Cat Shot in the Head in Silver Spring Township - Police Report Filed in January

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - a police report was filed on January 18, 2023 with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. It all started in the overnight hours when my husband and I were asleep. We heard something that woke us up but couldn’t put our finger on what it was. Then we heard the faint sounds of meowing outside. Our thought was that it was just one of the many strays that our community is trying to capture for the TNR program. By lunchtime, Scrooge (our rescue dog from Speranza) was going crazy. He was running back and forth from the kitchen to the bathroom… scratching at the vent and crying… running back out to me like he was trying to tell me something. Indeed he was, that’s when we heard it loud and clear. It sounded like a kitten trapped under our trailer. The rescue mission was about to commence.

This is Tango, our rescued stray Photo by Michele Orsinger

This is Scrooge... the fella who sniffed out the cat Photo by Michele Orsinger

Let me give you a visual on what our neighbors had to witness outside that afternoon. My husband was fully dressed… me, nope. I’m outside in full on jammies with flip flops and it was freezing! He had the skirting in the front section pulled off and was crawling towards the muffled meows. If you have never crawled under a trailer before, let me assure you that it should NOT be on your list of things you want to do. The mud was ridiculous and (of course) the section the cat was in was the narrowest part to the ground. I was trying to figure out how he was even going to be able to get out of there. As I started to crawl underneath with him, he started screaming at me to go grab cutters or scissors… anything. Apparently what we heard wasn’t a kitten at all. It was an adult cat that was trapped by our vent system with something wrapped around its neck. I ran back into the house and grabbed scissors, a can of cat food, a small baggie of dry food and went right back under there with my husband.

The moment the cat broke free - I braced myself inside the opening of the skirting hoping to grab ahold of it when it came my way. Once it was within 5 feet of me, I could see something neon green near its head. Whatever it was stayed embedded as the cat was panicking. You could hear that what started as meows turned into cries of excruciating pain. The cat stopped, hissed at me… then ran to the opposite end of the trailer. Perfect, now we have to tear that apart too… what else could possibly go wrong. By this point it’s already been an hour and the only thing accomplished was getting this cat unstuck from the front bathroom vent. My husband is covered in mud and extremely annoyed (he was wearing his favorite pair of jeans). He had to remove a section of skirting off both sides in the back of the trailer and crawl under there again. Then we thought success was moments away… he could visibly see the cat. It was wedged in between the vent and insulation under our master bedroom. Once he got directly under it, he reached up trying to grab ahold and attempt to pull this feline out to safety… that’s when I heard him start screaming again. Now what, you ask… that’s the moment we realized that one of our community members is a total jackass.

As my husband reached up (he could no longer see the cat) he could feel something. The cries were getting louder and louder. You could just feel the pain this poor thing was in. He wasn’t sure what he felt, so he just decided to try and lightly pull whatever it was towards him. That’s when it broke loose. AN ARROW… someone shot this cat in our backyard with a bow and arrow! How sick do people have to be… for real. It’s bad enough that some sicko shot a cat in the head in a residential area, my anger turned to rage real quick. Who would do something like this… why… how. What if that arrow would have missed and a person was shot… the questions just kept popping into my brain. I immediately called the police. My husband and I are both yelling obscenities at this point, I’ll spare you those details because I’m sure you can already imagine. We’re both in tears. The officer arrives and is equally as disgusted. Unfortunately, animal control couldn’t come to assist in the situation because it’s a cat… they come out on dog calls. I still can’t wrap my brain around that one.

After adding insult to injury, it started to rain… lovely, just lovely. Now the mud is getting muddier… we’re all getting wet, and we still don’t have the cat. Suddenly, the screeching meows stopped. They just stopped. We all dropped our heads and cried a little… I’m sure the officer did too. Thankfully, he already had the arrow secured in his vehicle before the rain started. If it would have started raining any sooner, the fingerprints would have washed off the arrow. This officer shared my same concerns about safety and the “what-if’s” of the dilemma. He was compassionate and extremely dedicated to finding out who shot this cat. Unfortunately, charges wouldn’t be possible until we found the body… the body of a cat that we ALL were 100% certain was dead. So, after the officer leaves to begin his investigation, my soaked and muddy husband crawled right back under there. No cat… none of us saw it manage to escape from underneath of our place. This in turn meant it was still under there… somewhere… dead or dying. My husband was guilt ridden thinking that he caused the cat to die by pulling out the arrow. We knew that it needed to be found before decomp started because the smell would permeate our entire house. In every attempt possible to locate this poor little feline, about 75% of the insulation was removed along with a lot of wooden pieces. This is definitely going to be a pricey repair, but we kept going… still no cat. The escapades of that day lasted almost 7 hours before we had no choice but to stop. It was heartbreaking.

I know this is a long story to read, but it’s important for me to share the details of that day with others. It couldn’t be written sooner because the ‘weapon of choice” wasn’t immediately disclosed. We decided to keep that part to ourselves for the time being. I’m sharing it with you now because the cat has been found… ALIVE… and made a home right back underneath our trailer. I have nicknamed this extremely feral stray Houdini. This cat has evaded every trap set by the TNR groups… and now has survived an arrow to the head, unbelievable! I’m not sure where it went to get all healed up, but there were happy tears when it came back. So, the challenge is on once again… the trap is set and I’m hopeful this time. Charges still can’t be pursued until there’s a capture and full examination at a veterinarian office. I’ve been in contact with a few rescues that are helping in this journey. We can’t give up now because whoever is the culprit needs to be held accountable… and personally, I don’t want to live near someone who does this type of thing for amusement. It caused us significant grief and thousands in property damage… the day before my husband’s birthday.

A life is a life… be it a human or an animal… and no head deserves to have an arrow sticking out of it. As animal lovers, this whole event was soul shattering to both of us. Here’s to praying that Houdini doesn’t elude this newest attempt at capture. After all, justice needs served.

I would just like to give a HUGE shout-out to the compassion and professionalism of Officer Winter with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. So many people may have the mindset that it’s just a cat - I’m glad an officer showed up that day with a different frame of mind. He is truly an asset to the department and to this entire community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover the veterinary services that will be charged to whichever rescue organization comes to retrieve the cat we nicknamed Houdini.

