What in the PIPPIN is Going on at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

It’s time for a fun and down to earth story from yours truly… I know, hold back the shock. We are here for all kinds of excitement now that Spring is almost upon us. Let me share with you a local event in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania that is taking place on Friday March 10th. If your Friday night plans are already carved in stone… there’s no need to fret - this event runs through Sunday March 26th.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg Photo by Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg FB photo

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is set to debut its live performance of PIPPIN tomorrow evening at 8:00 pm. The theater was once a one-room schoolhouse that was built in 1865 and is located at 915 South York Street. Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg has been providing entertainment in the community for 72 seasons. The hard work and dedication of this all-volunteer organization is something to be admired. Tickets can be easily purchased through their website - head on over there to get yours now… you don’t want anyone else stealing the best seats in the house!

PIPPIN debuts tomorrow night... Photo by Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg FB photo

Since I never heard of this quaint little building before… or the magic that happens inside of it - I reached out to a woman named Linda Bush. She is on the board of governors there and offered to give me a tour… I asked first, of course. Telling you that I’m fascinated about the existence of this place doesn’t even begin to cover it. I am all-out mesmerized that something of this magnitude is located in my new home town. Brings me right back into the memories of drama club in high school… drama club on steroids, obviously!

After spending some time looking into what transpires at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (their website and their Facebook page), I was sucked into my own world of magic. There’s just something wholesome and old fashioned about a play… the actors, the behind the scenes, memorizing all those lines. My favorite part of any performance is definitely the music and choreography that goes with it. I can’t wait to experience a show first-hand.

Another fun detail that I stumbled upon while stalking their website was a link that said AUDITIONS… yep, you read that right. If any of you have ever been inclined to try your hand at acting, this could be your chance. When you land that roll, I will be there to live vicariously through you… my stage fright is too intense. Good luck and I hope to see you up on that stage dancing and singing your heart out.

Rest assured that a trip to Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg won’t break the bank. Their ticket prices are super affordable considering you’ll be embarking on a night full of entertainment… a production offered completely by volunteers who love what they do. You won’t even find those dreaded service fees that most transactions toss your way… shocking, right. So, stop procrastinating and get to POPPIN on over to purchase those PIPPIN tickets.

*Please be aware that PIPPIN is a production that covers sensitive topics such as suicide. If anyone is suffering through suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis situation, reach out for help by calling the 988 hotline to speak to someone.

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund.