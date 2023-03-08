From my Kitchen to Yours: Stuffed Chicken Breasts on a Budget - Leftovers Provide a Unique Twist (Recipe Included)

Michele Orsinger

This is a work of nonfiction based on my personal experiences during this period of food inflation. I am taking my 35+ years of restaurant work and offering affordable tips and tricks to make your meals spread a little further. Food insecurity is a dangerous position to be in. Everyone deserves a hot and filling meal. Welcome to my kitchen…

Disclaimer - some of the details included are from outside sources via surfing the internet and are being shared with relevance to the article. Further information on each company or product is available through clicking the blue links within the article.

Many individuals and families are enduring the struggle of providing hearty meals during this period of inflation. My goal is to provide a few strategies to help stretch out meals with what you currently have on hand. If you are anything like me, there will definitely be leftovers in your fridge. In all reality… leftovers get boring if you don’t want to eat the same thing two days in a row. Here’s where the idea for today’s meal popped into my head. Follow along to see what your leftovers can be turned into… give dinner a different and unique twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPzWH_0l9OyFvx00
Stuffed to the rim with deliciousness...Photo byMichele Orsinger

Today, we are going to be preparing chicken breasts stuffed with ham and cheese. Here’s the low down of how this is a meal within a budget - after Christmas, I bought a ham for a great price and stuck it in the freezer. I decided to make it the other day with the thought of making ham and bean soup with the leftovers. While the ham was in the oven, my husband ventured to the grocery store for a few necessities (toilet paper and cat food). He noticed a sale on boneless, skinless chicken breasts, so he grabbed a pack for $9.17… great deal considering I can get three full meals out of that one pack. While I wasn’t expecting him to come home with chicken, I sure wasn’t complaining. Ham and bean soup was swiftly scratched from my brain.

The biggest tip I can give you is to search out those sales. I use an app called Flashfood which originated in Canada and has made its way into parts of the United States. I covered the details of that app in an article that can be read by clicking here. The savings are phenomenal… approximately 50% off items that are nearing the expiration date. Check it out and sign up (if it’s available in your area) - use my code (MICH3J436) and we will each save $5.00. Back to the topic at hand… today’s dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxUZ7_0l9OyFvx00
A glimpse at my 50% savings today (using Flashfood) for a large container of bella mushrooms, diced veggies, and an after dinner snack...Photo byMichele Orsinger

Items that will be used today -

  1. Two boneless, skinless chicken breasts ($3.05 total cost)
  2. Leftover ham (diced into small pieces)
  3. Shredded cheese (whatever is left in the fridge)
  4. One can of cream of chicken soup (two for $1.00)
  5. Seasonings that I haven’t decided on yet
  6. A bag of frozen veggies (99 cents)

Staying within budget is important in the current economy. According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (which serves the area I reside in), the cost of food items has increased by 10.6% since November 2022. That is a drastic price jump that will affect every household. While the cost of food is on the rise, Pennsylvania has decreased the amount of SNAP benefits. Dinnertime is going to become more challenging during this time. Households with minor children will struggle hard core once school lets out. It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better… and that’s scary.

Stock up whenever you have the ability to do so… and don’t forget those seasonings! The best seasonings that I’ve found for reasonable costs were at the Dollar Tree and the Grocery Outlet. Their varieties change regularly. Your spice cabinet and wallet will thank you for that. Look for sales on ‘family size packages of meats to portion out and freeze. The larger packages offer a better price per pound which will help with remaining in your budget.

I just finished all the prep, prepared the dish and stuck it into the oven (covered) at 350 degrees. Normally, I place them into the pan on their sides… this time, they’re upright, kind of like a loaded baked potato. Speaking of potatoes, we aren’t having a starch with today’s dinner. These things are monstrous… so, I added a bag of frozen brussel sprouts I found hiding in my freezer instead. Decided to go with Longhorn Steakhouse seasoning and violet sea salt - hopefully this turns into a ‘keeper’ recipe. The chicken was sliced open, stuffed with the diced ham and shredded mozzarella… then I drizzled the top with a can of cream of chicken soup. The soup was mixed with a quarter can of water so it remained on the thicker side.

