Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Governor Josh Shapiro Photo by Pennsylvanians for Josh Shapiro FB page

Communities and families are suffering in ways that I’ve never seen in my 50 years on this earth. Pennsylvanians deserve someone who will take the bull by the horns without cowering under political pressures. Did we elect the right man for the job? I sure hope so… only time will tell.

It seems that the most “trending” headlines I’ve seen regarding Governor Shapiro are regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana. Considering the chaos that’s occurring within our state, that really shouldn’t be at the top of the list. While I fully support the legalization of marijuana, my main focus is the inflation rate in our struggling economy… the housing crisis… the increase in violence. Yes, recreational legalization will provide significant income for Pennsylvania that will be beneficial. I’m simply stating that it’s not an issue that should be his starting point, just stick it a couple notches down the list.

Our governor’s first executive order provided some insight into what he stands for and hopes to accomplish. Taking away the mandatory college degree stipulation for state workers was a phenomenal start. There are so many competent residents that would be perfect for those positions. The only thing holding them back was their lack of a college education… a hurdle that has finally been stripped away.

There are a lot of changes needed within Pennsylvania. During his time as Attorney General, he tackled some major issues head-on… as governor, he is now in the position to fix those same issues. My hope is that he starts with housing… the extreme increases in rent since Covid (which has led to a drastically higher homeless population)… the inability for working citizens to be able to locate affordable living quarters… the list could go on and on. Don’t even get me started on slumlords and the dilapidated buildings they own. Citizens are getting evicted from the homes they spend their entire income on due to them being condemned. Those same families are at risk of losing custody of their children because they don’t have the resources to uproot themselves and afford the cost of a new apartment. Suddenly, they are thrown into the system by no fault of their own. This isn’t what the American dream is about, folks… it’s really not.

Let me provide you with an example of what I mean. In the trailer park we live in, there’s a vacant home for sale. This single wide 2 bedroom trailer is 40 years old… the asking price is $51,000… $51,000… I can’t emphasize that price enough. Then, if you’re lucky enough to get funding and afford the place… throw the lot rent, water, sewer and trash on top of that price. You’ll be looking at another nearly $600 each month on top of your mortgage payment. It’s astronomical and uncalled for. A lot of financial institutions won’t even provide loans for a trailer that old, a lot of insurance carriers won’t offer homeowners insurance on one that old either. Remember when trailer park living used to be affordable… I can. If that situation is occurring here, what do you honestly think the listing prices are on homes without wheels. I would tell you, but I’m sure each of you already know.

Might as well jump on over to the topic of gas taxes (while I’m on a roll). Pennsylvania has the 5th highest gas tax in the entire country… last I checked a few weeks ago. That’s kind of mind blowing considering we have some of the worst roads in the country. Not only is it gas taxes… it’s all taxes. Tax this, tax that, tax anything and everything. Talk about a money grab when there’s no benefit to the residents of Pennsylvania. How’s that saying go - the rich get richer…

Governor Josh Shapiro has his work cut out for him. The citizens of this state are looking to him for help… for solutions. The responsibility to fix our state rests on his shoulders and I’m hopeful that he’s up for the challenge. After all, Pennsylvania deserves someone who has the gusto to repair what most of the prior elected officials destroyed… both Republicans and Democrats. The current state of affairs within our border isn’t discriminatory based on political affiliation, race or sexual orientation… we have all been equally victimized by the government. It’s time for a change. It’s time for families to prosper like they once did. It’s time for black owned businesses to reach higher levels. It’s time for the inner cities to become affluent. At the end of the day, it’s time for our elected officials to actually listen and care.

Good luck, Governor Shapiro… you’re gonna need it… I for one am rooting for you…

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into our Pennsylvania communities and would like to contribute towards the words of this struggling writer, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to our homeless outreach fund. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.