Iola, TX

Who killed these young girls and dumped them near Texas highways?

Michele Freeman

What kind of person can murder a young girl, put her body in a garbage bag, and dump her off the side of a Texas highway?

For these three different cases where female bodies were found in trash bags tossed into ditches and fields, all we have are their skeletal remains. And the stories their bones tell us about their last moments on this earth.

October 29, 1981 - Grimes County Jane Doe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ig1eb_0knWmu8G00
A pencil sketch of what Grimes County Jane Doe may look like.Photo byNaMus

A highway worker discovered a garbage bag of human bones off the FM 244 highway in Iola, Texas. Inside, investigators found the skeletal remains of a white girl with auburn hair. The only clues left behind with her were a pair of pink panties, a white towel, a mechanic's drop cloth, and a ring made from a replica $20 Saint-Gaudens double eagle coin.

The medical examiner's autopsy revealed that the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The ME also discovered the girl had extensive dental work, including 13 fillings, and she had healed rib, breastbone, and toe fractures. The rest of the information is educated guesswork: She was thirteen to nineteen years old, likely a few inches over five feet tall, and may have weighed 110 pounds.

And there's one more grim detail: she was likely kept in a cool, dry place for one to five years after her death. Where was she located before her killer tossed the garbage bag filled with her bones into the ten foot ditch next to FM 244?

We may never know.

For now, her home is Grimes County, Texas, and her caretakers are the investigators from the Grimes County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Department.

DNA was obtained from the Grimes County Jane Doe and uploaded into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), but no matches have been made. If you have any information about this cold case homicide or wish to submit your DNA, please contact Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-2151.

October 16, 2012 - Harris County Jane Doe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQgTj_0knWmu8G00
A digital rendering of what the Smurfette Doe might look like.Photo byNamUs

On October 16, 2012, a motorist stopped on the side of Walters Road, in Houston, Texas. The motorist discovered a black garbage bag that contained the body of a teenage girl, between fifteen and seventeen years old. The bag was adjacent to a gated driveway approximately 20-25 feet from the side of Walters Road, near the Fallbrook Church.

The girl wore a blue-green short sleeve tee-shirt (no size). On the front was the cartoon character Smurfette with a daisy and the words, "He Smurfs Me, He Smurfs Me Not." She also wore a pair of tan cargo pants (size 5). Her underclothes consisted of a black bra (34C) and pink panties. Because of her shirt, the girl became known as the Smurfette Doe. She also had long curly black-brown hair and could be biracial (Black and white).

The medical examiner estimated that Smurfette Doe had been dead for three to six weeks. While the manner of death could not be determined, the ME concluded she died as the result of a homicide given the attempt to hide the body.

International Identifinders has the girl's DNA and is working with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to find out who Smurfette Doe is.

If you have any information about the Smurfette Doe, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Department at (713) 221-6000.

September 16, 2016 - Madison County Jane Doe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2thvS4_0knWmu8G00
Digital rendering of what the Madison County Jane Doe might look like.Photo byNCMEC

On September 17, 2016, a man mowing his pasture in the 7800 block of I-45's southbound feeder road near Madisonville, Texas plowed into a black suitcase. Seeking identification, he opened the bag. Tucked inside were three white trash bags, and inside those bags were the remains of a young girl.

The little girl, between the ages of two and six, wore a size 4T “Mon Petit” pink dress decorated with hearts and butterflies and the phrase "Follow Your Dreams." Also found with her were a Mic-Key 14 FR 1.2 cm feeding tube and “Parent’s Choice” (Walmart brand) size 4 diaper. Nearby, investigators also discovered a child’s silver bedspread, military-issued camouflage shirt (desert digital pattern), a pair of socks (color and size unknown), adult gray sweatshirt, and a small green blanket.

The small size of the girl’s jaw indicated a condition called micrognathia. Children with this condition have a problem eating, and was probably why she had a feeding tube. Her skull was deformed and flattened on one side.

The medical examiner concluded that the little girl's death was a homicide.

DNA was obtained from the Madison County Jane Doe. Identifinders International has been using forensic genealogical research to track down relatives, but matches found so far are not enough to make a definitive tie to the little girl's family line. They have determined the little girl has white, Latino, and Native American genetics.

If you have any information about the Madison County Jane Doe, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936–348–2755.

