Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations.

It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

The "hidden gem" of Perry County... Photo by Sherman's Creek Inn FB

The menu (while not very large) consists of the perfect variety of items to choose from. One thing I can guarantee is that you’ll leave Sherman’s Creek Inn with a smile on your face… and a possible five extra pounds added to your waistline. If the thought of five extra pounds deters you, their salad selection is amazing… definitely something for everyone!

On top of the amazing food and refreshing drinks, they also host many events and activities. Talk about all around adult fun. While we haven’t partaken in any of those yet, that time is coming soon. This past Sunday, it was line dancing time at Sherman’s Creek Inn… I wanted to pull out my boots and head up the mountain to have a stomping great time. Unfortunately, prior obligations had to take precedent… next time though, maybe.

Just a birthday girl ready for dinner... Photo by Michele Orsinger

Let me stop rambling for a minute and tell you about my birthday meal. After all, first impressions are everything and they knocked it right out of the ballpark. Since you only turn 50 once, I started the evening with an ice cold refreshing bottle of Rolling Rock while scouring both sides of the menu. Decisions, decisions… I wanted to order one of everything. My eyes quickly fixated on the appetizer section - pretzel logs with cheddar cheese sauce… fried pickle spears with homemade horseradish dipping sauce… OH YESSIREE PLEASE!!! What a perfect start to the most memorable evening.

Given all the choices, my dinner decision ended up being wingdings. Not many places around us have them anymore. Plus, I was already getting a bit stuffed and I knew they would heat up nicely for lunch the next day. My hubby went with their daily special - a last minute decision because he saw someone at the bar eating a meal he didn’t see on the menu. Our bartender had him sucked in after she gave the most amazing description of what Sherman’s Creek Inn calls “Creek-a-roni” and let me tell you, it was over the top.

The famous "Creek-a-roni"... Photo by Michele Orsinger

If you ever find yourself in the area, I highly recommend checking this joint out… you won’t be disappointed and it won’t break the bank either. You might even be lucky enough to show up on a night they have karaoke, trivia, or naughty bingo… yep, naughty bingo! We can all drink to that one… CHEERS…

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the work of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee (or a beer). Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.