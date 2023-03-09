Is law enforcement closer to solving the cold case murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman?

On January 13, 1996, nine-year-old Amber and her five-year-old brother, Ricky, visited their grandparents with their mother, Donna, in Arlington, Texas.

Winter weather in the Lone Star State is often fickle--ranging from warm and sunny one day to freezing and rainy the next. This particular afternoon offered cloudless blue skies and temps in the seventies. Amber and Ricky wanted to ride their bikes. Donna told her kids to stay on the block.

Amber Hagerman hugs her little brother, Ricky. Photo by Arlington Police Department

Amber pedaled to a shopping center with an out-of-business Winn-Dixie grocery store. It was only about two blocks further than the boundary their mom set.

Ricky followed his big sister, but after a couple of minutes, he headed home.

Amber's new pink bike was a Christmas present, and she loved riding it around the empty parking area. She had the place all to herself. Well, except for the people washing clothes at the nearby laundromat, and an old man puttering around in his backyard.

A black truck pulled up. With the engine running, a man jumped out and grabbed Amber underneath her arms, yanking her from the bike. Amber kicked and screamed, but the man easily tossed her into the truck.

He drove away.

Graphic of abduction site of nine-year-old Amber Hagerman. (Fort Worth Telegram) Photo by Newspapers.com

The elderly man in the backyard, 78-year-old Jimmie Kevel, hurried into his house and called 911. He described the abductor as a white or Latino male in his twenties or thirties with a medium build. His hair might've been brown or black. The truck was a 1980s or 1990s full-sized single cab black pickup.

When Ricky came home without his big sister, Amber's family immediately went to search for her. They arrived at the shopping center only minutes after the police.

Amber's pink bike laid on its side.

Amber was gone.

A police offer examines the pink bike of abduction victim Amber Hagerman. Photo by Arlington Police Department

At 11:30 p.m. on January 17, 1996, chilly weather exacerbated by the prior day's storms made the outdoors miserable. Still, Stuart Kocher needed to walk his dog, so he and his Norfolk terrier headed to the wooded area near his apartment complex.

His dog led him down the muddy bank, a little too close to the rain-swollen creek. There, Kocher saw the unthinkable. He ran home, stomach churning and heart pounding, to call the police.

When Arlington Police Detective Randy Lockhart arrived at the scene, he saw the little girl in the drainage culvert near the creek. She was naked, except for the sock on her left foot. Her long, dark hair was wet and gnarled. Her eyes, once a vibrant blue, looked up at a sky she could no longer see.

Bruises covered her pale, freckled skin and deep, vicious cuts mangled her neck.

Four days.

Four terrifying, exhausting, mind-numbing days.

The search for nine-year-old Amber Hagerman had ended.

The site where Amber's body was found with markers to locations and evidence. Photo by Arlington Police Department

Amber Rene Hagerman was laid to rest on January 20, 1996 at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Texas. Thousands of people attended her funeral.

"[Amber] is survived by a nation stunned and saddened and enraged that once again a fiendish and unspeakable evil has stricken one of our children," said Methodist pastor Ann Stevens during Amber's eulogy.

The casket of 9-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman at her January 20, 1996 funeral. The little girl was murdered by an unknown assailant. Photo by UNT Libraries Special Collections

Fiendish and unspeakable evil had come for many children before Amber's abduction.

Seven months before Amber was kidnapped, 6-year-old Morgan Nick was abducted from a baseball field in Alma, Arkansas on June 5, 1995. Morgan has never been found.

Six years before Morgan's disappearance, on October 22, 1989, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted at gunpoint in St. Joseph, Minnesota. His killer confessed to molesting and killing the young boy in 2016, and led police to his grave.

11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was murdered in 1989. And 6-year-old Morgan Nick was abducted in 1995. Photo by The Family of Jacob Wetterling / The Family of Morgan Nick

What happens after you lose your child? Life goes on. Even when you're not ready. The world never, ever stops. There's no real chance to catch your breath. To process. To grieve. There's still family life and work, obligations to meet and bills to pay.

There are new burdens to carry. Memorials to plan and attend. Meetings and phone calls with law enforcement. Interviews with anyone from the media who will still listen and talk or write about the child you loved, but everyone else has already forgotten.

Then there are the comments, advice, and opinions aimed like projectiles at you on social media, emails, and even handwritten letters. Some accusing, some sympathetic, all soul-crushing.

Your child is gone. All that's left is for you to find meaning in that aching loss. Connect with others who understand your pain. And then, maybe, if you have the strength, you find purpose.

The memorial site for Amber Hagerman is near the location where her body was found on January 17, 1996. Photo by Wikipedia Commons

Jacob's parents started the Jacob Wetterling Foundation (now the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center). They couldn't save their child, but maybe they could save someone else's. Their work and persistence coalesced into the Jacob Wetterling Crimes Against Children and Sexually Violent Offender Registration Program passed by Congress in 1994. It established the first national sex offender registry.

Colleen Nick poured her heart and soul into finding out what happened to her daughter Morgan. A year after her daughter was abducted, Colleen started the Morgan Nick Foundation to "provide a support network to Arkansas parents and families of missing children and adults." The foundation was instrumental in Arkansas becoming the first state to create Child Abduction Response Teams (CARTs).

According to the Texas State Historical Association:

In October 1996 President Bill Clinton signed the Amber Hagerman Child Protection Act which expanded federal court jurisdiction over repeat child sex offenders and mandated life in prison for those convicted of a second sexual offense against a child.

Amber Hagerman's case inspired another Texas mother, Diane Simone, to contact a local radio station. She asked if the state had weather and civil defense emergency alerts, why couldn't that same system be used for missing child alerts? Radio stations across the state worked together to put "Amber's Plan" into place. Soon, other states began implementing their own Amber Plans.

The federal government adopted a nationwide version and named it America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert. According to the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Program's AMBER Alert website:

Today, the AMBER Alert system is being used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Indian country, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and internationally in 31 countries. As of January 2, 2023, 1,127 children were successfully recovered through the AMBER Alert system and 131 children were rescued because of wireless emergency alerts. There are 82 AMBER Alert plans throughout the United States.

On January 13, 2021, 25 years after Amber's abduction, law enforcement held a press conference commemorating the day. They also said that with DNA technology advancement, they were sending in DNA from Amber's case to be tested.

Two years later, there still haven't been any public announcements about the results of those DNA tests.

On January 17, 2023, on the 27th anniversary of Amber's murder, Peacock released documentary about Amber's cold case. Perhaps AMBER: The Girl Behind the Alert will be the key to finally unlocking information that will solve Amber Hagerman's murder.

If you have any information about the abduction and murder of Amber Hagerman, please call Arlington, Texas police at 817-575-8823. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

