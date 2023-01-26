The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Michele Orsinger

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

So, I took to social media to ask the most important questions - do you prefer flats or drums… what flavor… and ultimately, ranch or bleu cheese. While the answers from all my followers are rolling in, I’m going to provide you with how this topic even came up. I was scrolling through Facebook while enjoying my cup of liquid sanity this morning and I came across a friend’s post about brownies. Yep, you read that right. She shared a picture of a pan of chocolate deliciousness that her daughter baked (with a corner piece missing). I couldn’t help but comment about who on earth eats the corners… give me some of the center. If you’re wondering how a conversation about dessert turned into this… don’t bother asking - I don’t even know that answer. Yet, here we are… discussing wings for some reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPuH7_0kRZK11Z00
Who eats the corner first...Photo byRenee Lynn Moore

Honestly, it takes a foodie to fully understand one. After spending over 35 years in the restaurant industry, food started to really bore me. It was always the same thing over and over. That’s when creativity took center stage and the craziest combinations known to man started coming out of my kitchen. The only thing I could never change up was how I expected my wings to be prepared and served. Are any of you there with me… I can’t be the only one this picky over something so simple.

Leave it to me to get so far off topic, that’s the fun part though… just rambling on about anything and everything. Maybe that’s how my friend and I ended up going from brownies to wings… we’ll never know. The only thing that is certain right now is there’s a lot of my followers who are craving wings (including myself) and I’m not even sorry.

Hold onto your napkins, folks… the results of this exciting poll are almost ready to be announced. My friends have spoken and some of these results have me shaking my head wondering what’s wrong with them… just kidding, kind of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAx32_0kRZK11Z00
Just a big 'ole wing from New Year's Eve...Photo byMichele Orsinger

This was an easy one to tally up since there were only 24 responses. Seems that most of my buddies prefer flats… final score 16-7… ya’ll are my people for sure! There’s no need to inform me that the math here just doesn’t add up, not to worry… we’ll cover the weird reason why shortly. As for the flavors, there’s such a variety of unique twists. Let's simplify those flavors a bit… don’t want to give away everyone’s secrets! Garlic (in different ways) came in at the top with 6 people… mild buffalo was a close second with 5. BBQ wings (whether sweet or tangy) ended up with 4 votes (that was kind of shocking) followed by Ranch dry rub that 3 of my pals prefer. Then we close it out with 2 votes for plain (boring unless it’s wingdings), and one lonely vote each for SUPER hot, Old Bay, and a “special” homemade. I can dig the homemade one - kind of sounds like how I season my meat for jerky… can’t tell you the recipe though!

Now, to answer my question of the day… would you like Bleu Cheese or Ranch with that… I just can’t wrap my brain around it. How on earth did I not know 11 of my friends prefer Bleu Cheese… remind me never to go get wings in public with them, please. At least 7 buddies are on the same page as me when it comes to admitting Ranch is the best. The last 5 people, they just use something else… or nothing at all… seriously, nothing. I know, strange.

Finally, to tell you about that ONE number difference… it’s because of my friend Shawn. He just doesn’t like wings. Like super duper doesn’t like them. Between the indigestion and acid reflux, it simply boils down to the texture. He’ll tear up some chicken strips something fierce though! That reminds me, we can up that Ranch count to 8 now… he dips them bad boys in Ranch. At least he’s doing something right there. I could have possibly lost my mind if he would have said Bleu Cheese at this point. Yuck, yuck, yuck…

I hope you all had fun reading about my wing curiosity that started over brownies… and maybe some of ya’ll will decide “hey, I could really go for some of BOTH right now”. Get on out there and support a small family owned restaurant to get your fix in. For everything holy, please get the flats with Ranch… or at least tell me you did… and eat the center piece of that brownie!

You’re welcome for the cravings, we’re all in this together now… my wings will be cooked tomorrow since nothing else will suffice. Thank you all for making this snow day a lot more enjoyable… and different. I have to dive back into the real world issues in the morning and my brain is slowly preparing for that. We’ll have some more random food fun another day, I promise!

If you enjoyed reading about my strange moments and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
936 followers

