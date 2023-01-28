New York City, NY

From Broadway to the Bowery

Michele Schultz

Years of taking high school chorus allow a student to appreciate music and the singer, so getting the opportunity to write this profile about Stephanie Delgado— or Anie Delgado, as she goes by the stage—or if you search ‘Anie Delgado’ on Youtube was born and raised in Florida. In listening to her previous singles and watching videos of her from years earlier performing inside a low-lighting cabaret.

Anie performed in community theatre from the age of ten and high school, then pursued theatre right after high school and expressed what her parents said to her as a teenager.

I need to make my own mistakes and make good choices, so instead of advice, they gave me freedom which I still appreciative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnTmm_0kUbHhw600
Photo byKVN

The move from Florida to New York with the eyes to study performing arts—yet a new direction steered her to The Bowery Electric, where Anie flexes her singing voice. Anie expressed why actors in the industry will manage to struggle if they don’t look like the character or have the same personality. Her years of theatre had Anie walk down a line to follow in the theatre scene—so Anie had to relearn how to express herself again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Hra0_0kUbHhw600
Photo byVanduncan Phillip

After all, her openness and optimism to whatever the future holds for her would be worth wild referencing to her single, Dancing While The World Is On Fire, is Anie’s upbeat demeanor. “When I moved to New York at eighteen, I was much more naive and had no idea,” Anie said. “Now I know what’s written in the stars.”

