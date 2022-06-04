Opinion Editorial: Flashfood is an App Worth Checking Out

With the economic inflation affecting us right now, I discovered a way to save and cut back on food costs. Your families can eat great for half the price and I'm sharing what I learned with each of you. Hopefully it provides you with some savings...

In this current economy, many families are struggling to make ends meet. With housing, fuel, utility and food costs on the rise… I’m here to let you know about a new app that I stumbled across. It’s called Flashfood and it’s been a life-saver to my household. From what I’ve learned about it so far, this is a program that got its start in Canada as a way to cut back on food waste. After the success Flashfood encountered, they expanded into the United States. It’s not available throughout the entire country yet… hopefully it will be soon.

Flashfood app... Flashfood

I live in Central Pennsylvania and our local Giant grocery store is involved in the program. When I tell you the savings are phenomenal, that’s no exaggeration whatsoever. If any of you wander through the aisles of the grocery store looking for the best deals… this app is perfect. Being a frugal shopper is something we all need to do with the inflation going on - there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

The items on Flashfood are all perishable foods that are nearing their expiration date. If any of you have walked down the meat section and noticed the discounted prices on certain packs of meat - that’s exactly what goes into the Flashfood cooler. I have purchased meats, gourmet cheeses, dairy items, vegetables, fruits, breads, bakery items and so many other things… what they have changes daily. It’s also a very simple app to maneuver through. Once you place an order, it needs to be picked up by the time the store closes. Paying half price for this stuff totally makes me want to give myself a high-five… if only that was socially acceptable.

Today, my family decided on salads for dinner… because that was the best deal on the app when I checked it this morning. Our freezer is packed with enough meat to last a few weeks, the fridge is loaded with cheese… and my bank account is extremely thankful.

My savings for today's dinner... Michele Orsinger

My advice to each of you is check it out… if Flashfood is available in your area, download it and start saving money immediately. Once you do that, you can enter my code MICH3J436 and we’ll both get an instant $5 savings. After that’s used, you’ll have your own code to send to all your family and friends… time to start spreading the discounts to everyone we know. If the program isn’t available in your area, maybe you can send them an email inquiring about it. I’d love to hear about the experiences each of you have with this app… please leave comments. It takes a whole lot to impress me when it comes to technology - with Flashfood, I’m beyond impressed and grateful that a program like this one exists.

Happy downloading, folks… and enjoy your extra savings…