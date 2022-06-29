A brief guide about Canadian Football League

CFL

Football is the most famous sport in the world. It has vital importance in almost every country. There are many big events occurring in football all over the world. Canadian Football league is considered one of these leagues.

Almost every country organizes a football league to come out the talent and maturity of the players. Due to this purpose, Canada also has a league that name is Canadian Football League.

History of the Canadian Football League

Canadian Football League officially started in 1958. CFL headquarters is in Toronto, Canada. It was created by two big organizations. One is Western Interprovincial Football Union (WIFU) and the other is Interprovincial Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

CFL(Canadia Football League) consists of nine teams. Every team belongs to different cities.

These nine teams are now divided into two divisions. The East division has four teams and five teams in the west division. Canadian Football League is now the most-watched league in Canada.

Top teams in Canadian Football League

There are many teams that have a lot of fan following in Canada. In recent years these teams made a good performance in this league. People love to watch this league live at the stadium as well as CFL live stream. Here is the list of some famous teams in the Canadian Football League.

Toronto Argonauts

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Calgary Stampeders

A difference between NFL and the CFL

NFL is a National Football League that is very famous in Canada and USA.

Here are some differences between these two leagues.

NFL gives high salaries as compared to CFL

The NFL field is small as compared to CFL

NFL allows 11 players and on the other hand, CFL allows 12 players on the team

Time rules are different in both leagues.

The fair catch rule is not included in CFL but included in NFL

Different locations of the field goal post

Rules of the Canadian Football League

No snap Calls on Punt Returns

In the CFL, instead of having a player need a good catch, the kicking team's players need to leave a five-yard buffer zone while the returner catches the ball. If anyone from the kicking team is within the five yards, and therefore the returner catches the ball, it is a 15-yard penalty. If the returner picks up the ball off a bounce, and anyone is within five yards, it is a five-yard penalty.

Overtime Format

In the CFL, for overtime, teams play three "mini-games," starting on the opposition's 35-yard line, and also the team to urge possession second, gets an opportunity to match. If they do not get a touchdown, they're generally in field goal range and are likely to get that way. If they are doing get a touchdown, they have to attempt a two-point convert. Whichever team has more points within the first mini-game wins? If it's tied, they play up to 2 more (regular season) or until one team wins (playoffs).

Uprights on the line

In the CFL, the uprights are located at the line, instead of the rear of the top zone.

This rule adds lots more field goal attempts and will add plenty of pleasure to the top of games. after you can attempt a field goal from the 45, rather than having to induce to the 35, it could create lots more overtime and/or game-winning kicks. This rule wouldn't be helpful if the overtime within the NFL stays how it's, because it would just serve to exaggerate the matter of the primary team with possession automatically winning.

1 Foot in Bounds to create a Catch

In the CFL, a receiver only must get one foot (or elbow, or knee) in bounds to be considered a good catch.

This adds lots of spectacular diving catches that wouldn't be possible to induce two feet in bounds. Especially with the talent of NFL receivers and therefore the smaller field, this rule would add lots of pleasure to the NFL game.

1-Yard Neutral Zone at Line of Scrimmage

In the CFL, the defensive team must leave a one-yard neutral zone between where their players line up and also the line of scrimmage.

This can be helpful for both defense and offense. For the offense, it makes it easier to try a 4th-and-1-type of situation. It also helps running backs see holes open up more effectively. For defense, it gives the linemen a touch little bit of space to create a move before getting completely bound up by the O-line. It adds more sacks and made fumbles.

Conclusion

CFL(Canadian Football League) is getting more fame day by day. It is not so famous as NFL(National Football League). Although there is a huge amount of fan following of CFL all over the world.

If you enjoy your weekend with family or friends then a match of CFL is the best option for everyone. Hope this article will help you out with the basic knowledge of the Canadian Football League.