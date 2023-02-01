Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified

On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.

On October 27, 2016, law enforcement released a forensic artist's facial reconstruction of the unidentified female. The sketch below represents an approximate likeness, and may not be an exact match for the woman.

Approximate likeness of unidentified Hispanic female between the ages of sixteen to twenty-one years old found in Crane County, Texas. Photo by Texas Rangers (TXDPS)

According to TXDPS, "Dental assessment of the maxillary revealed most of the molar gum line receding and signs of small abscesses. There is no mandible available for examination."

DNA was obtained, but no matches have been made. Law enforcement agencies use CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), which is the Federal Bureau of Investigation's "program of support for criminal justice DNA databases." The National DNA Index System (NDIS) contains "DNA profiles contributed by federal, state, and local participating forensic laboratories."

Less than five-thousand people live in the rural county, and its county seat is the city of Crane. The skull was found "nine miles north of Crane on the west side of U.S. HWY 385 and south of State HWY FM 1233, approximately 160 feet west of an oilfield lease road," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Crane County is in West Texas. Photo by Public Domain

If you have more information about this case or seek to inquire if a missing loved one might be a match, please contact:

Crane County Sheriff's - (432) 558-3571 - Case # 90013

Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse - (800) 346-3243 - Case # U1304001

Texas Rangers - Company E - (915) 834-7664 - Case # RE-2013-00089

