Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Michele Orsinger

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.

Not a single one of our programs offer a “hand-out”... we hate that word. What is offered can be described as a “hand-UP” in a time that it’s needed the most. A lot of different emotions come to the surface through outreach work. This story is written to offer everyone an inside glimpse into what isn’t seen on social media… what goes through our minds. A couple different groups have contributed to this article with their experiences. Please take what you read here to heart and ask yourself if you have what it takes to give back through volunteer work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM4IZ_0kMuy9bD00
Thanksgiving 2022 Meal at Tent CityPhoto byMichele Orsinger

Instead of beginning this piece by telling you about Everyone Eats (the charitable outreach started by my husband and I)... I’m going to start with a man named Pastor James Lyles. He is a man of God who believes that all of us are on this Earth to spread love, kindness and generosity to everyone we encounter. It has been such an honor getting to know the man who is the face and founder of multiple missionary programs. His church, family and friends have all come together to provide more services than I can even explain. Pastor Lyles runs numerous outreaches that serve the Central Pennsylvania area year round. He is a permanent fixture within the school system offering reward programs to children, there are numerous donation boxes that are filled with food items that members of the community are blessed with, and that’s only a small insight into what his church and volunteers do on a daily basis. These programs are the ultimate definition of “giving back” to the residents who could use that hand-UP that I mentioned earlier. I urge each of you to check out one of his youth progams and you’ll see the impact made within each and every post that is shared.

Pastor James Lyles says it best - “I just wanted to get across that the community is not always a blessing to the Homeless when they are not giving people the best of items, only the worst. That’s not helping anyone. That is what’s making all the waste down at the encampments - be it outdated fruits and vegetables, broken furniture, things like that. I believe the state and city should work together in getting someone to a coordinator with the homeless that could work as a go between with agencies and organizations on what the needs are in these homeless camps”. He literally hit the nail on the head with that statement… I couldn’t agree more.

Another outreach that I would like to introduce you to is called The Eclipse Project and that was established by a good friend of ours in December 2020 (if I remember correctly). This group prepares and distributes meals to the homeless community in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania every Sunday. Head on over to their page and get an inside look into how they accomplish everything on a weekly basis. With everything going on regarding the eviction of one of the largest homeless encampments we serve, I reached out to the founder (we actually chat quite often) and we just vented about our frustrations and the lack of respect that seems to follow those who are unsheltered. She said it right - “I understand someone who doesn’t understand thinking that I’m being harsh on people who just want to help but honestly, this is not just NOT helpful, it’s harmful. City is complaining about food waste and garbage and there’s people dropping off boxes of stuff these people can’t possibly use. So it ends up in the trash, attracting whatever critters they say they saw, and people are still defending those who do this.” This statement is straight from the mouth of a woman who sees the same thing our outreach sees… this is what brought us together in a way that a beautiful friendship was formed. You see, we showed up at one of the homeless encampments at the same time in the Spring of 2020 and there were cases of rotten fruits and veggies dumped beside the port-a-potties. These items were literally rotted and covered in mold… just thrown there with the mindset that they’d appreciate it since they’re homeless. I can’t wrap my brain around that type of ignorance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OG2CY_0kMuy9bD00
Dinner at the Mulberry CampPhoto byMichele Orsinger

Now, it’s time to introduce the outreach that my husband and I organized in February 2021. Our legal name through the state and the IRS is Everyone Eats LLC… our Facebook page is location specific though. It’s called Feed the Harrisburg Homeless. Our journey began after reading a news article about the homeless communities. It wasn’t the article itself which infuriated us, it was the comments from citizens themselves. The negativity and rudeness just hit a nerve and we knew at that moment, there was some kind of good that could come from this. What better way to build lasting friendships and make a difference other than food… it’s the perfect start and food is a necessity. With 35+ years of restaurant experience under my belt, my brain started coming up with affordable, flavorful, and filling meals to prepare and deliver to the encampments. After providing weekly meals, we quickly noticed other needs that weren’t being met. Summer 2022, our focus shifted to more of a “self-sufficiency” mission. There were a few new outreaches that popped up and would deliver meals, which gave us an opportunity to switch our focus somewhat. Now, we put together different items (depending on each individual's needs) and try to raise awareness within the city that there is entirely too much food waste with that many meals being delivered in the same time frame. There are so many other ways to help. Everyone Eats provides all metal pots/pans, cooking utensils, enough non-perishables that they can cook what they want for themselves over their fire. We also provide paper plates, napkins, snacks, and a can opener in each box.

