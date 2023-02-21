Mechanicsburg, PA

Cat Shot in the Head in Silver Spring Township - Police Report Filed in January

Michele Orsinger


*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - a police report was filed on January 18, 2023 with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. It all started in the overnight hours when my husband and I were asleep. We heard something that woke us up but couldn’t put our finger on what it was. Then we heard the faint sounds of meowing outside. Our thought was that it was just one of the many strays that our community is trying to capture for the TNR program. By lunchtime, Scrooge (our rescue dog from Speranza) was going crazy. He was running back and forth from the kitchen to the bathroom… scratching at the vent and crying… running back out to me like he was trying to tell me something. Indeed he was, that’s when we heard it loud and clear. It sounded like a kitten trapped under our trailer. The rescue mission was about to commence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QkBE_0ktlVijm00
This is Tango, our rescued strayPhoto byMichele Orsinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SZPd_0ktlVijm00
This is Scrooge... the fella who sniffed out the catPhoto byMichele Orsinger

Let me give you a visual on what our neighbors had to witness outside that afternoon. My husband was fully dressed… me, nope. I’m outside in full on jammies with flip flops and it was freezing! He had the skirting in the front section pulled off and was crawling towards the muffled meows. If you have never crawled under a trailer before, let me assure you that it should NOT be on your list of things you want to do. The mud was ridiculous and (of course) the section the cat was in was the narrowest part to the ground. I was trying to figure out how he was even going to be able to get out of there. As I started to crawl underneath with him, he started screaming at me to go grab cutters or scissors… anything. Apparently what we heard wasn’t a kitten at all. It was an adult cat that was trapped by our vent system with something wrapped around its neck. I ran back into the house and grabbed scissors, a can of cat food, a small baggie of dry food and went right back under there with my husband.

The moment the cat broke free - I braced myself inside the opening of the skirting hoping to grab ahold of it when it came my way. Once it was within 5 feet of me, I could see something neon green near its head. Whatever it was stayed embedded as the cat was panicking. You could hear that what started as meows turned into cries of excruciating pain. The cat stopped, hissed at me… then ran to the opposite end of the trailer. Perfect, now we have to tear that apart too… what else could possibly go wrong. By this point it’s already been an hour and the only thing accomplished was getting this cat unstuck from the front bathroom vent. My husband is covered in mud and extremely annoyed (he was wearing his favorite pair of jeans). He had to remove a section of skirting off both sides in the back of the trailer and crawl under there again. Then we thought success was moments away… he could visibly see the cat. It was wedged in between the vent and insulation under our master bedroom. Once he got directly under it, he reached up trying to grab ahold and attempt to pull this feline out to safety… that’s when I heard him start screaming again. Now what, you ask… that’s the moment we realized that one of our community members is a total jackass.

As my husband reached up (he could no longer see the cat) he could feel something. The cries were getting louder and louder. You could just feel the pain this poor thing was in. He wasn’t sure what he felt, so he just decided to try and lightly pull whatever it was towards him. That’s when it broke loose. AN ARROW… someone shot this cat in our backyard with a bow and arrow! How sick do people have to be… for real. It’s bad enough that some sicko shot a cat in the head in a residential area, my anger turned to rage real quick. Who would do something like this… why… how. What if that arrow would have missed and a person was shot… the questions just kept popping into my brain. I immediately called the police. My husband and I are both yelling obscenities at this point, I’ll spare you those details because I’m sure you can already imagine. We’re both in tears. The officer arrives and is equally as disgusted. Unfortunately, animal control couldn’t come to assist in the situation because it’s a cat… they come out on dog calls. I still can’t wrap my brain around that one.

After adding insult to injury, it started to rain… lovely, just lovely. Now the mud is getting muddier… we’re all getting wet, and we still don’t have the cat. Suddenly, the screeching meows stopped. They just stopped. We all dropped our heads and cried a little… I’m sure the officer did too. Thankfully, he already had the arrow secured in his vehicle before the rain started. If it would have started raining any sooner, the fingerprints would have washed off the arrow. This officer shared my same concerns about safety and the “what-if’s” of the dilemma. He was compassionate and extremely dedicated to finding out who shot this cat. Unfortunately, charges wouldn’t be possible until we found the body… the body of a cat that we ALL were 100% certain was dead. So, after the officer leaves to begin his investigation, my soaked and muddy husband crawled right back under there. No cat… none of us saw it manage to escape from underneath of our place. This in turn meant it was still under there… somewhere… dead or dying. My husband was guilt ridden thinking that he caused the cat to die by pulling out the arrow. We knew that it needed to be found before decomp started because the smell would permeate our entire house. In every attempt possible to locate this poor little feline, about 75% of the insulation was removed along with a lot of wooden pieces. This is definitely going to be a pricey repair, but we kept going… still no cat. The escapades of that day lasted almost 7 hours before we had no choice but to stop. It was heartbreaking.

I know this is a long story to read, but it’s important for me to share the details of that day with others. It couldn’t be written sooner because the ‘weapon of choice” wasn’t immediately disclosed. We decided to keep that part to ourselves for the time being. I’m sharing it with you now because the cat has been found… ALIVE… and made a home right back underneath our trailer. I have nicknamed this extremely feral stray Houdini. This cat has evaded every trap set by the TNR groups… and now has survived an arrow to the head, unbelievable! I’m not sure where it went to get all healed up, but there were happy tears when it came back. So, the challenge is on once again… the trap is set and I’m hopeful this time. Charges still can’t be pursued until there’s a capture and full examination at a veterinarian office. I’ve been in contact with a few rescues that are helping in this journey. We can’t give up now because whoever is the culprit needs to be held accountable… and personally, I don’t want to live near someone who does this type of thing for amusement. It caused us significant grief and thousands in property damage… the day before my husband’s birthday.

A life is a life… be it a human or an animal… and no head deserves to have an arrow sticking out of it. As animal lovers, this whole event was soul shattering to both of us. Here’s to praying that Houdini doesn’t elude this newest attempt at capture. After all, justice needs served.

I would just like to give a HUGE shout-out to the compassion and professionalism of Officer Winter with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. So many people may have the mindset that it’s just a cat - I’m glad an officer showed up that day with a different frame of mind. He is truly an asset to the department and to this entire community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the veterinary services that will be charged to whichever rescue organization comes to retrieve the cat we nicknamed Houdini.

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# animal cruelty# animal rescue# Silver Spring Township# violence# Mechanicsburg PA

Comments / 8

Published by

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
2K followers

More from Michele Orsinger

Ash Wednesday - a Day of Repentance and Enlightenment

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The Catholic and Christian communities are embarking on the beginning of their Lent season. This will last for 46 days (up until Easter Sunday). On what is known as Ash Wednesday, a person is expected to repent their sins and give something up in their personal lives - much as Jesus gave up his life to forgive the sins of all humans. Being raised in the Catholic Church, I spent most of my life following these traditions. Although I no longer go into church settings, the teachings I was raised with are still present in my daily life. There will be no meat cooked in my household today and I will repent to God through prayer within my own walls.

Read full story
10 comments

Scent Allergies Can be Extremely Deadly if You Don't Pay Attention

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Putting your finger on what causes an allergic reaction is a tricky position to be in. Was it something you ate… something you touched… did you change your soap products… it could honestly be anything. Dealing with scent allergies is even more terrifying because the symptoms are all over the place. The first time I personally experienced it to the point of hospitalization was in 1999, while my oldest son was in the hospital bed beside me. As we started to improve a few hours later, the doctors asked vital questions… has anything DIFFERENT been brought into your household over the past few days. That was an easy answer. It was the beginning of December and a fresh cut tree was brought inside to celebrate the holidays… my first real tree since I was young. My ex-husband was instructed to go remove the tree and deep clean the area around it while airing out the house. It was a long 48 hours and annoyed all of us. Problem solved… nothing pine scented has been in my home since.

Read full story
2 comments

Within the Soul of a Survivor… Forgiveness is Vital

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Trauma has a way of following us through life… it affects relationships, communication abilities, trust issues, and our outlook on the future. There are millions of individuals suffering with mental illness related to suffering through abuse, abandonment, sexual assault… the list goes on and on. It’s how we choose to deal with those emotions that’s the most important in shaping the rest of our lives. From personal experience, it took a long time for me to understand how important therapy can be. Finding a counselor (be it through professional establishments or religious institutions) is only the first step. The second step is a little more challenging… there needs to be a level of comfort when talking to that person. After all, divulging your deepest and most emotional trauma is a challenging feat to undertake.

Read full story

Happy Birthday, Daddy… I Forgive You

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Friday, January 13, 2006… a day that my world shattered completely and I can’t even understand why. The phone rang a little after 8am. Something inside me already knew as I was startled awake. There would be no good-bye… something I should have been entitled to. Yes, I’m using the word entitled because I’ve earned it. Saying my farewells should have been offered. As the “throw away” child, that wasn’t an option presented to me… unfortunately.

