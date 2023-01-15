Dallas, TX

Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas

Michele Freeman

On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.

Seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay was kidnapped on October 23, 1979 around 7 p.m. in the area of 2900 W. Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas.Photo byTXDPS & Google Maps

On that October evening where temperatures hovered in the mid-sixties, the sun set at 6:45 p.m. Daylight Savings Time wouldn't kick in for five more days, so it wasn't yet dark outside. According to SunToday.com, civil twilight lasted until 7:11 p.m (and it wasn't fully dark until 8:08 p.m.).

Around 7 p.m., there was more than enough daylight for the children to see the dark gray or black two-door Buick with a trunk that wouldn't close (also noted in other written accounts as "damaged") that stopped near them. Several Dallas News articles report the car was a 1974 Buick. It was also likely the Buick was black in color since "dark gray" was not a color option available for a 1974 two-door Buick.

A Black male with long sideburns, reportedly around five feet and six to ten inches tall, likely in his thirties, exposed himself to the children. Then he pulled Elizabeth into the car, threatening to "drown her." The location where the Barclays lived was less than a mile from Bachman Lake.

The area where Elizabeth Barclay's abduction occurred (the red X) was less than a mile from Bachman Lake.Photo byGoogle Maps

According to newspaper accounts and statements listed on the website Memories of Dallas, Inc., other witnesses included:

  • a woman named E.C. Landy who claimed to hear screams in the area where Elizabeth was abducted.
  • a man who watched the "whole thing" from his apartment window and recounted seeing a Black man hitting "something" in the back seat of a Buick.

Elizabeth was wearing white shorts and a red, blue, and white halter top. After the abductor drove away, Scotty and J.R. ran back to the apartment complex. Scotty told his mom about Elizabeth's kidnapping, and the police were called.

Article from Dallas News via Memories of Dallas, Inc. website describes search for kidnap victim Elizabeth Lynne Barclay.Photo byDallas of Memories, Inc.

The search for Elizabeth continued for months. Several law enforcement agencies searched everywhere for the little girl. They also sought out suspects in Elizabeth's kidnapping, and detained at least three different men, who somewhat matched the abductor's description. All were ruled out as suspects.

On December 21, 1979, the day Elizabeth would've turned eight years old, her remains were found.

The remains of Elizabeth Lynne Barclay were found on December 21, 1979, which would've been her eighth birthday.Photo byNewspapers.com

Farm workers discovered Elizabeth's remains in a roadside ditch in Van Zandt County, about 45 miles away from Dallas. The clothing found with the body matched what Elizabeth was wearing the night of her abduction, and ultimately, dental records were used to confirm her identity.

The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as gunshot wounds, and the manner of death as homicide.

Elizabeth's remains were cremated, and on December 30, 1979, a memorial for Elizabeth was held at Restland Cemetery.

Her murderer has never been caught.

Anyone with information about Elizabeth Lynne Barclay's abduction and murder should contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online (anonymously, if you prefer) for the Texas Rangers.

Sources

