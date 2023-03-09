My Experience in Learning how to Overcome a Lifetime of Trauma

Michele Orsinger

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

Disclaimer - if anyone is in need of help relating to mental illness, please reach out to a licensed professional, If you are in a crisis situation call the crisis hotline at 988 and speak to someone immediately. Dialing 988 is now an active line throughout the entire United States.

Trauma response can be triggered during the simplest of circumstances. It can rear its ugly face years after believing that you’ve overcome the worst of any given situation. The trauma remains… hidden in the dark shadows of your mind patiently waiting to pounce. Dealing with that trauma in a healthy way (using coping mechanisms learned through therapy - or things you have taught yourself) can keep you going on a mentally stable path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqVGD_0lCBjban00
Stay positive...Photo byPublic FB photo

This is the story of a girl I used to know. She’s a woman around my same age… unfortunately, we lost touch over 25 years ago. There have been many times over the years when I wanted to reach out and track her down… for the sake of my own mental health, I refuse to follow through. Sometimes even the best of friendships need to be left in the past where they belong.

Our bond was instant from the time we were both seven years old… continuing well into our mid-twenties. Before either of us entered our teen years, we were already a force to be reckoned with. It started with raiding our parents' liquor cabinets… sneaking their cigarettes… and just getting into any chaos that unsupervised children could find. Our parents were none the wiser - the older we got… the worse it became. Until one day, we ventured down a rabbit hole that is near impossible to crawl out of… the legal system.

My friend and I were nothing short of enablers for each other. We were abused and angry children that developed a bond to cope… after all, both of us were afraid to speak the truth - no one would listen back then anyway. She was enrolled in the public school system while I went to a Catholic school. I was always jealous of that because no one in my school lived near me. That lack of social interaction outside of the school day reinforced the need for what I considered a real life and real friends… a decision I learned to regret by adulthood.

We were both arrested at 17 years old - I was charged as a juvenile (thankfully)... my friend got the worst part of it and was charged as an adult. Let me assure you, once those handcuffs latch deep into your wrists… every decision made gets second-guessed. For a normal kid, that could be enough to invoke change. Guess we weren’t what society considered normal though. Wandering through the legal and justice system only made us angrier… taught us how to be more cautious with our activities… it made us violent - a horrible combination.

After spending most of our younger years consuming all the alcohol we could get our hands on… and making tragic (criminal) life decisions, something changed. For me, it was my mother who forced my hand. She never once made excuses for my behavior - she moved me into her house and immediately signed me up for therapy. That’s when I first learned about the affects trauma can have on the mind of a child. My friend traveled a different path. Although we didn’t see each other nearly as often, staying in contact was a constant. It seemed that the path I was venturing down suddenly had a glimmer of hope shining through… a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

Growing up, my friend and I used the sexual assault and abuse we both faced as an excuse. It was our way to condone ‘stolen’ alcohol consumption and criminal activity. We blamed the legal system for getting caught instead of blaming ourselves… when we were the ones accountable for our actions. Therapy taught me that… my mom taught me that… finally, I taught myself that - thanks to the small support system I had at the time. My friend wasn’t as lucky… she didn’t have a support system in place at all - a situation that is prevalent in today’s society as well.

I hold out a lot of hope that this younger generation can learn from the mistakes my generation made… somehow. Society has come a long way in accepting the importance of therapy and counseling services. One thing that breaks my heart is the voices of children still being silenced… not believed… ignored. The only way to prevent them from wandering deep into the rabbit hole that once swallowed me is to listen… to understand and accept the things they’re trying to confide in you about. Help those children… guide them in a responsible way.

As grown adults in a civilized society, it should amaze you how some things have never changed. The headlines we read on a daily basis are proof of that. Too many young lives have been lost… stolen way before their time. It’s not right and it sure as hell isn’t fair.

Over the years, I have learned how to control certain trauma responses. It took a lot of blood and tears to get to this point, but it’s possible. There are many different types of counseling services available - all of which were unheard of in my childhood. Please, for the sake of your children… get them help if you feel something isn’t right… don’t ignore it. Reach out to friends and authorities if you know that a child is being abused. You might end up saving a life… that’s really what it’s about. Children deserve the right to become adults… it’s up to us to make sure they each make it that far.

Disclaimer - this story is not meant to provide professional or legal advice. I share many different parts of my journey through life to help others see that they aren’t alone. In regards to what you read here, my path of therapy included these avenues - written (journaling), art and music counseling services. Seek professional assistance that will offer the best services for your individual needs.

If you enjoyed reading about part of my journey through life and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# trauma# therapy services# abuse# mental illness# counseling

Comments / 2

Published by

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
2K followers

More from Michele Orsinger

Mechanicsburg, PA

What in the PIPPIN is Going on at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations, events, and current community activities.

Read full story
Mechanicsburg, PA

Dear Diary… Welcome to my Midnight Thoughts

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Disclaimer - if anyone is in need of help relating to mental illness, please reach out to a licensed professional, If you are in a crisis situation call the crisis hotline at 988 and speak to someone immediately. Dialing 988 is now an active line throughout the entire United States.

Read full story
2 comments

From my Kitchen to Yours: Stuffed Chicken Breasts on a Budget - Leftovers Provide a Unique Twist (Recipe Included)

This is a work of nonfiction based on my personal experiences during this period of food inflation. I am taking my 35+ years of restaurant work and offering affordable tips and tricks to make your meals spread a little further. Food insecurity is a dangerous position to be in. Everyone deserves a hot and filling meal. Welcome to my kitchen…

Read full story
Silver Spring Township, PA

UPDATE - Cat Shot in Head in Silver Spring Township Article - the Trap was Closed but it was an Injured Raccoon

Mechanicsburg, PA - UPDATE - Our efforts to trap the cat that was shot in the head with a bow and arrow are still going strong. We were optimistic today when we noticed the trap was closed. After checking it, it wasn't the cat (or any cat) it was an angry raccoon that appears to have an injury on it's head. We are now in the process of trying to get this animal transported and on it's way to being taken somewhere else to live it's life safely.

