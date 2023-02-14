Harrisburg, PA

The Stigma of Harrisburg’s Homeless Population

Michele Orsinger

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

The homeless eviction at the Mulberry Street encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is currently 3 weeks over. Clean-up, extermination and sanitation are underway now that all residents have vacated and the area has been fenced off. Many of the unsheltered have decided to venture towards other camps, some have set up in a new area (that was chosen for them) and the rest have found other living accommodations… or are aimlessly wandering the streets. While the stress of the situation is currently winding down and residents are getting settled into their new living areas, a whole new level of concern has reared its ugly face. This is the concern I’ve mentioned when this all started. The violence, the isolation, the longer walking distance to access resources… and worse than that, the inability to have running water or waste removal services in the new encampment’s location. On the safety end of things, it’s not an easily accessible location if an emergency were to occur.

This entire issue could have been handled with a lot more dignity and respect towards those less fortunate. I believe the decision was made hastily with no discussion on a long term solution that would be beneficial to all parties involved. It was obvious to much of the community that city police officers avoided the Mulberry camp. Now, there’s no convenient way for the new location to be patrolled regularly (if they would choose to do so). There is no easy access for fire trucks or ambulances… like I mentioned - seclusion and ISOLATION.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBc9j_0knDa28E00
Homeless camp in HarrisburgPhoto byMichele Orsinger

While assisting in setting up this new location over the past two weeks, what started with 3 people has increased to approximately 15. That number will continue to rise… and once it does, the same situation will repeat itself. It’s a cycle that constantly replays when Harrisburg makes these decisions without consulting community outreaches for the valuable advice (and solution ideas) they each have. There was no plan, no negotiation, no communication… it all boiled down to “because we said so”. Where was the compassion for those who had to uproot their lives and way of life without knowing what every day after this eviction would have in store for them. While living under the bridge, they had access to porta potties within walking distance and fresh water in the warmer seasons. They no longer have the luxury of those things. It’s a shame.

With homelessness on the rise throughout our country, there needs to be more we can do in an effort to combat it. We can’t keep turning a blind eye to a pandemic that’s staring us right in the face. The stigma behind WHY individuals are without permanent housing needs to change also… they aren’t all addicts, they aren’t all criminals… they come from all walks of life. It could be a friend or family member (it could be yourself) who one day might possibly face this challenge. Then what… change your mindset now and offer some kindness. I’m not suggesting handing every homeless person standing on a corner cash. What I am saying is give them a smile… say hello… maybe grab them a bottle of water. If you have a few extra minutes, a conversation could go a long way. Talk to them, pray with them… most importantly, LISTEN to them. Each of their stories might open your eyes just a little bit. That’s what it’s about, folks… treating our fellow man/woman like real people. It’s about humanity… bottom line.

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless# Harrisburg PA# outreach# homeless crisis# homeless camps

Comments / 29

Published by

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
2K followers

More from Michele Orsinger

Mechanicsburg, PA

Cat Shot in the Head in Silver Spring Township - Police Report Filed in January

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania - a police report was filed on January 18, 2023 with the Silver Spring Township Police Department. It all started in the overnight hours when my husband and I were asleep. We heard something that woke us up but couldn’t put our finger on what it was. Then we heard the faint sounds of meowing outside. Our thought was that it was just one of the many strays that our community is trying to capture for the TNR program. By lunchtime, Scrooge (our rescue dog from Speranza) was going crazy. He was running back and forth from the kitchen to the bathroom… scratching at the vent and crying… running back out to me like he was trying to tell me something. Indeed he was, that’s when we heard it loud and clear. It sounded like a kitten trapped under our trailer. The rescue mission was about to commence.

Read full story
5 comments

Scent Allergies Can be Extremely Deadly if You Don't Pay Attention

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Putting your finger on what causes an allergic reaction is a tricky position to be in. Was it something you ate… something you touched… did you change your soap products… it could honestly be anything. Dealing with scent allergies is even more terrifying because the symptoms are all over the place. The first time I personally experienced it to the point of hospitalization was in 1999, while my oldest son was in the hospital bed beside me. As we started to improve a few hours later, the doctors asked vital questions… has anything DIFFERENT been brought into your household over the past few days. That was an easy answer. It was the beginning of December and a fresh cut tree was brought inside to celebrate the holidays… my first real tree since I was young. My ex-husband was instructed to go remove the tree and deep clean the area around it while airing out the house. It was a long 48 hours and annoyed all of us. Problem solved… nothing pine scented has been in my home since.