To change things up a little more, I added the frozen brussel sprouts into the pan with the chicken and topped them with minced garlic (including some of the garlic juice). My fingers are crossed as I’m hoping for the best - I want the flavors to blend perfectly without being too overwhelming. In an hour and a half, we’ll find out how that idea ended up. As I mentioned, it is currently in the oven (covered) at 350 degrees. The temperature will be lowered to 300 degrees after cooking for about 30 minutes. After reducing the temperature, it will cook for an additional 30 minutes. Once that first hour is over, it will be uncovered and placed back into the oven until the internal temp is at least 165 degrees. This will also give time for the top to slightly brown on both the chicken and the brussel sprouts. No need to worry about it drying out if it’s left in a bit longer… that soup acts as a gravy for the chicken to soak in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaWsu_0l9OyFvx00
Ready to go into the oven...Photo byMichele Orsinger

Total dinner cost - only $3.55 (including the cost of the veggie hiding in my freezer - it’s $4.54) for two large servings that will probably result in leftovers once again. Those leftovers will make a small batch of soup for tomorrow’s lunch… all that will be added to the soup - a can of corn, a can of chicken broth, and a handful of pasta. The soup will go perfectly when paired with a good ole PBJ… give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mX7rs_0l9OyFvx00
Dinner is served...Photo byMichele Orsinger

Finished dinner… absolutely perfect… will make this again! Leftovers can give an extra kick that offers something different to dinnertime. After all, who wants to eat the same thing two days in a row… not me. It’s been fun and real, ya’ll… check each of you out with my bread recipe (that uses NO eggs) next. Get on out there and make your family's dinnertime exciting and unique!

If you enjoyed walking through a day in the life of my culinary world and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Recipes# Food Insecurity# Groceries# Budget Meals# Culinary

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
2K followers

More from Michele Orsinger

Mechanicsburg, PA

What in the PIPPIN is Going on at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations, events, and current community activities.

Read full story

My Experience in Learning how to Overcome a Lifetime of Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Disclaimer - if anyone is in need of help relating to mental illness, please reach out to a licensed professional, If you are in a crisis situation call the crisis hotline at 988 and speak to someone immediately. Dialing 988 is now an active line throughout the entire United States.

Read full story
3 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Dear Diary… Welcome to my Midnight Thoughts

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Disclaimer - if anyone is in need of help relating to mental illness, please reach out to a licensed professional, If you are in a crisis situation call the crisis hotline at 988 and speak to someone immediately. Dialing 988 is now an active line throughout the entire United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Silver Spring Township, PA

UPDATE - Cat Shot in Head in Silver Spring Township Article - the Trap was Closed but it was an Injured Raccoon

Mechanicsburg, PA - UPDATE - Our efforts to trap the cat that was shot in the head with a bow and arrow are still going strong. We were optimistic today when we noticed the trap was closed. After checking it, it wasn't the cat (or any cat) it was an angry raccoon that appears to have an injury on it's head. We are now in the process of trying to get this animal transported and on it's way to being taken somewhere else to live it's life safely.

Read full story
4 comments

Tangled Thoughts: Seeking Clarity on Whether to Leave a Relationship or Stay After Red Flags Appear

*Tangled Thoughts is an advice column started in March 2023. Stories are based on messages and emails received from individuals who are seeking the advice of a larger audience. All contributors' names remain anonymous. Each story will be updated using the comments that are posted in the original story as well as an update from the person seeking advice.

Read full story
4 comments

Ash Wednesday - a Day of Repentance and Enlightenment

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The Catholic and Christian communities are embarking on the beginning of their Lent season. This will last for 46 days (up until Easter Sunday). On what is known as Ash Wednesday, a person is expected to repent their sins and give something up in their personal lives - much as Jesus gave up his life to forgive the sins of all humans. Being raised in the Catholic Church, I spent most of my life following these traditions. Although I no longer go into church settings, the teachings I was raised with are still present in my daily life. There will be no meat cooked in my household today and I will repent to God through prayer within my own walls.

