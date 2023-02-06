225 skulls of unidentified people found throughout Texas

A basic search in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) for unidentified persons found in Texas without torsos, limbs, or hands creates 225 results. That means there are 225 people who died--either through murder, self-harm, or accident. All that's left of them, of their stories, is their skulls.

Every skull has markers that help investigators. The biological gender, the age of the victim at death, the population affinity, and sometimes, the manner of death is written in bone. And if bone only tells us a partial story--DNA may tell the rest.

Biological Male or Biological Female

Biologically male skulls are generally larger with bigger brow ridges, sloping foreheads, and the top of the skull is more rounded. The orbital sockets are smaller, lower, and more square-shaped. Male skulls usually have larger projections, known as mastoid processes, behind the ears. In addition, male skulls often have square chins and a higher vertical angle to the jaw.

Biologically female skulls often have less pronounced brow ridges, more vertical foreheads, and the top of the skull is flatter. The orbital sockets are circular, higher, and larger. They also have smaller mastoid processes, V-shaped chins, and a larger obtuse angle to the jaw.

Illustrations of male skull (left) and female skull (right). Photo by Quora

Age

The human skull has 22 bones, and all of those are fused except for the mandible, which is the only part of the skull that moves freely. When all that's left of an individual is the skull, the mandible isn't always found with it. The age at death can be reasonably determined studying the skulls cranial sutures, the sequence of teeth, and the health of the teeth. Dental records of potential matches can be compared to the skull for identification purposes.

Population Affinity

The more forensic anthropologists study skulls, the more questions arise about determining race based on a skull's morphoscopic traits. According to Sabrina Imbler's article "Can Skeletons Have a Racial Identity?" in the New York Times, "The assessment of race has been a part of forensic anthropology since the field’s inception a century ago. The earliest scholars were white men who studied human skulls to support racist beliefs." Modern-day forensic anthropologists seek better ways to determine ancestry from skulls. Dr. Ann Ross, a forensic anthropologist at North Carolina State University, believes "population affinity" is more accurate than "ancestry estimation." In truth, forensic anthropology may not be accurate when attempting to determine the race of an individual through the traits and measurements of the skull.

DNA

The extraction of DNA for identification purposes has often been taken from teeth. But geneticists have found a treasure trove of DNA from the petrous bone in the skull. According to Pinhasi et al., 2015, PLOS ONE: "Possibly because the petrous bone is so dense, DNA within the petrous bone is better preserved than in other bones. In some cases, scientists have extracted 100 times more DNA from the petrous bone than other bones, including teeth."

The petrous part of the temporal bone is pyramid-shaped and houses the components of the inner ear. Photo by Wikipedia Commons

DNA recovery can be expensive. Even with DNA on file, a match may not be found in law enforcement databases such as CODIS, which includes about 15 million DNA profiles of individuals who've committed (or in some case been arrested) for crimes. There are public databases such as GEDMatch and Family Tree DNA, which law enforcement and forensic genealogists use to trace familial DNA to a specific person. (And some have delved into newborn screening samples for criminal investigative purposes.) Even so, DNA only works if it's recoverable, there's a way to pay for it, and if there's a database that includes the profile (or a connected profile).

225 Skulls

It's unlikely the skulls and partial remains found in Texas will be identified. Perhaps when technology gets better and less expensive, law enforcement, criminalists, and forensic genealogists will finally be able to give names to these unknown people. Maybe one day, we'll know their stories.

Sources