My Experience in Learning how to Overcome a Lifetime of Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

Disclaimer - if anyone is in need of help relating to mental illness, please reach out to a licensed professional, If you are in a crisis situation call the crisis hotline at 988 and speak to someone immediately. Dialing 988 is now an active line throughout the entire United States.

Trauma response can be triggered during the simplest of circumstances. It can rear its ugly face years after believing that you’ve overcome the worst of any given situation. The trauma remains… hidden in the dark shadows of your mind patiently waiting to pounce. Dealing with that trauma in a healthy way (using coping mechanisms learned through therapy - or things you have taught yourself) can keep you going on a mentally stable path.

Stay positive... Photo by Public FB photo

This is the story of a girl I used to know. She’s a woman around my same age… unfortunately, we lost touch over 25 years ago. There have been many times over the years when I wanted to reach out and track her down… for the sake of my own mental health, I refuse to follow through. Sometimes even the best of friendships need to be left in the past where they belong.

Our bond was instant from the time we were both seven years old… continuing well into our mid-twenties. Before either of us entered our teen years, we were already a force to be reckoned with. It started with raiding our parents' liquor cabinets… sneaking their cigarettes… and just getting into any chaos that unsupervised children could find. Our parents were none the wiser - the older we got… the worse it became. Until one day, we ventured down a rabbit hole that is near impossible to crawl out of… the legal system.

My friend and I were nothing short of enablers for each other. We were abused and angry children that developed a bond to cope… after all, both of us were afraid to speak the truth - no one would listen back then anyway. She was enrolled in the public school system while I went to a Catholic school. I was always jealous of that because no one in my school lived near me. That lack of social interaction outside of the school day reinforced the need for what I considered a real life and real friends… a decision I learned to regret by adulthood.

We were both arrested at 17 years old - I was charged as a juvenile (thankfully)... my friend got the worst part of it and was charged as an adult. Let me assure you, once those handcuffs latch deep into your wrists… every decision made gets second-guessed. For a normal kid, that could be enough to invoke change. Guess we weren’t what society considered normal though. Wandering through the legal and justice system only made us angrier… taught us how to be more cautious with our activities… it made us violent - a horrible combination.

After spending most of our younger years consuming all the alcohol we could get our hands on… and making tragic (criminal) life decisions, something changed. For me, it was my mother who forced my hand. She never once made excuses for my behavior - she moved me into her house and immediately signed me up for therapy. That’s when I first learned about the affects trauma can have on the mind of a child. My friend traveled a different path. Although we didn’t see each other nearly as often, staying in contact was a constant. It seemed that the path I was venturing down suddenly had a glimmer of hope shining through… a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

Growing up, my friend and I used the sexual assault and abuse we both faced as an excuse. It was our way to condone ‘stolen’ alcohol consumption and criminal activity. We blamed the legal system for getting caught instead of blaming ourselves… when we were the ones accountable for our actions. Therapy taught me that… my mom taught me that… finally, I taught myself that - thanks to the small support system I had at the time. My friend wasn’t as lucky… she didn’t have a support system in place at all - a situation that is prevalent in today’s society as well.

I hold out a lot of hope that this younger generation can learn from the mistakes my generation made… somehow. Society has come a long way in accepting the importance of therapy and counseling services. One thing that breaks my heart is the voices of children still being silenced… not believed… ignored. The only way to prevent them from wandering deep into the rabbit hole that once swallowed me is to listen… to understand and accept the things they’re trying to confide in you about. Help those children… guide them in a responsible way.

As grown adults in a civilized society, it should amaze you how some things have never changed. The headlines we read on a daily basis are proof of that. Too many young lives have been lost… stolen way before their time. It’s not right and it sure as hell isn’t fair.

Over the years, I have learned how to control certain trauma responses. It took a lot of blood and tears to get to this point, but it’s possible. There are many different types of counseling services available - all of which were unheard of in my childhood. Please, for the sake of your children… get them help if you feel something isn’t right… don’t ignore it. Reach out to friends and authorities if you know that a child is being abused. You might end up saving a life… that’s really what it’s about. Children deserve the right to become adults… it’s up to us to make sure they each make it that far.

Disclaimer - this story is not meant to provide professional or legal advice. I share many different parts of my journey through life to help others see that they aren’t alone. In regards to what you read here, my path of therapy included these avenues - written (journaling), art and music counseling services. Seek professional assistance that will offer the best services for your individual needs.

