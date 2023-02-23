Ash Wednesday - a Day of Repentance and Enlightenment

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

The Catholic and Christian communities are embarking on the beginning of their Lent season. This will last for 46 days (up until Easter Sunday). On what is known as Ash Wednesday, a person is expected to repent their sins and give something up in their personal lives - much as Jesus gave up his life to forgive the sins of all humans. Being raised in the Catholic Church, I spent most of my life following these traditions. Although I no longer go into church settings, the teachings I was raised with are still present in my daily life. There will be no meat cooked in my household today and I will repent to God through prayer within my own walls.

Break bread with others... Photo by Public FB photo

While tradition holds strong regarding fasting on Ash Wednesday and throughout Lent season, there are individuals this rule doesn’t apply to that the (different denominational) churches acknowledge. The elderly, young children, the mentally ill or those with diagnosed health conditions are encouraged to maintain their daily nutritional requirements. For the other practitioners, they are expected to fast for 40 days… the six Sundays are excluded. They are also expected to abstain from meat on Fridays, although seafood is acceptable. I’m sure everyone has seen signs and advertisements from their local churches offering a “Fish Fry” on Fridays throughout Lent. Let me assure you, the churches make a delicious and filling meal… and the proceeds collected go towards church activities. It’s all around perfect.

As the religious community is embarking on a day important in their lives, please offer respect. I can remember being made fun of and bullied because I had an ash cross on my forehead over the years. It’s vital to have compassion towards the beliefs of others… even if you don’t carry them within yourself.

Another requirement over the next 46 days is to give something up… much like a New Year’s resolution. This provides the opportunity (if you have the will power) to improve your health in different ways. The most common that I’ve heard are chocolate (or any candy), smoking and alcohol. This year, I’m not abstaining from anything that enters my body. Instead, I am going to cut out something that will be beneficial to my brain and mindset - NEGATIVITY. It won’t be an easy task, but it will help significantly on my current journey of self-improvement and enlightenment. My mental health will surely thank me in the long run.

Since I will not be entering a building in celebration of this holy day, it’s important to remind myself of one thing that the priest always said… “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return”... with that, my repentance shall begin. God bless each and every one of you.