Everything that we have been able to provide is thanks to donations received from those who believe in what we do. So many individuals and a few businesses have offered support in different ways. Without each of them, none of this would be possible. The most important thing is the way all of these different outreaches have come together. We collaborate with each other, we bounce ideas off each other, and every last one of us considers those who reside in the homeless camps our friends. It’s the people you meet along the way that really define who you can become. Being in the forefront of this over the past two years has taught us a lot, it taught us humility and compassion, it taught us about genuine appreciation. It also taught us about friendship and respect on a whole new level. None of us would trade what it is we do… it defines us… it makes us whole. It takes a village and we found our village.

Let me end this with a quote from myself that I hope each of you take to heart - “We are all in this life together and we cross paths with those we’re meant to. Making the world a better place should be our top priority. Helping our fellow man/woman should be second nature without thinking twice. Some of the best friends we have ever made are those in the unsheltered communities. After all, in this economy, that could be any one of us at any given time. Sit down and talk to them, listen to their stories… you’d be surprised. Don’t judge what you don’t understand because we are all God’s people.”... with that, I’m out for the night… stay blessed, folks and go spread some kindness wherever you can.

If you enjoyed reading about the insights into the homeless communities and would like to contribute towards our journey, feel free to buy me a cup of coffee. Everything raised goes directly to the homeless outreach funds. Thank you for reading and I hope each of you have a blessed day.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# homeless# community outreach# charity# Harrisburg# helping neighbors

Comments / 4

Published by

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

Mechanicsburg, PA
929 followers

More from Michele Orsinger

The Big Wing Debate… Would You Like Bleu Cheese or Ranch

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It’s common knowledge that wings are the staple of most social gatherings, whether it be football, date night, or really any time. Wings are soothing to the soul for many people. Don’t know what you want for dinner - grab some wings. Hungry for a little snack - some more wings. Midnight craving - hello, wings out of the microwave! That got me thinking about all the different varieties and personal preferences regarding this delicacy. You can literally eat wings every day for a month straight and never have the same flavor combination twice… unless you want to.

Read full story
Perry County, PA

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Opinion: Good Luck, Governor Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania’s most recently elected governor is getting himself situated into his new role. Josh Shapiro has some serious work cut out for him during his term. The citizens are fixated, we are paying attention, and we want results. One thing he definitely has going for him is that he was an amazing Attorney General. Hopefully, he takes the expertise developed in that position and applies it to all the challenges he will be facing in an attempt to improve Pennsylvania.

Read full story
57 comments

Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey... It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day. The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to Go

The past 24 hours, I have been trying to wrap my brain around the current situation at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. While I completely understand that the city needs to find a solution, the decision they came up with hurts my heart. There are approximately between 65-75 residents who call their tents home. Therein lies the question - where are they going to end up… where does Harrisburg city expect them to go? Watching the news conference about it today made me cringe. While there were some accurate facts presented, there were also a few fabrications and outright lies told. In my honest opinion, this could have all been handled a better way… and not in the middle of winter.

Read full story
76 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly Violence

A woman was killed by her husband… a man was killed by his girlfriend… a child was shot at a house party… the bodies of overdose victims were found… an elderly pedestrian succumbed to her injuries from a hit and run - these are a few of the headlines I’ve read over the past couple days in the area I call home. Violence is escalating at enormous rates. It’s near impossible to keep up with the when and where… the why is normally never answered. Society seems to be spiraling out of control with no end in sight. Many of my friends and acquaintances are in the process of planning funerals instead of weddings… they’re burying their children. It’s not right… something needs to change and it needs to change fast.

Read full story
8 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: When Physical Sickness and Disease Leads to Mental Trauma

There comes a time in life that we each need to come to terms with our own mortality. My time came in December 1999. As a cancer survivor, I am beyond grateful for all the years since then. A few weeks after my 26th birthday, the term ‘stage 3 renal cell carcinoma’ was thrust upon me. I didn’t know what it meant… I didn’t know what to think or do… I didn’t know how to react. The only sense I could make of it was that carcinoma meant cancer. There was no guidance through my journey with it… no advice from the doctors… nothing. Everything that I learned about kidney health, I learned on my own. The only information provided by the medical professionals was that “we’ll know we got it all if it doesn’t come back within 15 years”... I still had to learn how to live and function with only 1 kidney and no support.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion Editorial: Making Family Game Night Unforgettable

Getting back to the basics with something as simple as playing a game with your loved ones could help heal a lot of our sadness. It could bring us closer to each other in a world that's trying to divide us. I look forward to hearing what each of you decide on for family game night. Let me know in the comments!

Read full story

Opinion Editorial: Curse of the Cricut Experience

Just a fun little story about my newest adventure in crafting. There's probably a lot of you who can relate. The only advice I have is simple - if you want to do it, just do it. Go all in.