Read full story
64 comments
Harrisburg, PA

The Stigma of Harrisburg’s Homeless Population

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. The homeless eviction at the Mulberry Street encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is currently 3 weeks over. Clean-up, extermination and sanitation are underway now that all residents have vacated and the area has been fenced off. Many of the unsheltered have decided to venture towards other camps, some have set up in a new area (that was chosen for them) and the rest have found other living accommodations… or are aimlessly wandering the streets. While the stress of the situation is currently winding down and residents are getting settled into their new living areas, a whole new level of concern has reared its ugly face. This is the concern I’ve mentioned when this all started. The violence, the isolation, the longer walking distance to access resources… and worse than that, the inability to have running water or waste removal services in the new encampment’s location. On the safety end of things, it’s not an easily accessible location if an emergency were to occur.

Read full story
35 comments

The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

Read full story
3 comments
Perry County, PA

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Read full story
59 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Read full story
4 comments

Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey... It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day. The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.

Read full story
76 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly Violence

A woman was killed by her husband… a man was killed by his girlfriend… a child was shot at a house party… the bodies of overdose victims were found… an elderly pedestrian succumbed to her injuries from a hit and run - these are a few of the headlines I’ve read over the past couple days in the area I call home. Violence is escalating at enormous rates. It’s near impossible to keep up with the when and where… the why is normally never answered. Society seems to be spiraling out of control with no end in sight. Many of my friends and acquaintances are in the process of planning funerals instead of weddings… they’re burying their children. It’s not right… something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

Read full story
8 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: When Physical Sickness and Disease Leads to Mental Trauma

There comes a time in life that we each need to come to terms with our own mortality. My time came in December 1999. As a cancer survivor, I am beyond grateful for all the years since then. A few weeks after my 26th birthday, the term ‘stage 3 renal cell carcinoma’ was thrust upon me. I didn’t know what it meant… I didn’t know what to think or do… I didn’t know how to react. The only sense I could make of it was that carcinoma meant cancer. There was no guidance through my journey with it… no advice from the doctors… nothing. Everything that I learned about kidney health, I learned on my own. The only information provided by the medical professionals was that “we’ll know we got it all if it doesn’t come back within 15 years”... I still had to learn how to live and function with only 1 kidney and no support.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion Editorial: Making Family Game Night Unforgettable

Getting back to the basics with something as simple as playing a game with your loved ones could help heal a lot of our sadness. It could bring us closer to each other in a world that's trying to divide us. I look forward to hearing what each of you decide on for family game night. Let me know in the comments!

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: Curse of the Cricut Experience

Just a fun little story about my newest adventure in crafting. There's probably a lot of you who can relate. The only advice I have is simple - if you want to do it, just do it. Go all in.

Read full story
Uvalde, TX

Opinion Editorial: Uvalde, Texas… a Community Shattered

As I’m trying to wrap my brain around the murderous rampage of innocent lives yesterday in Uvalde, Texas… my heart is breaking and my soul is devastated. Times have changed since the days of my youth. Discipline is lacking and respect for others has drifted to the wayside. After reading numerous articles… thousands of comments… one thing stands out - blame is being placed where it shouldn’t be. This act of evil wasn’t political or demographic. Yesterday was about the hatred and mental illness trapped within an 18 year old individual… a man who should have never been able to get his hands on a firearm. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened. The blame solely rests on his shoulders.

Read full story

Fiction Fun: The Shenanigans of Tango - Learning how to Kitten Perfectly

Hi again, everyone. My mommy said that you all liked getting to meet me and that’s the coolest thing ever. She told me that I could come back and tell everyone all about my adventures. It’s been so much fun living in this house. I tried to be sneaky yesterday and followed my man human (AKA Daddy) outside… I ran back in so fast. Think I’ll just stay in here where I’m not shivering. I’m not sure what being a kitten means, but my lady human (AKA Mommy) says I’m doing a great job of being one. Then she gives me lots of ear rubs… I like those.

Read full story

Editorial: Drunk Driving Destroys Lives and Families

The headlines involving drunk driving crashes seem to be never ending. Lives become completely destroyed because of one's inability to find a ride. We live in a time of Uber and Lyft… there’s no excuses. If a person can afford to hit up a club to get their party groove on, they can surely afford a ride home. If not, maybe they should just stay at home and kick back a few.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy