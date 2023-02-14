6 Benefits of Learning How To Cut Your Hair

Discover the benefits of DIY Haircuts

Photo by Gusstavo Santana

In this day in age many people are learning new skills. Cherishing unique skills makes you a valuable asset to society. When you acquire a skill, you can then pass your knowledge on to others. As a freshman in high school, I began learning how to cut my hair. I started practicing with my Dad’s pair of hair clippers. My first attempt was to give myself a hairline. I was hesitant at first, but as time went on, I gradually became better. Here’s a list of benefits that you can obtain from learning how to cut your hair:

1. Save Money

One benefit of learning how to cut your hair is that you can save a massive amount of money. An average person gets a haircut every two weeks. A haircut usually costs around $20 for every appointment. If you were to do the math you would then realize that you could be saving hundreds of dollars every year, simply by learning how to cut your hair.

2. Self-Love

Another benefit of learning how to cut your hair is recognizing that it’s a form of self-love. There’s no better feeling than knowing that you are being taken care of. When you do something good for yourself it makes you feel good. You can give yourself this sensation of love by applying simple hair-cutting principles to your arsenal. Furthermore, granting yourself a haircut can truly make you feel comfortable in your skin. When you love yourself everything else falls in line.

Photo by Rodnae Productions

3. Barbers won’t be able to mess up

Thirdly, you won’t ever have to worry about a barber making a mistake with your hair. Before I started learning how to cut my hair, I would at times worry about barbers messing up my hairline. This was indeed a nightmare, it seemed as though every time I went to see a barber in my local town, they would consciously push my hairline back. I then stopped seeing the barbers in my local town and decided to take matters into my own hands. Like learning any other skill there was a “pain period” that I had to overcome in order to get better. Over time, as I continued to practice, I suddenly began to make progress. People began giving me compliments on my hair. They asked me which barber I went to and how much they were charging me for these explicit haircuts. I informed them that I was the barber behind the scenes cutting his hair. This shocked everyone, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing. After learning how to cut my hair I never again had to worry about another barber messing up my hair.

4. Boost Confidence

The fourth benefit of learning how to cut your hair is that it boosts your confidence. After I learned how to cut my hair, I gained a sense of confidence. Confidence is the feeling you get after you do something you thought you couldn’t do. As time went on, I continued to practice, and my confidence grew with each haircut I did myself. Merely, as the American Composer Philip Glass once said, “You practice and you get better, It’s very simple.”

5. Learn More Skills

Learning how to cut your hair serves as a platform to grasp other new skills. When you learn one skill you then realize that you can learn more. It provides you with a foundation that motivates you to try and learn other skills. Imagine all the things you wanted to do as a child. It’s still possible to return to those child-like qualities you once possessed; the only limitation is you. Let yourself be inspired to experiment and learn something new today, remember anything is possible when you set your mind to it.

Photo by Cottonbro Studio

6. Look More Appealing

Furthermore, learning to cut your hair is beneficial because you can make yourself look appealing anytime you like. Say you had an event that you had to attend. You need a haircut, but the barber you know currently has no open slots available. Instead of worrying, you could then begin cutting your hair. The rest would be history!

Photo by Janik Butz

Conclusion

In conclusion, learning to cut your hair can be rewarding. If you’re willing to put in the time to watch YouTube tutorials, Jarrod Stovall also known as “360Jeezy” is an excellent source. He is an authoritative figure in hair-cutting philosophy and guides you through the process step-by-step. Some viewers find his videos exceptionally funny and entertaining, while others find them simply educational. There are plenty of other YouTube channels to pick from, but 360Jeezy is my top choice. Alternatively, you can start learning by enrolling in an online course. For more in-depth training, consider taking up a cosmetology class. Although pricey, it’s a great option if you have aspirations of becoming a barber in the future. All in all, taking the time to learn how to cut your hair can truly be beneficial in the long run.

Here’s a YouTube video of 360 Jeezy performing a haircut on himself. Click the link below to watch him work.

Photo by Jarrod Stovall