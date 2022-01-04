Editorial: Breaking the Chainz, Inc is Breaking Barriers in Harrisburg

There are many resources in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for those seeking assistance - either financial, mental health, food availability, and housing among numerous other issues. One thing that stands out is the lack of resources provided to those reentering society after incarceration. Whether an offender is handed a 6 month sentence or a 12 year sentence, it boils down to the fact that they will emerge from those walls as institutionalized individuals. We need to break that cycle, we need to curb the recidivism rates - there is one man who stepped up to the plate and started making that change. Kevin Dolphin isn’t only breaking the generational cycle, he’s Breaking the Chainz… literally.

Breaking the Chainz, Inc Facebook Image

There’s something to be admired about a man willing to share his story with the world… a man who is using his past experiences to help shape the lives and futures of others. Kevin Dolphin is a man of the streets, a man of God and family, a man of community involvement… his organization is the stepping stone that ex-convicts can count on for the support they need. If you or anyone you know is struggling to adapt in a world outside of lockup, check out Breaking the Chainz, Inc and reach out. No one should face that struggle alone.

Breaking the Chainz, Inc Facebook Image

Breaking the Chainz, Inc is a nonprofit 501(c)3 community outreach program that was established in 2015. While serving a 15 year sentence in federal prison, Kevin Dolphin came to the realization that he would rather be part of the solution instead of adding to the problem. That’s when his further education took off. Kevin found his calling in life… a way that his knowledge can have the most positive impact and influence on those around him. Men like Dr. Kevin E. Dolphin are far and few between. His story should be an inspiration to everyone.

Programs offered through his outreach are for men, women, and children. Scrolling through the website is definitely eye-opening, I suggest you all check it out. This story is just the beginning of many more to come in regards to Kevin’s journey of restoring what’s broken in society… in the system. Go on over to Facebook and follow his page for an inside glimpse into Breaking the Chainz. The ribbon cutting ceremony is quickly approaching and the community couldn’t be luckier. Stay tuned for more information in the near future - today is simply to provide you an inside glimpse into the determination of the man who brought it to life.