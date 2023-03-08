From my Kitchen to Yours: Stuffed Chicken Breasts on a Budget - Leftovers Provide a Unique Twist (Recipe Included)

This is a work of nonfiction based on my personal experiences during this period of food inflation. I am taking my 35+ years of restaurant work and offering affordable tips and tricks to make your meals spread a little further. Food insecurity is a dangerous position to be in. Everyone deserves a hot and filling meal. Welcome to my kitchen…

Disclaimer - some of the details included are from outside sources via surfing the internet and are being shared with relevance to the article. Further information on each company or product is available through clicking the blue links within the article.

Many individuals and families are enduring the struggle of providing hearty meals during this period of inflation. My goal is to provide a few strategies to help stretch out meals with what you currently have on hand. If you are anything like me, there will definitely be leftovers in your fridge. In all reality… leftovers get boring if you don’t want to eat the same thing two days in a row. Here’s where the idea for today’s meal popped into my head. Follow along to see what your leftovers can be turned into… give dinner a different and unique twist.

Stuffed to the rim with deliciousness... Photo by Michele Orsinger

Today, we are going to be preparing chicken breasts stuffed with ham and cheese. Here’s the low down of how this is a meal within a budget - after Christmas, I bought a ham for a great price and stuck it in the freezer. I decided to make it the other day with the thought of making ham and bean soup with the leftovers. While the ham was in the oven, my husband ventured to the grocery store for a few necessities (toilet paper and cat food). He noticed a sale on boneless, skinless chicken breasts, so he grabbed a pack for $9.17… great deal considering I can get three full meals out of that one pack. While I wasn’t expecting him to come home with chicken, I sure wasn’t complaining. Ham and bean soup was swiftly scratched from my brain.

The biggest tip I can give you is to search out those sales. I use an app called Flashfood which originated in Canada and has made its way into parts of the United States. I covered the details of that app in an article that can be read by clicking here. The savings are phenomenal… approximately 50% off items that are nearing the expiration date. Check it out and sign up (if it’s available in your area) - use my code (MICH3J436) and we will each save $5.00. Back to the topic at hand… today’s dinner.

A glimpse at my 50% savings today (using Flashfood) for a large container of bella mushrooms, diced veggies, and an after dinner snack... Photo by Michele Orsinger

Items that will be used today -

Two boneless, skinless chicken breasts ($3.05 total cost) Leftover ham (diced into small pieces) Shredded cheese (whatever is left in the fridge) One can of cream of chicken soup (two for $1.00) Seasonings that I haven’t decided on yet A bag of frozen veggies (99 cents)

Staying within budget is important in the current economy. According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (which serves the area I reside in), the cost of food items has increased by 10.6% since November 2022. That is a drastic price jump that will affect every household. While the cost of food is on the rise, Pennsylvania has decreased the amount of SNAP benefits. Dinnertime is going to become more challenging during this time. Households with minor children will struggle hard core once school lets out. It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better… and that’s scary.

Stock up whenever you have the ability to do so… and don’t forget those seasonings! The best seasonings that I’ve found for reasonable costs were at the Dollar Tree and the Grocery Outlet. Their varieties change regularly. Your spice cabinet and wallet will thank you for that. Look for sales on ‘family size packages of meats to portion out and freeze. The larger packages offer a better price per pound which will help with remaining in your budget.

I just finished all the prep, prepared the dish and stuck it into the oven (covered) at 350 degrees. Normally, I place them into the pan on their sides… this time, they’re upright, kind of like a loaded baked potato. Speaking of potatoes, we aren’t having a starch with today’s dinner. These things are monstrous… so, I added a bag of frozen brussel sprouts I found hiding in my freezer instead. Decided to go with Longhorn Steakhouse seasoning and violet sea salt - hopefully this turns into a ‘keeper’ recipe. The chicken was sliced open, stuffed with the diced ham and shredded mozzarella… then I drizzled the top with a can of cream of chicken soup. The soup was mixed with a quarter can of water so it remained on the thicker side.

To change things up a little more, I added the frozen brussel sprouts into the pan with the chicken and topped them with minced garlic (including some of the garlic juice). My fingers are crossed as I’m hoping for the best - I want the flavors to blend perfectly without being too overwhelming. In an hour and a half, we’ll find out how that idea ended up. As I mentioned, it is currently in the oven (covered) at 350 degrees. The temperature will be lowered to 300 degrees after cooking for about 30 minutes. After reducing the temperature, it will cook for an additional 30 minutes. Once that first hour is over, it will be uncovered and placed back into the oven until the internal temp is at least 165 degrees. This will also give time for the top to slightly brown on both the chicken and the brussel sprouts. No need to worry about it drying out if it’s left in a bit longer… that soup acts as a gravy for the chicken to soak in.

Ready to go into the oven... Photo by Michele Orsinger

Total dinner cost - only $3.55 (including the cost of the veggie hiding in my freezer - it’s $4.54) for two large servings that will probably result in leftovers once again. Those leftovers will make a small batch of soup for tomorrow’s lunch… all that will be added to the soup - a can of corn, a can of chicken broth, and a handful of pasta. The soup will go perfectly when paired with a good ole PBJ… give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.

Dinner is served... Photo by Michele Orsinger

Finished dinner… absolutely perfect… will make this again! Leftovers can give an extra kick that offers something different to dinnertime. After all, who wants to eat the same thing two days in a row… not me. It’s been fun and real, ya’ll… check each of you out with my bread recipe (that uses NO eggs) next. Get on out there and make your family's dinnertime exciting and unique!

If you enjoyed walking through a day in the life of my culinary world and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.