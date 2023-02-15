Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas

On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.

Iola, Texas is approximately one square mile and has a population of 311 (according to the 2020 US Census). None of its citizens were missing, so the female murder victim recovered by the Grimes County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Department wasn't from Iola.

The skeletal remains were of a white teenage girl, estimated between thirteen and nineteen years old, with auburn hair. She had extensive dental work, including thirteen fillings. She was about 5 feet and 3 inches tall and had an estimated weight of 110 pounds.

When investigators originally found the victim's remains, they'd estimated that death occurred between three to six months prior to her discovery. However, in the more than forty years since Iola Jane Doe was discovered, technology and pathology have advanced considerably. Investigators now believe that the body was kept in a cool, dry place from anywhere from one to five years before the body was dumped in Iola, Texas.

Found with the murder victim was a pair of pink panties with black trim, a white towel, what appeared to be a mechanic's drop cloth, and a coin ring that had been repurposed as a necklace. The ring featured a gold-colored replica of a Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle coin. Imprinted on the ring is 1904, which was the year President Theodore Roosevelt commissioned sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens to create the American eagle and double eagle gold coins. These coins were first minted in 1907. In a 2018 article on WRAL News, former Grimes County CID Lieutenant Daniel Wagnon said, "These replica Saint-Gauden rings were popular and sold in teen magazines during the 1970s and 1980s."

This replica Saint-Guaden's coin ring, repurposed as a necklace, was found with the remains of a murdered teen in Iola, TX in October 1981. Photo by NamUs

The Jane Doe found in Iola, Texas had been killed by blunt force trauma to the head and had a broken hand. Iola Jane Doe's autopsy revealed healed fractures to the ribs, breastbone and toes. These injuries might indicate previous abuse or possibly implicate the female had been in a car accident.

What if Iola Jane Doe was twelve years old, four feet tall, sixty pounds, and had been taken from Oklahoma? On July 28, 1978, 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor, who had auburn hair and hazel eyes, was last seen standing in front of a grocery store in Picher, Oklahoma. The girl had been wearing yellow shorts and a sweatshirt. She was also bare-footed. Taylor was supposed to wear an eye patch, but often took it off.

School picture of Sheryl Taylor (left) and pencil sketch likeness of Iola Jane Doe (right). Photo by Picture of Sheryl Taylor from Mark Wall, Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office

Taylor's family moved from Picher, Oklahoma just days after the girl's disappearance. Law enforcement has been unable to track down Taylor's known relatives: her mother Hilda Taylor, and her older sister Mary Balls who once lived in Galena, Kansas. Retired detective and cold case investigator Mark Wall is looking for any information that may lead to finding Sheryl Taylor's relatives.

Once a DNA sample is obtained from the Taylors, Texas law enforcement said it will take about ten days to determine if it matches the DNA on file from Iola Jane Doe.

If you have any information about Sheryl Denise Taylor or Taylor's relatives, call Mark Wall at (918) 542-5547. You can also submit tips about the Iola Jane Doe via this online form to the Grimes County Crime Stoppers.

Sources