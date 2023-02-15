Happy Birthday, Daddy… I Forgive You

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

Friday, January 13, 2006… a day that my world shattered completely and I can’t even understand why. The phone rang a little after 8am. Something inside me already knew as I was startled awake. There would be no good-bye… something I should have been entitled to. Yes, I’m using the word entitled because I’ve earned it. Saying my farewells should have been offered. As the “throw away” child, that wasn’t an option presented to me… unfortunately.

Maybe in 1979...

I have a few months over 50 years on this planet, a lot has been learned with how I handled the trauma of my childhood. There is so much I remember and so much more that I don’t. In all reality, that makes me the lucky one. After all, you can’t fully hate what you can’t remember. I’ve learned to accept my past… it molded me into my future. The images are burnt into my brain of the house I was last happy at (as a child)... I can drive you up to it until this very day. I remember the layout of the house, the pool, and the happiness of my parents together. Then, something changed… everything changed.

The 1970’s was an era of its own. Most of that decade was a disgrace to so many children who were in my position. While I didn’t understand (as a 6 year old) what was happening, the courts sure made up their mind for me. There was no voice on my behalf. I loved both of my parents. But, my voice didn’t matter… it didn’t exist.

I will never say my father was a bad man… he was a man of the times. My dad was a wonderful man. He tried to mold me into a female version of himself. I’m my father’s daughter… I was so proud at the time. I was also my mother’s daughter… and I was stolen from her in the most important era of my life. It took me a long time to understand what real life was about. Most days, part of my brain still can’t understand it. I’m so glad times have changed.

Today is my dad’s birthday… he would have turned 71… I miss him.

Friday, January 13, 2006… my mom’s phone rang a little after 5am (she lives on the other side of the country)… she answered and cried along with me. My mom taught me love… she taught me compassion… she taught me about what family really means. My mother will always love the man my father was regardless of his faults. The last words my dad said to me (a month before he passed) was that my mother will always be the love of his life. I was stuck in the middle once again. This time, it was my mom that held me up… she was my strength. My soul no longer had any strength of its own… I was shattered completely. I felt like an orphan… an adult orphan. I wanted to hug my mom and hold onto her for dear life… I wanted to scream at my dad and ask him why. All that my heart needed was answers. Sometimes, you need to accept that you’ll never get the answers you deserve.

With everything I have learned throughout life, I’m the most grateful to learn forgiveness. After a lifetime of being consumed by hatred and wanting revenge on the hand that was dealt to me (as a child), my mother taught me better. If she could still love him and carry his last name, then who am I to discredit any of that. My mother spent her life teaching me the same things my father tried to figure out a way to do so. Sometimes it takes a father to teach it, while a mother is the only one to help you accept it. It takes both parents… back then AND right now.

That’s the most important lesson this generation needs to understand. Children need both of their parents in life… regardless of the good or the bad. They deserve that… they deserve what I never had the privilege of experiencing. They deserve a family.

Thank you, Mom… for teaching me about being a strong woman. Thank you for loving my father regardless of the past you shared. Thank you for making sure I loved him right back. Because of both of you, I became the woman I am today. The hatred in my heart is gone, it’s replaced with understanding and acceptance. It has been taken over by the acceptance that life is what we make it through the journeys that we travel.

Happy birthday, Daddy… I love you and I forgive you… I see you now…

