Murder of unidentified child found near Madisonville, Texas still unsolved

Her small, frail body had been wrapped in three white trash bags and tucked inside a black suitcase. Then her makeshift coffin was discarded in a pasture not far from Interstate 45 in Madison County, Texas.

Pasture where the remains of a female child between the ages of two to six were found on September 17, 2016. Photo by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

GRIM DISCOVERY

On September 17, 2016, a man mowing his pasture in the 7800 block of I-45's southbound feeder road near Madisonville, Texas plowed into that black suitcase. Finding abandoned things in the high grass wasn't unusual, especially for an area so close to a well-traveled road.

Seeking identification, he opened the bag. He was immediately taken aback by the stomach-churning smell. Then he saw the long, dark human hair … and the skull.

Just before 4 p.m., the man called the Madison County Sheriff’s office to report he’d found the remains of a child.

This black suitcase held the skeletonized remains of a female child. Photo by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

LEFT BEHIND

The suitcase held few clues about the little girl’s identity. She wore a size 4T “Mon Petit” pink dress decorated with hearts and butterflies. Embroidered at the top was the phrase "Follow Your Dreams."

Investigators also found a Mic-Key 14 FR 1.2 cm feeding tube inscribed with “AA4069F02.” The feeding tube was likely surgically implanted. There was also a “Parent’s Choice” (Walmart brand) size 4 diaper.

According the young Jane Doe's entry into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), additional items found near the body included a child’s silver bedspread, military-issued camouflage shirt (desert digital pattern), a pair of socks (color and size unknown), adult gray sweatshirt, and a small green blanket.

"Mon Petit" pink dress with butterflies, hearts, and the phrase "Follow Your Dreams" embroidered on the front. Photo by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The feeding tube found inside the suitcase with the Madisonville, Texas Jane Doe. Photo by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The Dallas County Medical Examiner determined that the girl's body had likely been in the suitcase for three to five months. He estimated her age from two to six years old. How the little girl died has not been released to the public, but the Dallas County ME confirmed her death was the result of homicide.

BODY OF EVIDENCE

The small size of the girl’s jaw indicated a condition called micrognathia also known as maxillary hypoplasia. Children with this condition may have a problem eating, which would explain why the victim was found with a feeding tube.

According to MedlinePlus.gov, a U.S. government health website, micrognathia doesn’t allow enough room for teeth to grow and can cause teeth to misalign. Often this condition will self-correct as the child grows into puberty. However, micrognathia is also associated with several genetic disorders and syndromes.

Jane Doe’s NamUs entry notates her skull was deformed and flattened on one side. It’s possible the deformity was caused by positional plagiocephaly, also known as flat head syndrome, which occurs when a baby sleeps in the same position for too long. Cranial deformities also occur in craniosynostosis syndromes (some which include micrognathia as an indicator).

Isotope analysis of pollen grains found on the remains and the suitcase suggests the little girl spent time in the Southwest United States or Northern Mexico. Authorities believe it’s likely she originated from somewhere in Southern Arizona.

An AZCentral.com article dated September 18, 2019 stated that genealogical research determined the little girl has Native American heritage, along with Caucasian or Hispanic lineage. Identifinders International used forensic genetic genealogy to determine the Madisonville Jane Doe has strong ancestral ties to El Salvador and Neuvo Leon, Mexico.

STILL LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Brazos Valley Amber Alert Network in Arizona to identify the Madisonville Jane Doe. In October 2022, Identifinders International posted to the r/gratefuldoe community and said the unidentified child they call Baby Madison, "has a very strong tie to El Salvador in her matches which we have been investigating ... Unfortunately her matches aren't close enough to make a definitive tie to her family line just yet. We're asking anyone with ties to El Salvador to upload to both GEDmatch and FTDNA to potentially help with her case."

Facial reconstruction of the Madisonville, Texas Jane Doe. Photo by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

If you have any information, please contact:

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: 936–348–2755

Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office: 214–920–5900

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children: 1–800–843–5678 (1–800-THE-LOST)

Brazos Valley Amber Alert Network: 877–98-AANBV (877–982–2628)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION