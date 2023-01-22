Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Not a single one of our programs offer a “hand-out”... we hate that word. What is offered can be described as a “hand-UP” in a time that it’s needed the most. A lot of different emotions come to the surface through outreach work. This story is written to offer everyone an inside glimpse into what isn’t seen on social media… what goes through our minds. A couple different groups have contributed to this article with their experiences. Please take what you read here to heart and ask yourself if you have what it takes to give back through volunteer work.

Thanksgiving 2022 Meal at Tent City Photo by Michele Orsinger

Instead of beginning this piece by telling you about Everyone Eats (the charitable outreach started by my husband and I)... I’m going to start with a man named Pastor James Lyles. He is a man of God who believes that all of us are on this Earth to spread love, kindness and generosity to everyone we encounter. It has been such an honor getting to know the man who is the face and founder of multiple missionary programs. His church, family and friends have all come together to provide more services than I can even explain. Pastor Lyles runs numerous outreaches that serve the Central Pennsylvania area year round. He is a permanent fixture within the school system offering reward programs to children, there are numerous donation boxes that are filled with food items that members of the community are blessed with, and that’s only a small insight into what his church and volunteers do on a daily basis. These programs are the ultimate definition of “giving back” to the residents who could use that hand-UP that I mentioned earlier. I urge each of you to check out one of his youth progams and you’ll see the impact made within each and every post that is shared.

Pastor James Lyles says it best - “I just wanted to get across that the community is not always a blessing to the Homeless when they are not giving people the best of items, only the worst. That’s not helping anyone. That is what’s making all the waste down at the encampments - be it outdated fruits and vegetables, broken furniture, things like that. I believe the state and city should work together in getting someone to a coordinator with the homeless that could work as a go between with agencies and organizations on what the needs are in these homeless camps”. He literally hit the nail on the head with that statement… I couldn’t agree more.

Another outreach that I would like to introduce you to is called The Eclipse Project and that was established by a good friend of ours in December 2020 (if I remember correctly). This group prepares and distributes meals to the homeless community in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania every Sunday. Head on over to their page and get an inside look into how they accomplish everything on a weekly basis. With everything going on regarding the eviction of one of the largest homeless encampments we serve, I reached out to the founder (we actually chat quite often) and we just vented about our frustrations and the lack of respect that seems to follow those who are unsheltered. She said it right - “I understand someone who doesn’t understand thinking that I’m being harsh on people who just want to help but honestly, this is not just NOT helpful, it’s harmful. City is complaining about food waste and garbage and there’s people dropping off boxes of stuff these people can’t possibly use. So it ends up in the trash, attracting whatever critters they say they saw, and people are still defending those who do this.” This statement is straight from the mouth of a woman who sees the same thing our outreach sees… this is what brought us together in a way that a beautiful friendship was formed. You see, we showed up at one of the homeless encampments at the same time in the Spring of 2020 and there were cases of rotten fruits and veggies dumped beside the port-a-potties. These items were literally rotted and covered in mold… just thrown there with the mindset that they’d appreciate it since they’re homeless. I can’t wrap my brain around that type of ignorance.

Dinner at the Mulberry Camp Photo by Michele Orsinger

Now, it’s time to introduce the outreach that my husband and I organized in February 2021. Our legal name through the state and the IRS is Everyone Eats LLC… our Facebook page is location specific though. It’s called Feed the Harrisburg Homeless. Our journey began after reading a news article about the homeless communities. It wasn’t the article itself which infuriated us, it was the comments from citizens themselves. The negativity and rudeness just hit a nerve and we knew at that moment, there was some kind of good that could come from this. What better way to build lasting friendships and make a difference other than food… it’s the perfect start and food is a necessity. With 35+ years of restaurant experience under my belt, my brain started coming up with affordable, flavorful, and filling meals to prepare and deliver to the encampments. After providing weekly meals, we quickly noticed other needs that weren’t being met. Summer 2022, our focus shifted to more of a “self-sufficiency” mission. There were a few new outreaches that popped up and would deliver meals, which gave us an opportunity to switch our focus somewhat. Now, we put together different items (depending on each individual's needs) and try to raise awareness within the city that there is entirely too much food waste with that many meals being delivered in the same time frame. There are so many other ways to help. Everyone Eats provides all metal pots/pans, cooking utensils, enough non-perishables that they can cook what they want for themselves over their fire. We also provide paper plates, napkins, snacks, and a can opener in each box.

Everything that we have been able to provide is thanks to donations received from those who believe in what we do. So many individuals and a few businesses have offered support in different ways. Without each of them, none of this would be possible. The most important thing is the way all of these different outreaches have come together. We collaborate with each other, we bounce ideas off each other, and every last one of us considers those who reside in the homeless camps our friends. It’s the people you meet along the way that really define who you can become. Being in the forefront of this over the past two years has taught us a lot, it taught us humility and compassion, it taught us about genuine appreciation. It also taught us about friendship and respect on a whole new level. None of us would trade what it is we do… it defines us… it makes us whole. It takes a village and we found our village.

Let me end this with a quote from myself that I hope each of you take to heart - “We are all in this life together and we cross paths with those we’re meant to. Making the world a better place should be our top priority. Helping our fellow man/woman should be second nature without thinking twice. Some of the best friends we have ever made are those in the unsheltered communities. After all, in this economy, that could be any one of us at any given time. Sit down and talk to them, listen to their stories… you’d be surprised. Don’t judge what you don’t understand because we are all God’s people.”... with that, I’m out for the night… stay blessed, folks and go spread some kindness wherever you can.

