Opinion Update - Homeless and Murdered in Harrisburg

It’s going on a week now since the senseless murder of Krystal occurred at the Mulberry Street homeless encampment. Those of us who knew her still don’t have answers, the community she resided with still don’t have closure. One thing about those living in the area around Krystal, they all looked out for her. Everyone in the outreaches looked out for her. Feed the Harrisburg Homeless and The Eclipse Project: Helping Harrisburg’s Homeless are really going through it mentally right now. There may not be answers that can be provided at this moment, but I can assure you… the detectives with the Harrisburg City Police Department aren’t turning a blind eye to Krystal’s case. They want answers and justice the same as each of us. Give them a chance to do their job before jumping to conclusions.

The Eclipse Project: Helping Harrisburg's Homeless Facebook Photo

My request right now is that if ANYONE has information regarding this active investigation, please reach out to the Harrisburg PD or send a tip through the CrimeWatch link online… you can remain anonymous there if you choose. As we all know, it’s unlikely for a murder to be solved without information from others. We owe it to Krystal and the entire Mulberry Street encampment. They shouldn’t have to keep looking over their shoulders. They shouldn’t have to carry the fear that comes along with the unknown. Please share what you know or what you possibly may have heard… no matter how little or small you think that information might be.

In closing, I would just like to remind you that an elderly woman was gunned down in cold blood… on December 28, 2021… for no reason other than the area she called home. Krystal deserves justice and it’s up to us to make sure she gets it.