Read full story
10 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Cat Shot in the Head in Silver Spring Township - Police Report Filed in January

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - a police report was filed on January 18, 2023 with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. It all started in the overnight hours when my husband and I were asleep. We heard something that woke us up but couldn’t put our finger on what it was. Then we heard the faint sounds of meowing outside. Our thought was that it was just one of the many strays that our community is trying to capture for the TNR program. By lunchtime, Scrooge (our rescue dog from Speranza) was going crazy. He was running back and forth from the kitchen to the bathroom… scratching at the vent and crying… running back out to me like he was trying to tell me something. Indeed he was, that’s when we heard it loud and clear. It sounded like a kitten trapped under our trailer. The rescue mission was about to commence.

Read full story
10 comments
Mechanicsburg, PA

Scent Allergies Can are Dangerous if You Don't Pay Attention

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Putting your finger on what causes an allergic reaction is a tricky position to be in. Was it something you ate… something you touched… did you change your soap products… it could honestly be anything. Dealing with scent allergies is even more terrifying because the symptoms are all over the place. The first time I personally experienced it to the point of hospitalization was in 1999, while my oldest son was in the hospital bed beside me. As we started to improve a few hours later, the doctors asked vital questions… has anything DIFFERENT been brought into your household over the past few days. That was an easy answer. It was the beginning of December and a fresh cut tree was brought inside to celebrate the holidays… my first real tree since I was young. My ex-husband was instructed to go remove the tree and deep clean the area around it while airing out the house. It was a long 48 hours and annoyed all of us. Problem solved… nothing pine scented has been in my home since.

Read full story
2 comments

Within the Soul of a Survivor… Forgiveness is Vital

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Trauma has a way of following us through life… it affects relationships, communication abilities, trust issues, and our outlook on the future. There are millions of individuals suffering with mental illness related to suffering through abuse, abandonment, sexual assault… the list goes on and on. It’s how we choose to deal with those emotions that’s the most important in shaping the rest of our lives. From personal experience, it took a long time for me to understand how important therapy can be. Finding a counselor (be it through professional establishments or religious institutions) is only the first step. The second step is a little more challenging… there needs to be a level of comfort when talking to that person. After all, divulging your deepest and most emotional trauma is a challenging feat to undertake.

Read full story

Happy Birthday, Daddy… I Forgive You

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Friday, January 13, 2006… a day that my world shattered completely and I can’t even understand why. The phone rang a little after 8am. Something inside me already knew as I was startled awake. There would be no good-bye… something I should have been entitled to. Yes, I’m using the word entitled because I’ve earned it. Saying my farewells should have been offered. As the “throw away” child, that wasn’t an option presented to me… unfortunately.

Read full story
64 comments
Harrisburg, PA

The Stigma of Harrisburg’s Homeless Population

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The homeless eviction at the Mulberry Street encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is currently 3 weeks over. Clean-up, extermination and sanitation are underway now that all residents have vacated and the area has been fenced off. Many of the unsheltered have decided to venture towards other camps, some have set up in a new area (that was chosen for them) and the rest have found other living accommodations… or are aimlessly wandering the streets. While the stress of the situation is currently winding down and residents are getting settled into their new living areas, a whole new level of concern has reared its ugly face. This is the concern I’ve mentioned when this all started. The violence, the isolation, the longer walking distance to access resources… and worse than that, the inability to have running water or waste removal services in the new encampment’s location. On the safety end of things, it’s not an easily accessible location if an emergency were to occur.

Read full story
40 comments

The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

Read full story
3 comments
Perry County, PA

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Read full story
59 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Read full story
4 comments

Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey... It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day. The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.

Read full story
76 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly Violence

A woman was killed by her husband… a man was killed by his girlfriend… a child was shot at a house party… the bodies of overdose victims were found… an elderly pedestrian succumbed to her injuries from a hit and run - these are a few of the headlines I’ve read over the past couple days in the area I call home. Violence is escalating at enormous rates. It’s near impossible to keep up with the when and where… the why is normally never answered. Society seems to be spiraling out of control with no end in sight. Many of my friends and acquaintances are in the process of planning funerals instead of weddings… they’re burying their children. It’s not right… something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

Read full story
8 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy