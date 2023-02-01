Female skull found in Crane County, Texas in January 1990 remains unidentified

Michele Freeman

On January 31, 1990, a human skull was recovered in Crane County, Texas. Law enforcement believes the skull belongs to an Hispanic woman between the ages of sixteen and twenty-one. They also estimated the woman died at least ten years before her skull was recovered.

On October 27, 2016, law enforcement released a forensic artist's facial reconstruction of the unidentified female. The sketch below represents an approximate likeness, and may not be an exact match for the woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHDQz_0kYsZCGQ00
Approximate likeness of unidentified Hispanic female between the ages of sixteen to twenty-one years old found in Crane County, Texas.Photo byTexas Rangers (TXDPS)

According to TXDPS, "Dental assessment of the maxillary revealed most of the molar gum line receding and signs of small abscesses. There is no mandible available for examination."

DNA was obtained, but no matches have been made. Law enforcement agencies use CODIS (Combined DNA Index System), which is the Federal Bureau of Investigation's "program of support for criminal justice DNA databases." The National DNA Index System (NDIS) contains "DNA profiles contributed by federal, state, and local participating forensic laboratories."

Less than five-thousand people live in the rural county, and its county seat is the city of Crane. The skull was found "nine miles north of Crane on the west side of U.S. HWY 385 and south of State HWY FM 1233, approximately 160 feet west of an oilfield lease road," according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMlMX_0kYsZCGQ00
Crane County is in West Texas.Photo byPublic Domain

If you have more information about this case or seek to inquire if a missing loved one might be a match, please contact:

  • Crane County Sheriff's - (432) 558-3571 - Case # 90013
  • Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse - (800) 346-3243 - Case # U1304001
  • Texas Rangers - Company E - (915) 834-7664 - Case # RE-2013-00089

Sources

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# missing persons# unidentified remains# crane county texas# Hispanic female# cold cases

Comments / 1

Published by

I live in Dallas County, Texas. I've been a writer and editor for nearly forty years. I research and write about cold cases, unidentified murder victims, missing persons, and infamous murders in the Lone Star State. I'm a New York Times and USA Today bestseller in fiction, and pen paranormal romances and supernatural mysteries as Michele Bardsley.

Texas State
336 followers

More from Michele Freeman

Texas State

225 skulls of unidentified people found throughout Texas

A basic search in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) system for unidentified persons found in Texas without torsos, limbs, or hands creates 225 results. That means there are 225 people who died--either through murder, self-harm, or accident. All that's left of them, of their stories, is their skulls.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Who are these six unidentified persons whose skulls were found throughout Texas?

Bones hold histories. Tell stories. Show truths. A skull can reveal a lot about a person, even if it's the only physical element left that proves they once existed as a living human being.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides

Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).

Read full story
2 comments
Seguin, TX

Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?

On December 14, 2002, fire fighters were called to the Sunset Terrace Apartments located in the 900 block of San Antonio Avenue in Seguin, Texas. After they extinguished the fire and searched what was left of the scorched apartment, they made a gruesome discovery in the bedroom: The charred remains of a female.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

50 years ago this unknown teen was murdered by a Houston, Texas serial killer

On August 9, 1973, the skeletal remains of a male murder victim, between the ages of fifteen and nineteen years old, was found buried in Boat Shed #11 located in Southwest Storage on 4500 Silver Bell in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.

Read full story
7 comments
Fort Bliss, TX

48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, Texas

On July 20, 1974, Janet Kay Baze, a 36-year-old mother of five, got into the family car with her husband of nineteen years, Sergeant Major Everett Neal Baze. Some reports indicated that the couple had a "heated argument" before leaving together.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas County, TX

34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved

On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.

Read full story
4 comments
Madisonville, TX

No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, Texas

On September 17, 2016, a man mowing his pasture in the 7800 block of I-45's southbound feeder road near Madisonville, Texas plowed into a black suitcase. Finding abandoned things in the high grass wasn't unusual, especially for an area so close to a well-traveled road.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy