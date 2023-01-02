34-year-old cold case of murdered woman in Dallas County, Texas remains unsolved

Michele Freeman

On October 30, 1988, the body of a woman was found not far from Fairway Avenue in Dallas, Texas. She'd been strangled to death and left face down in a creek bed. By the time she was discovered, Fairway Jane Doe had been deceased for fifteen days.

Two weeks is a long time to lay undiscovered in the Texas sun, and in October 1988, the temperatures hovered in the 80s. On the day Fairway Jane Doe was discovered, the temperature had dropped into the 50s. But time, hot weather, insect and animal activities had done their cruel work, making Fairway Jane Doe unrecognizable.

Some clues about the woman's identity remained. She was white/caucasian, had brown/red/auburn hair, and brown eyes. She was approximately five feet and seven inches tall and weighed an estimated 110 pounds.

Based on the bone structure of the victim's face, forensic artist Karen T. Taylor created front and side profile views of Fairway Jane Doe.

Front and side profiles of Fairway Jane Doe sketched by forensic artist Karen T. Taylor.Photo byTexas Department of Public Safety

According the female murder victim's NamUs entry, she wore:

  • White "Fruit of the Loom" tank top (size 38-40)
  • "Guess Products Georges Marciano's" blue jeans (size 29)
  • pink/orange/black G-string panties
  • white socks
  • one black boot with silver pegs

Please note the tank top and jeans are listed using European sizes. The equivalent U.S. sizes are 4-6 for the tank top and 8 for the Guess? jeans. Fairway Jane Doe was also wearing a copper ring with a scrollwork design on the right little finger.

Also found near the body was a key ring with one residence key and three GM auto keys. One of the GM keys might be a gas cap key.

In Dallas County, unidentified persons are buried because it's possible forensics technology might one day help identify them. According to a Dallas Morning News article, "The city used to contract with Southland Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Prairie many years ago, and it holds the majority of indigent and unidentified grave sites."

If you have any information about the Fairway Jane Doe, please contact:

  • Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science - (214) 920-5900 - Agency Case #: 3496-88
  • Dallas Police Department - (214) 671-4268 - Agency Case #: 703913W
  • Texas Missing Persons Clearinghouse - (800) 346-3243 - Agency Case #: U8812003

Additional Information:

I live in Dallas County, Texas. I've been a writer and editor for nearly forty years. I research and write about cold cases, unidentified murder victims, missing persons, and infamous murders in the Lone Star State.

