this happen—in no small part due to the hard work.

Everyone is so excited about this, and I can’t even express how excited we are. I don’t think everyone believed me when I said The Beautiful and Damned would be there. The caliber of performance at 54 is so high, so it's unbelievable that my work would make it there.

Di Spirito faced front-and-center of the audience, where many have stood since watching 54 Below videos on Youtube.

It’s so cool. I’m grateful for this opportunity to be here with such talented people and a dedicated group.