Read full story
Uvalde, TX

Opinion Editorial: Uvalde, Texas… a Community Shattered

As I’m trying to wrap my brain around the murderous rampage of innocent lives yesterday in Uvalde, Texas… my heart is breaking and my soul is devastated. Times have changed since the days of my youth. Discipline is lacking and respect for others has drifted to the wayside. After reading numerous articles… thousands of comments… one thing stands out - blame is being placed where it shouldn’t be. This act of evil wasn’t political or demographic. Yesterday was about the hatred and mental illness trapped within an 18 year old individual… a man who should have never been able to get his hands on a firearm. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened. The blame solely rests on his shoulders.

Read full story

Fiction Fun: The Shenanigans of Tango - Learning how to Kitten Perfectly

Hi again, everyone. My mommy said that you all liked getting to meet me and that’s the coolest thing ever. She told me that I could come back and tell everyone all about my adventures. It’s been so much fun living in this house. I tried to be sneaky yesterday and followed my man human (AKA Daddy) outside… I ran back in so fast. Think I’ll just stay in here where I’m not shivering. I’m not sure what being a kitten means, but my lady human (AKA Mommy) says I’m doing a great job of being one. Then she gives me lots of ear rubs… I like those.

Read full story

Editorial: Drunk Driving Destroys Lives and Families

The headlines involving drunk driving crashes seem to be never ending. Lives become completely destroyed because of one's inability to find a ride. We live in a time of Uber and Lyft… there’s no excuses. If a person can afford to hit up a club to get their party groove on, they can surely afford a ride home. If not, maybe they should just stay at home and kick back a few.

Read full story
6 comments

Fiction Fun... Story of a Rescue Kitten - My Name is Tango and I Found a Home

When my mommy said she was going to write a story introducing me to everyone, I was so excited… I had the zoomies like crazy. I don’t know what she means by a story, but she sure makes it sound exciting. It’s so strange not roaming around outside. I like it though because these people give me all kinds of snacks. No more trash cans for me, I’m royalty now.

Read full story
9 comments
Harrisburg, PA

Editorial: The Struggles of Homelessness

Every city throughout the country deals with homeless communities and encampments. There’s a lot of speculation regarding those who live that lifestyle. Some do it by choice… others have been forced into that situation. Regardless of why they live that way, as fellow humans we should be offering compassion. Each one of them has a story to tell - if only people would be willing to listen. It’s vital to see and understand life through their eyes (and experiences)... not what we “think” their life should be like. I hope more people are willing to do that after reading what is being said here. Here comes another “eye opening” piece about humanity.

Read full story
6 comments

Editorial: When the Wounds Don’t Heal from Domestic Violence

Hey, ya’ll… it’s me again… the lady who finally started telling her story. Let me start this newest one by explaining the physical aftermath of domestic violence. Let me tell you about my inability to walk today… my pain. Most of my walking issues have to do with the weather and how cold it is. It’s kind of the same with someone who has prior broken bones. This is something I’ve had to live with for three years now. It’s my secret that I refuse to keep a secret anymore. This is my day of dealing with not being able to walk… my day of 15 puncture wounds and a brain injury that keeps reminding me. It’s just another day… one I’m still struggling through. It’s something I need to learn how to live with.

Read full story

Editorial: Loving a Crack Addict in Recovery

The editorials that I’ve written lately have focused on my experience with mental illness… my perception and my daily life. What I haven’t focused on is the struggle my husband has to endure living with those issues. One thing I didn’t tell you is that my husband is a crack addict in recovery. He’s been sober since the day we met and that makes me so proud. My editorials haven’t covered addiction… and they should have. You see… not only is my husband an addict, he also suffers from depression. He’s the sober one… the one who kicked his habit without looking back. It amazes me how he tackles the urges without breaking. The urges don’t happen very often… mainly during extremely stressful times. Hearing him tell his story is eye-opening.

Read full story
25 comments

Editorial: A Lesson Learned from Fear - Mental Health Matters

Putting one foot in front of the other on a daily basis is challenging to anyone who suffers with mental illness. It’s an even bigger struggle if there’s no support system in place that you can rely on. I became aware of this through my personal issues and my observations of the world around me. We are living in a time of fear… of the unknown… a time of chaos. Finding services to help those currently struggling with mental illness is difficult. There’s no quick trip to the emergency room if the brain hurts. It’s a process that takes a lot of time… time that some people think they don’t have. We need to do better in tackling this problem.

Read full story
3 comments

Editorial: A Stroll Through My PTSD Lifestyle

Everyone has a story to tell and memories that trigger how each of our stories evolve. Some of us stroll through life every day in “guard” mode… always looking over our shoulders. We all process trauma in different ways. Based on my personal experiences, I made the choice to go into seclusion. My mental illness is treated through music, art and literary therapies. Seeking out professional services is the smartest way to deal with PTSD… my brain hasn’t hit that point yet. So, here’s a stroll through my PTSD lifestyle - while trying to maintain some sanity.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy