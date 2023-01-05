48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, Texas

On July 20, 1974, Janet Kay Baze, a 36-year-old mother of five, got into the family car with her husband of nineteen years, Sergeant Major Everett Neal Baze. Some reports indicated that the couple had a "heated argument" before leaving together.

When Baze returned to his home on Slicer Avenue in Fort Bliss, Texas, he was alone.

Fort Bliss, Texas map (updated on 8/11/22) shows location of Slicer Avenue, where the Baze family lived in 1974. Photo by NCO Worldwide

According to the couple's son, Everett T. Baze, his father was "not gone for hours and hours that I can recall." Baze told his children that he'd dropped their mother off at the bus station so she could go visit family. "What I do remember clearly is the day she was to return home, my father and I had been out riding horses. She was expected home when we returned. If he dropped her off at the bus station, wouldn’t he also need to pick her up?"

Janet Kay Baze was never seen again.

Janet Kay Baze, circa 1970. Photo by NamUs

On October 15, 1974, Sgt. Major Baze was featured in the Editorials and Sports section of the El Paso Herald-Post. The story, titled Mischievous Horse Likes to Tease Owner, was about his 12-year-old horse, Stormy. Baze had a lot to say about his beloved horse. But not a single word in the article was devoted to his missing wife.

The article about Everett N. Baze and his horse, Stormy, published on October 15, 1974 in the (now-defunct) El Paso Herald-Post. Photo by Newspapers.com

Four months after his spouse disappeared, Baze filed a missing persons at the El Paso Police Department. The missing persons case opened in November 1974 is still considered active, though details remain sparse and updates are few.

On December 16, 1977, Baze was granted a divorce from Janet. Five days later, on December 21, 1977, he married his second wife, Karen. They divorced on July 25, 1980, and on December 19th of that same year, Baze married his third wife, Barbara Poole. They were married for almost two years, before their divorce on July 20, 1982. Baze married once more in El Paso County, Texas, this time to a woman named Doreen M. They married on February 11, 1984 and divorced on January 29, 1985.

Baze died on July 26, 2010 in Bothell, Washington. As a Command Sergeant Major in the Army, he was buried in Section F, Row A, Site 62 in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington, U.S.A. His memorial on Findagrave.com included an anonymous comment:

Screenshot of Everett Neal Baze's grave site entry on FindAGrave.com. Photo by Findagrave.com

When Janet Kay Baze went missing on July 20, 1974, she was possibly wearing a white dress or navy blue dress (possibly short-sleeved blue double-knit dress). Or a floral print dress. She was also wearing white canvas tennis shoes, and her wedding ring. Janet had brown hair and green eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Janet was approximately five feet nine inches to five feet eleven inches, 280 to 300 pounds, and had severe varicose veins on the backs of her legs. She also had scars on her stomach from Cesarean sections.

If you have any information about Janet Kay Baze's disappearance, please contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 564-7010. You can also send information to the NamUs Regional Program Specialist Jessica Ruiz at (817) 201-1383 or ruiz@rti.org.

Sources