Read full story
4 comments

Tangled Thoughts: Seeking Clarity on Whether to Leave a Relationship or Stay After Red Flags Appear

*Tangled Thoughts is an advice column started in March 2023. Stories are based on messages and emails received from individuals who are seeking the advice of a larger audience. All contributors' names remain anonymous. Each story will be updated using the comments that are posted in the original story as well as an update from the person seeking advice.

Read full story
4 comments

Ash Wednesday - a Day of Repentance and Enlightenment

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The Catholic and Christian communities are embarking on the beginning of their Lent season. This will last for 46 days (up until Easter Sunday). On what is known as Ash Wednesday, a person is expected to repent their sins and give something up in their personal lives - much as Jesus gave up his life to forgive the sins of all humans. Being raised in the Catholic Church, I spent most of my life following these traditions. Although I no longer go into church settings, the teachings I was raised with are still present in my daily life. There will be no meat cooked in my household today and I will repent to God through prayer within my own walls.

Read full story
10 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Cat Shot in the Head in Silver Spring Township - Police Report Filed in January

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - a police report was filed on January 18, 2023 with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. It all started in the overnight hours when my husband and I were asleep. We heard something that woke us up but couldn’t put our finger on what it was. Then we heard the faint sounds of meowing outside. Our thought was that it was just one of the many strays that our community is trying to capture for the TNR program. By lunchtime, Scrooge (our rescue dog from Speranza) was going crazy. He was running back and forth from the kitchen to the bathroom… scratching at the vent and crying… running back out to me like he was trying to tell me something. Indeed he was, that’s when we heard it loud and clear. It sounded like a kitten trapped under our trailer. The rescue mission was about to commence.

Read full story
10 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Scent Allergies Can are Dangerous if You Don't Pay Attention

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Putting your finger on what causes an allergic reaction is a tricky position to be in. Was it something you ate… something you touched… did you change your soap products… it could honestly be anything. Dealing with scent allergies is even more terrifying because the symptoms are all over the place. The first time I personally experienced it to the point of hospitalization was in 1999, while my oldest son was in the hospital bed beside me. As we started to improve a few hours later, the doctors asked vital questions… has anything DIFFERENT been brought into your household over the past few days. That was an easy answer. It was the beginning of December and a fresh cut tree was brought inside to celebrate the holidays… my first real tree since I was young. My ex-husband was instructed to go remove the tree and deep clean the area around it while airing out the house. It was a long 48 hours and annoyed all of us. Problem solved… nothing pine scented has been in my home since.

Read full story
2 comments

Within the Soul of a Survivor… Forgiveness is Vital

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Trauma has a way of following us through life… it affects relationships, communication abilities, trust issues, and our outlook on the future. There are millions of individuals suffering with mental illness related to suffering through abuse, abandonment, sexual assault… the list goes on and on. It’s how we choose to deal with those emotions that’s the most important in shaping the rest of our lives. From personal experience, it took a long time for me to understand how important therapy can be. Finding a counselor (be it through professional establishments or religious institutions) is only the first step. The second step is a little more challenging… there needs to be a level of comfort when talking to that person. After all, divulging your deepest and most emotional trauma is a challenging feat to undertake.

Read full story

Happy Birthday, Daddy… I Forgive You

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Friday, January 13, 2006… a day that my world shattered completely and I can’t even understand why. The phone rang a little after 8am. Something inside me already knew as I was startled awake. There would be no good-bye… something I should have been entitled to. Yes, I’m using the word entitled because I’ve earned it. Saying my farewells should have been offered. As the “throw away” child, that wasn’t an option presented to me… unfortunately.

Read full story
64 comments
Harrisburg, PA

The Stigma of Harrisburg’s Homeless Population

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The homeless eviction at the Mulberry Street encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is currently 3 weeks over. Clean-up, extermination and sanitation are underway now that all residents have vacated and the area has been fenced off. Many of the unsheltered have decided to venture towards other camps, some have set up in a new area (that was chosen for them) and the rest have found other living accommodations… or are aimlessly wandering the streets. While the stress of the situation is currently winding down and residents are getting settled into their new living areas, a whole new level of concern has reared its ugly face. This is the concern I’ve mentioned when this all started. The violence, the isolation, the longer walking distance to access resources… and worse than that, the inability to have running water or waste removal services in the new encampment’s location. On the safety end of things, it’s not an easily accessible location if an emergency were to occur.

Read full story
40 comments

The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

Read full story
3 comments
Perry County, PA

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Read full story
59 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Read full story
4 comments

Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey... It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day. The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.

Read full story
76 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly Violence

A woman was killed by her husband… a man was killed by his girlfriend… a child was shot at a house party… the bodies of overdose victims were found… an elderly pedestrian succumbed to her injuries from a hit and run - these are a few of the headlines I’ve read over the past couple days in the area I call home. Violence is escalating at enormous rates. It’s near impossible to keep up with the when and where… the why is normally never answered. Society seems to be spiraling out of control with no end in sight. Many of my friends and acquaintances are in the process of planning funerals instead of weddings… they’re burying their children. It’s not right… something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

Read full story
8 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy