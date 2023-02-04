Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?

Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.

A basic search in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) for unidentified persons found in Texas without torsos, without one or more limbs, and without one or more hands creates 225 results. Narrowing the search for those with Facial/Case IDs drops the number down to eight. Of those eight, only six include facial reconstructions.

Creating a likeness/approximation of a face based on a human skull is an exacting process that requires training and artistic ability. Law enforcement has relied on forensic artists to create sketches, clay figures, and computer models of faces for people whose only remaining evidence that they lived is their skulls.

Do you recognize the likenesses of these unidentified persons found throughout Texas?

Female sketch (A) and Male clay model (B) created to help identify two unidentified persons found in Texas. Photo by NamUs

A - Biological female. Possibly white, Asian, or Latino. Between 15 - 35 years old. Black hair 4 - 5 inches in length. Found in Anderson County, Texas on August 19, 1988. NamUs Entry.

B - Biological male. Possibly white or Latino. Between 35 - 45 years old. Curly brown and gray hair. Gray beard. Found in Houston (Harris County), Texas on April 1, 1995. NamUs Entry.

Beige (C) and Gray (D) clay models of two unknown deceased males discovered in Texas. Photo by NamUs

C - Biological male. Possibly white or Latino. Between 30 - 44 years old. Victim's cranium and tibia, one left rib, and right femur found in three different locations. Bones were linked by DNA. Found in Fort Worth (Tarrant County), Texas on May 30, 1995. NamUs Entry.

D - Biological male. White. Between 20 - 35 years old. Found in a wooded area near a residential development in Fort Worth (Tarrant County), Texas on November 14, 2011. NamUs Entry.

Computer sketch of unknown male (E) and hand-drawn sketch of unknown Latino woman (F). Photo by NamUs

E - Biological male. White. Estimated age is 50 years old or younger. Skull and loose bones found in a canal bank in San Juan (Hidalgo County), Texas on February 26, 2018. NamUs Entry.

F - Biological female. Latino. Between 20 - 45 years old. Discovered in an embankment along a bridge crossing in Lake Houston in Huffman (Hidalgo County), Texas on March 24, 2018. NamUs Entry.

If you recognize any of these people or believe they match with a missing loved one, contact NamUs Regional Program Specialist Jessica Ruiz by calling (817) 201-1383 or emailing jruiz@rti.org.