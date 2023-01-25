Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.

The damaged, blurry Polaroid found in Elmer Wayne Henley's belongings. Photo by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences

Elmer Wayne Henley is now the only known person alive who participated in a series of gruesome murders in the early 1970s in Houston, Texas. He and his friend, David Owen Brooks (who died on May 28, 2020 from COVID-19 complications), were young teens when they lured other boys with promises of drugs and alcohol into the sadistic hands of Dean Arnold Corll. Both men were convicted of their crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Thirty-three-year-old Corll died in 1973. Henley (17) shot him multiple times in order to save himself and two friends, Tim Kerley (19) and Rhonda Williams (15). Henley called nine-one-one and confessed that he'd shot Corll. After the police arrived, Henley told officers that he, Brooks, and Corll had tortured, killed, and buried dozens of male youths. Seventeen bodies were uncovered in Boat Shed #11 at Southwest Storage in Houston, Texas. Four bodies were located in the woodlands near Lake Sam Rayburn. Six more bodies were found on High Island, part of the Bolivar Peninsula in Galveston County, Texas. One more set of remains was discovered in 1983 on High Island, bringing the total number of retrieved murder victims to twenty-eight.

After film director Josh Vargas found that Polaroid, he went to talk to Henley in prison. The convicted murderer claimed he didn't know who the boy was, but he did confirm that there were more victims yet undiscovered.

Is the boy in the Polaroid one of them?

Remini AI enhanced eyes / face of the boy in the Polaroid. He is assumed to be a victim of Houston, Texas serial killer Dean Corll. Photo by Cropped and AI enhanced by Michele Freeman

Vargas turned the Polaroid over to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. None of Corll's known victims matched the boy in the photograph. Many of Corll's victims were from Houston Heights. An estimate of forty-plus boys went missing from the area in the early 1970s. It's likely that more male teens disappeared and were deemed runaways by the Houston Police Department. HPD was criticized by both media and parents for their lack of effort and concern about the missing boys.

In November 10, 2021 KHOU article, Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, said there may be more than twenty of Corll's murder victims still left to find. And maybe among those still buried is the boy in the Polaroid.

Polaroid of handcuffed boy found in Elmer Wayne Henley's belongings. Graphic enhanced by Canva. Photo by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at (832) 927-5000 and select option one.

