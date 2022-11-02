Crypto Winter: Only Going to Get Worse

Crypto winter is a term that describes the market crash of cryptocurrencies in 2018, with many coins experiencing a significant decline in value. It is predicted that the crypto winter will continue to get worse as more and more people look to exit the market.

Credit Goes To I Stock photos.com

The co-founder of Tezos, Arthur Breitman, predicts that it will only get worse. He says that there are many people looking to exit the market, and this will lead to an even further decline in the price of cryptocurrencies.

In his opinion, there is no sign of this cryptographic winter coming to an end anytime soon.

Cryptocurrency valuations have dropped significantly in the past year, and the market is not going to recover anytime soon.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better," says Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos blockchain.

The cryptocurrency market has been in a bearish trend since December 2017.

In January 2018, Bitcoin was trading at $14,000. Now it is trading at $3,000.

This is not a good sign for the future of cryptocurrencies.

A lot of investors are predicting that cryptocurrency prices will continue to fall as institutional investors take their time before investing in this space.

The crypto winter is not going to get any better. Arthur Breitman, a co-founder of the Tezos blockchain, says that the market is only going to get worse.

"This is not a bear market; this is a crypto winter," Breitman said. "We are in for a long and difficult haul."

Breitman also said that he does not see Bitcoin as being the only cryptocurrency to survive this crypto winter. He believes that it will be tough for all cryptocurrencies in the future because of regulations and other factors.