Read full story

Within the Soul of a Survivor… Forgiveness is Vital

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Trauma has a way of following us through life… it affects relationships, communication abilities, trust issues, and our outlook on the future. There are millions of individuals suffering with mental illness related to suffering through abuse, abandonment, sexual assault… the list goes on and on. It’s how we choose to deal with those emotions that’s the most important in shaping the rest of our lives. From personal experience, it took a long time for me to understand how important therapy can be. Finding a counselor (be it through professional establishments or religious institutions) is only the first step. The second step is a little more challenging… there needs to be a level of comfort when talking to that person. After all, divulging your deepest and most emotional trauma is a challenging feat to undertake.

Read full story

Happy Birthday, Daddy… I Forgive You

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. Friday, January 13, 2006… a day that my world shattered completely and I can’t even understand why. The phone rang a little after 8am. Something inside me already knew as I was startled awake. There would be no good-bye… something I should have been entitled to. Yes, I’m using the word entitled because I’ve earned it. Saying my farewells should have been offered. As the “throw away” child, that wasn’t an option presented to me… unfortunately.

Read full story
64 comments

The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

Read full story
3 comments
Perry County, PA

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Read full story
59 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Read full story
4 comments

Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey... It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day. The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.

Read full story
76 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly Violence

A woman was killed by her husband… a man was killed by his girlfriend… a child was shot at a house party… the bodies of overdose victims were found… an elderly pedestrian succumbed to her injuries from a hit and run - these are a few of the headlines I’ve read over the past couple days in the area I call home. Violence is escalating at enormous rates. It’s near impossible to keep up with the when and where… the why is normally never answered. Society seems to be spiraling out of control with no end in sight. Many of my friends and acquaintances are in the process of planning funerals instead of weddings… they’re burying their children. It’s not right… something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

Read full story
8 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: When Physical Sickness and Disease Leads to Mental Trauma

There comes a time in life that we each need to come to terms with our own mortality. My time came in December 1999. As a cancer survivor, I am beyond grateful for all the years since then. A few weeks after my 26th birthday, the term ‘stage 3 renal cell carcinoma’ was thrust upon me. I didn’t know what it meant… I didn’t know what to think or do… I didn’t know how to react. The only sense I could make of it was that carcinoma meant cancer. There was no guidance through my journey with it… no advice from the doctors… nothing. Everything that I learned about kidney health, I learned on my own. The only information provided by the medical professionals was that “we’ll know we got it all if it doesn’t come back within 15 years”... I still had to learn how to live and function with only 1 kidney and no support.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion Editorial: Making Family Game Night Unforgettable

Getting back to the basics with something as simple as playing a game with your loved ones could help heal a lot of our sadness. It could bring us closer to each other in a world that's trying to divide us. I look forward to hearing what each of you decide on for family game night. Let me know in the comments!

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: Curse of the Cricut Experience

Just a fun little story about my newest adventure in crafting. There's probably a lot of you who can relate. The only advice I have is simple - if you want to do it, just do it. Go all in.

Read full story
Uvalde, TX

Opinion Editorial: Uvalde, Texas… a Community Shattered

As I’m trying to wrap my brain around the murderous rampage of innocent lives yesterday in Uvalde, Texas… my heart is breaking and my soul is devastated. Times have changed since the days of my youth. Discipline is lacking and respect for others has drifted to the wayside. After reading numerous articles… thousands of comments… one thing stands out - blame is being placed where it shouldn’t be. This act of evil wasn’t political or demographic. Yesterday was about the hatred and mental illness trapped within an 18 year old individual… a man who should have never been able to get his hands on a firearm. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened. The blame solely rests on his shoulders.

Read full story

Fiction Fun: The Shenanigans of Tango - Learning how to Kitten Perfectly

Hi again, everyone. My mommy said that you all liked getting to meet me and that’s the coolest thing ever. She told me that I could come back and tell everyone all about my adventures. It’s been so much fun living in this house. I tried to be sneaky yesterday and followed my man human (AKA Daddy) outside… I ran back in so fast. Think I’ll just stay in here where I’m not shivering. I’m not sure what being a kitten means, but my lady human (AKA Mommy) says I’m doing a great job of being one. Then she gives me lots of ear rubs… I like those.

Read full story

Editorial: Drunk Driving Destroys Lives and Families

The headlines involving drunk driving crashes seem to be never ending. Lives become completely destroyed because of one's inability to find a ride. We live in a time of Uber and Lyft… there’s no excuses. If a person can afford to hit up a club to get their party groove on, they can surely afford a ride home. If not, maybe they should just stay at home and kick back a few.

Read full story
6 comments

Fiction Fun... Story of a Rescue Kitten - My Name is Tango and I Found a Home

When my mommy said she was going to write a story introducing me to everyone, I was so excited… I had the zoomies like crazy. I don’t know what she means by a story, but she sure makes it sound exciting. It’s so strange not roaming around outside. I like it though because these people give me all kinds of snacks. No more trash cans for me, I’m royalty now.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy