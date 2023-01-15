Novel Introduction: Beyond Addiction... Life After Crack

Michele Orsinger

This is part one of a collection about our personal journey...

OCTOBER 20, 2019

It was a day. It was a day like so many others. It was just a day.

The campfire smell continues to burn strong in my senses.

It was the day forever started.

The old adage says that we cross paths with others in life for a reason… at the most perfect time. Those experiences are either blessings or lessons. Sometimes they’re both. A lot of us are living one day at a time - hoping for the best while expecting the worst. It’s a shame when you think about it. One person’s reality may be another person’s greatest fear. From the moment that sun rises, we all have a choice to make… another opportunity to get things right.

Story time is now upon us. Buckle up, hold on and get ready for the ride of a lifetime. Welcome to our journey… the good, the bad and the downright evil moments. One thing you will learn by the time you close these covers is that addiction isn’t a death sentence. Whether we’re loved or hated by the end of this doesn’t matter. What matters is the message of humanity you take with it… the understanding that we all experience a different type of existence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePe7T_0kDt76aQ00
Praying for the future we deserve...Photo byMichele Orsinger

October 20, 2019 - the day forever started. I met a man that day. I didn’t want to meet a man that day, but I did. There was just something about him. His demeanor told me that he was defeated. His appearance told me that he was an addict. The way he dropped his head told me that he was ashamed of something. Those looks were all too familiar since I carried each of them within myself. He was beyond broken and gave up all hope of finding his way back to real life. His name is Thomas… he was ready to call it quits. My name is Michele… I was ready to do the same. Sometimes death is what brings people together - no matter how morbid that sounds. If you have ever lived it, you understand. If you haven’t, pay attention.

Thomas lost his wife three and a half years prior to our unexpected encounter. I didn’t know that at the time because he wouldn’t say a word other than hello. After a few hours he finally opened up and told me what was on his mind… a little. Her name was Kathy. It was her birthday. They were together for over 20 years before cancer stole her away from him. Living his life without her wasn’t anything he desired to do. We sat up until the early morning hours just talking about anything and everything. Every day since made me wish I could have met her. I was grateful to get to know a lot about Kathy on her day… what are the odds of that… ironic, I know. She still adorns the title of being his wife and always will.

I met the man that I was going to spend the rest of my life with on his wife’s birthday. It’s bittersweet when you think about it. Alright, back to the topic. While he has always been a recreational drug user, something clicked after she left this world. Smoking himself to death with crack seemed to make the most sense in his mind. One way or another, he was determined to be with her throughout all of eternity. He’ll get that chance one day… that day wasn’t it. Today isn’t that day either. We have both come a long way since that moment. Kathy would be so proud of how far he’s come since her passing in 2016. I’ll always believe that.

Addiction makes people do crazy things… it brings pain and suffering while searching for an easy way out. In all reality, there is no easy way out. I sat up with him that night and cried alongside him. I felt his heartbreak. I haven’t left his side since… I never will. Our forever was carved in stone during those midnight hours. Then the clock switched to October 21st… that’s when the hatred and judgment reared an ugly face. Those who held us close during our struggles threw both of us to the wayside. It was what it was at the time.

Thomas made a decision that night. He has been sober ever since. I may have met an addict that day… that’s not who he is now. One day at a time, he’s tackling his demons. One day at a time, I’m tackling my own. We are surviving this journey together. After all, he’s a drug addict and I’m an alcoholic. If this story is going to be told in full, I can’t leave my side hidden. Welcome to our world… here’s your inside glimpse. The only hope I have is that each of you realize recovery is possible. Don’t judge an addict because they might just prove you wrong.

The day that I met Tommy, I was kicking back a fifth of vodka and a twelve pack every single night… talk about an alcoholic. There’s not a second in the day that I’ll deny it and I was still functionable at work. You’ll hear my story soon enough. Right now, we’re still focused on him… his path to sobriety. Family are the friends who have held us up… in our world.

# addiction# marriage# death# relationships# Nonfiction novel

My mission is to provide the world with inspirational, educational, and real life stories. Almost everything created is done so in an editorial way. It's important to me that readers can find articles to read while feeling like they're part of the story.

