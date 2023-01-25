Indie Film Production Brings New Millennial Story

On June 16, 2022, Festival Circuit of Audience Choice Award, Stacey Maltin's millennial LGBTQ+ musical love story asks the straightforward question on the theatrical film poster in bold capitalized Barbie pink font, 'ONCE YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE, THEN WHAT?'.

Theatrical poster of Jay DeYonker and Stacey Maltin Photo by Melanie Márquez, Senior Publicist & Events Manager/M4PR

The premise touches on the dreams of Broadway stardom and adulthood as three long-time friends--Chloe (Stacey Maltin, writer-director), Maggie (Margarita Zhitnikova, producer), and Gus (Jay DeYonker, co-writer) face a decision-making choice. Fresh out of college, Chloe and Maggie put their all into creating their new original musical—ten years of hard work pay off when the show gets picked up for a Broadway premiere. In their thirties, each realizes that happiness might look different from what a younger self envisioned—from parenthood to partnerships to professional success.

Writer-Director Maltin expressed:

'Triple Threat' is a film exploring the creation of art—and it also presents a fresh perspective on gender roles when it comes to creating life and family. I've looked at my creative projects as my film babies, and I'm so excited that Gravitas has taken this one under its wing to introduce it to the world. More and more women want their dreams to come true before they start the journey toward motherhood. More and more men don’t want to wait. The romantic comedy genre was badly in-needed of a makeover, and ‘Triple Threat’ creates a beautiful and believable world that gives a fresh perspective to the societal gender binary—in an inclusive way.

Scene of DeYonker(right), Maltin(center), Zhitnikova(left) Photo by Melanie Márquez, Senior Publicist & Events Manager/M4PR

Triple Threat flexes visual biography comparison to ''Tick, Tick, Boom!'' from the millennial perspective with the inclusivity of the LGBQ+ representation.