Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas

Michele Freeman

On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.

Iola, Texas is approximately one square mile and has a population of 311 (according to the 2020 US Census). None of its citizens were missing, so the female murder victim recovered by the Grimes County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Department wasn't from Iola.

The skeletal remains were of a white teenage girl, estimated between thirteen and nineteen years old, with auburn hair. She had extensive dental work, including thirteen fillings. She was about 5 feet and 3 inches tall and had an estimated weight of 110 pounds.

When investigators originally found the victim's remains, they'd estimated that death occurred between three to six months prior to her discovery. However, in the more than forty years since Iola Jane Doe was discovered, technology and pathology have advanced considerably. Investigators now believe that the body was kept in a cool, dry place from anywhere from one to five years before the body was dumped in Iola, Texas.

Found with the murder victim was a pair of pink panties with black trim, a white towel, what appeared to be a mechanic's drop cloth, and a coin ring that had been repurposed as a necklace. The ring featured a gold-colored replica of a Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle coin. Imprinted on the ring is 1904, which was the year President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens to create the American eagle and double eagle gold coins. These coins were first minted in 1907. In a 2018 article on WRAL News, former Grimes County CID Lieutenant Daniel Wagnon said, "These replica Saint-Gauden rings were popular and sold in teen magazines during the 1970s and 1980s."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEtVF_0kh8U5dv00
This replica Saint-Guaden's coin ring, repurposed as a necklace, was found with the remains of a murdered teen in Iola, TX in October 1981.Photo byNamUs

The Jane Doe found in Iola, Texas had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head and had a broken hand. Iola Jane Doe's autopsy revealed healed fractures to the ribs, breastbone and toes. These injuries might indicate previous abuse or possibly implicate the female had been in a car accident.

What if Iola Jane Doe was twelve years old, four feet tall, sixty pounds, and had been taken from Oklahoma? On July 28, 1978, 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor, who had auburn hair and hazel eyes, was last seen standing in front of a grocery store in Picher, Oklahoma. The girl had been wearing yellow shorts and a sweatshirt. She was also bare-footed. Taylor was supposed to wear an eye patch, but often took it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06I6WK_0kh8U5dv00
School picture of Sheryl Taylor (left) and pencil sketch likeness of Iola Jane Doe (right).Photo byPicture of Sheryl Taylor from Mark Wall, Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office

Taylor's family moved from Picher, Oklahoma just days after the girl's disappearance. Law enforcement has been unable to track down Taylor's known relatives: her mother Hilda Taylor, and her older sister Mary Balls who once lived in Galena, Kansas. Retired detective and cold case investigator Mark Wall is looking for any information that may lead to finding Sheryl Taylor's relatives.

Once a DNA sample is obtained from the Taylors, Texas law enforcement said it will take about ten days to determine if it matches the DNA on file from Iola Jane Doe.

If you have any information about Sheryl Denise Taylor or Taylor's relatives, call Mark Wall at (918) 542-5547. You can also submit tips about the Iola Jane Doe via this online form to the Grimes County Crime Stoppers.

Sources

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# missing persons# unsolved murders# texas# cold cases# kidnapping

Comments / 1

Published by

I live in Dallas County, Texas. I write about unidentified victims, missing persons, and infamous murders in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. I also cover cold cases, forensics, and victim assistance information in the United States.

Texas State
448 followers

More from Michele Freeman

Iola, TX

Who killed these young girls and dumped them near Texas highways?

What kind of person can murder a young girl, put her body in a garbage bag, and dump her off the side of a Texas highway?. For these three different cases where female bodies were found in trash bags tossed into ditches and fields, all we have are their skeletal remains. And the stories their bones tell us about their last moments on this earth.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentified

On July 8, 1957, an unidentified deceased man was found floating face down in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas. The nearest address to his location was the 1200 block of Commerce Street. The medical examiner estimated that Buffalo Bayou Doe died three days prior to being pulled out of the waterway, but the body was too decomposed for an autopsy. Cause of death is unknown.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

225 skulls of unidentified people found throughout Texas

A basic search in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) for unidentified persons found in Texas without torsos, limbs, or hands creates 225 results. That means there are 225 people who died--either through murder, self-harm, or accident. All that's left of them, of their stories, is their skulls.

Read full story
11 comments
Texas State

Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?

Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.

Read full story
26 comments
Crane County, TX

Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified

On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).

Read full story
2 comments
Seguin, TX

Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?

On December 14, 2002, fire fighters were called to the Sunset Terrace Apartments located in the 900 block of San Antonio Avenue in Seguin, Texas. After they extinguished the fire and searched what was left of the scorched apartment, they made a gruesome discovery in the bedroom: The charred remains of a female.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killer

On August 9, 1973, the skeletal remains of a male murder victim, between the ages of fifteen and nineteen years old, was found buried in Boat Shed #11 located in Southwest Storage on 4500 Silver Bell in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Bliss, TX

48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, Texas

On July 20, 1974, Janet Kay Baze, a 36-year-old mother of five, got into the family car with her husband of nineteen years, Sergeant Major Everett Neal Baze. Some reports indicated that the couple had a "heated argument" before leaving together.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas County, TX

34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved

On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.

Read full story
4 comments
Madisonville, TX

No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, Texas

On September 17, 2016, a man mowing his pasture in the 7800 block of I-45's southbound feeder road near Madisonville, Texas plowed into a black suitcase. Finding abandoned things in the high grass wasn't unusual, especially for an area so close to a well-traveled road.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy