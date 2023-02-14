The Stigma of Harrisburg’s Homeless Population

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

The homeless eviction at the Mulberry Street encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is currently 3 weeks over. Clean-up, extermination and sanitation are underway now that all residents have vacated and the area has been fenced off. Many of the unsheltered have decided to venture towards other camps, some have set up in a new area (that was chosen for them) and the rest have found other living accommodations… or are aimlessly wandering the streets. While the stress of the situation is currently winding down and residents are getting settled into their new living areas, a whole new level of concern has reared its ugly face. This is the concern I’ve mentioned when this all started. The violence, the isolation, the longer walking distance to access resources… and worse than that, the inability to have running water or waste removal services in the new encampment’s location. On the safety end of things, it’s not an easily accessible location if an emergency were to occur.

This entire issue could have been handled with a lot more dignity and respect towards those less fortunate. I believe the decision was made hastily with no discussion on a long term solution that would be beneficial to all parties involved. It was obvious to much of the community that city police officers avoided the Mulberry camp. Now, there’s no convenient way for the new location to be patrolled regularly (if they would choose to do so). There is no easy access for fire trucks or ambulances… like I mentioned - seclusion and ISOLATION.

Homeless camp in Harrisburg Photo by Michele Orsinger

While assisting in setting up this new location over the past two weeks, what started with 3 people has increased to approximately 15. That number will continue to rise… and once it does, the same situation will repeat itself. It’s a cycle that constantly replays when Harrisburg makes these decisions without consulting community outreaches for the valuable advice (and solution ideas) they each have. There was no plan, no negotiation, no communication… it all boiled down to “because we said so”. Where was the compassion for those who had to uproot their lives and way of life without knowing what every day after this eviction would have in store for them. While living under the bridge, they had access to porta potties within walking distance and fresh water in the warmer seasons. They no longer have the luxury of those things. It’s a shame.

With homelessness on the rise throughout our country, there needs to be more we can do in an effort to combat it. We can’t keep turning a blind eye to a pandemic that’s staring us right in the face. The stigma behind WHY individuals are without permanent housing needs to change also… they aren’t all addicts, they aren’t all criminals… they come from all walks of life. It could be a friend or family member (it could be yourself) who one day might possibly face this challenge. Then what… change your mindset now and offer some kindness. I’m not suggesting handing every homeless person standing on a corner cash. What I am saying is give them a smile… say hello… maybe grab them a bottle of water. If you have a few extra minutes, a conversation could go a long way. Talk to them, pray with them… most importantly, LISTEN to them. Each of their stories might open your eyes just a little bit. That’s what it’s about, folks… treating our fellow man/woman like real people. It’s about humanity… bottom line.

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.